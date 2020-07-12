Apartment List
/
FL
/
celebration
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM

312 Apartments for rent in Celebration, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Celebration apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
50 Units Available
Celebration
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,226
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1400 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Celebration
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,196
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1371 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
27 Units Available
Celebration
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
901 Pondview Court Unit B
901 Pondview Court, Celebration, FL
Studio
$1,150
475 sqft
901 Pondview Court Unit B Available 08/01/20 901B Pondview Court, (SORRY DUE TO COVID NO SHOWINGS TILL 7/31) Celebration, FL - GARAGE APT- Studio, Water and electric included, designated parking. Full size washer, dryer and fridge.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
620 Campus St Apt 301
620 Campus Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1898 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED DELANEY FLOOR PLAN. TOWN HOME STYLE CARLYLE CONDO. 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, UPGRADED THROUGHOUT. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND TWO BALCONIES. UPGRADED BERBER CARPET, PLANTATION SHUTTERS.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
323 Celebration Blvd
323 Celebration Boulevard, Celebration, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2352 sqft
** 2 WEEKS FREE RENT IF LEASE BEGINS ON OR BEFORE MAY 1ST, 2020** BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED ISSA TOWN HOME! THIS PROPERTY IS A MUST SEE AND SHOWS LIKE A MODEL HOME. THE DOWNSTAIRS HAS NO CARPET WITH EXQUISITE TILE FLOORS MADE TO LOOK LIKE HARDWOODS.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1211 Stonecutter Dr Apt 309
1211 Stonecutter Drive, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BED, 2 BATH ARTISAN PARK CONDO IN ELEVATOR BUILDING. BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF LAKE FROM THE 3RD FLOOR BALCONY. ONE CAR GARAGE. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. ENJOY ARTISAN AMENITIES INCLUDING POOL, CLUBHOUSE, BILLIARDS ROOM, GYM AND RESTAURANT.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
308 Charleston Pl
308 Charleston Place, Celebration, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3042 sqft
THIS GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH TOWNHOME IS A PRIVATE CORNER UNIT THAT FACES THE PRESERVE. WITHIN THE MAIN HOME IS HAS A LARGE MASTER SUITE AND 2 VERY ROOMY BEDROOMS, EACH BEDROOM HAVING THEIR OWN PRIVATE BATH.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
913 Spring Park Loop
913 Spring Park Loop, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3012 sqft
FURNISHED, BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM-LIKE HOME ON THE PRESERVE. ENJOY SITTING ON YOUR MASSIVE PORCH, OR LOUNGING ON YOUR POOL DECK. POOL IS ENCLOSED AND IS NICE & PRIVATE. THIS SPRAWLING HOME IS ALL ON 1 LEVEL AND HAS TOO MANY UPGRADES TO MENTION.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
239 LONGVIEW AVENUE
239 Longview Avenue, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Outstanding Celebration, Fla rental now available. Short bike ride to the exciting downtown Celebration business area. Enjoy riding the miles of bike trails in this awesome Orlando community.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
204 Reserve Place Unit B
204 Reserve Place, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
600 sqft
204 Reserve Place Unit B Available 09/01/20 204B Reserve Place, Celebration, FL 34747 - Stunning, bright, and completely renovated One (1) Bedroom Garage Apt with new hardwood floors, freshly painted walls, new kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
940 Spring Park Loop Unit B
940 Spring Park Loop, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
750 sqft
940B Spring Park Loop-Garage Apartment only - GARAGE APT - All appliances, carpets, private parking, all Celebration amenities. Water & Electric are included!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799876)

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
717 Honeysuckle Ave. Unit B
717 Honeysuckle Avenue, Celebration, FL
Studio
$1,140
400 sqft
717B Honeysuckle Ave./ Garage Apartment Only - Studio garage apt in Main village of Celebration. Electric and water included. New paint and carpet. Designated parking. Bicycle storage. Walk to downtown Celebration. No laundry.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
915 Greenlawn St. Unit B
915 Greenlawn Street, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
450 sqft
915B Greenlawn/Garage Apartment ONLY - A Very nice one Bedroom GARAGE APT, in Celebration close to pools and parks. Stainless microwave and fridge. Laundry. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5767074)

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1565 Resolute St
1565 Resolute Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1875 sqft
Gorgeous spacious 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home located on the park in Spring park loop. Walk to the lake or the community club house with fitness and community pool. Near downtown celebration and High School. Large 2 car garage.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1012 PERSIMMON ST, #B
1012 Persimmon Street, Celebration, FL
Studio
$1,150
504 sqft
Listing Agent: Leticia Cruz E-mail: lcruz2409@gmail.com Direct: 561-512-7758 - Beautiful studio garage apartment located in Celebration's South Village. Newly installed waterproof flooring and paint. 1 Pet okay at owner's discretion.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1400 Celebration Ave #206
1400 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1345 sqft
1400 Celebration Ave #206 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms with a detached One Car garage and storage room in Artisan Park of Celebration - 2 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms with a detached One Car garage and storage room in Artisan Park

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W
1410 Craftsman Avenue West, Celebration, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3699 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4/3.5 with Charming Front Porch on corner lot! Home Features rich dark Hardwood Floors in Foyer, Formal Dining, Living Room and Hallway. The Formal Dining has detailed paneling on the wall giving it an elegant feel.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1232 CELEBRATION AVENUE
1232 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
600 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
NICE ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH GARAGE APT. IN SOUTH VILLAGE. WATER AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN RENT.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1222 GOLDEN CANNA LANE
1222 Golden Canna Lane, Celebration, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2283 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom home with master bedroom located downstairs. Rent includes lawn maintenance This home is in the desirable East Village in the one and only town of Celebration, a planned community built by Disney.

1 of 67

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1423 Stickley Avenue unit A
1423 Stickley Avenue, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,730
4100 sqft
1423 Stickley Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747 - A beautiful ESTATE size, single-family home is located in the amazing community of Celebration, FL. Single Story home with Conservation Views and 4100 sq feet of high end living.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
421 ARBOR CIRCLE
421 Arbor Circle, Celebration, FL
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
6874 sqft
Esteemed Arbor Circle!! One of Celebration's most iconic homes has undergone a breathtaking renovation and is now being offered for sale.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
239 Long Iron Loop
239 Long Iron Loop, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Celebration-Disney townhome in the heart of Central Florida. Split floor plan — beautiful finishes and close to schools, parks, and restaurants.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
834 DEER WOODS ROAD
834 Deer Woods Road, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1430 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom top floor condo at the Terraces of East Village. Elevator Building with 1 Car Garage. Hardwood floors through all living spaces. Kitchen has newer appliances and Granite Counter tops. New Carpet in all Bedrooms.
City Guide for Celebration, FL

It's a real celebration: You can drive directly into the Walt Disney World resorts (Magic Kingdom, to be exact) by taking Celebration's World Drive.

If you own everything Disney and plan yearly pilgrimages to Disney World, the master-planned community of Celebration just outside Orlando may have been designed just for you! While you won't see Mickey Mouse ears here, the Walt Disney Company-designed community is charmingly quaint and looks like the picture-perfect cities built for 1950s-themed movies. For the 7,427 people that call it home, having a community filled with walkable streets, plenty of gathering spots and neighborhood events nearly every weekend is the perfect Disney ending they were looking for. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Celebration, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Celebration apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Celebration 1 BedroomsCelebration 2 BedroomsCelebration 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCelebration 3 BedroomsCelebration Accessible ApartmentsCelebration Apartments with Balcony
Celebration Apartments with GarageCelebration Apartments with GymCelebration Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCelebration Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCelebration Apartments with ParkingCelebration Apartments with Pool
Celebration Apartments with Washer-DryerCelebration Dog Friendly ApartmentsCelebration Furnished ApartmentsCelebration Pet Friendly PlacesCelebration Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida