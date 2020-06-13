Apartment List
/
FL
/
celebration
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

203 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Celebration, FL

Finding an apartment in Celebration that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:05pm
Celebration
59 Units Available
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1400 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Celebration
24 Units Available
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,222
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1371 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
$
Celebration
35 Units Available
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
311 Norfolk St. B
311 Norfolk St, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,121
600 sqft
311 Norfolk St. B Available 08/01/20 Studio Garage Apartment in North Village, Celebration - Sunny Studio in North village of Celebration. Parking pad next to door of unit. Full size kitchen, washer and dryer. 2 blocks from North Village pool.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1565 Resolute St
1565 Resolute Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1875 sqft
Gorgeous spacious 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home located on the park in Spring park loop. Walk to the lake or the community club house with fitness and community pool. Near downtown celebration and High School. Large 2 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
760 SIENA PALM DRIVE
760 Siena Palm Drive, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1449 sqft
New low price !Beautifully renovated Celebration Florida rental - Third bedroom has closet and credited as full bedroom in public records but we would say that it is an additional den - Very few rentals in Celebration and this one is truly

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE
1400 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1345 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms with a detached One Car garage and storage room in Artisan Park of Celebration. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen with corian counters. Large family and dining combo and split bedrooms.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
311 NORFOLK STREET
311 Norfolk Street, Celebration, FL
Studio
$1,171
600 sqft
Sunny Studio in North village of Celebration. Parking pad next to door of unit. Full size kitchen, washer and dryer. 2 blocks from North Village pool. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1119 OSCAR SQUARE
1119 Oscar Square, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Garage Apartment located in Artisan Park in Celebration. Electric and Water included. 1 Bedroom, Separate Living room and full Kitchen. Washer and Dryer in the unit.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1125 INDIGO DRIVE
1125 Indigo Drive, Celebration, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,021
2250 sqft
4 Bedroom Single Family Home in East Village of Celebration with conservation views. Master Bedroom is located on the ground level. Large open Kitchen/Family Room combo with Bose Surround Sound System.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1577 CASTILE STREET
1577 Castile Street, Celebration, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,021
2764 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home located in Spring Lake of Celebration. Amazing Location directly across the street from the Spring Lake Pool and Fitness Center. Over 2700 Square Feet of living space.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
571 CAMPUS STREET
571 Campus Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,021
2798 sqft
Townhouse in the Hart of Celebration Across from the K-8 school. 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom with 1 Car Garage.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
323 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD
323 Celebration Boulevard, Celebration, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2352 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED ISSA TOWN HOME! THIS PROPERTY IS A MUST SEE AND SHOWS LIKE A MODEL HOME. THE DOWNSTAIRS HAS NO CARPET WITH EXQUISITE TILE FLOORS MADE TO LOOK LIKE HARDWOODS. KITCHEN IS LARGE WITH NEW LIGHT CABINETS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES.

1 of 14

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1124 RUSH STREET
1124 Rush Street, Celebration, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,221
2476 sqft
Single Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home in South Village of Celebration. Completely remodeled with Hardwood Laminate Floors. Stainless Steal Appliances in large Kitchen with Breakfast area. Formal Dining Room and Office/Den.
Results within 1 mile of Celebration
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
232 Units Available
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1397 sqft
Discover your new home at Dolce Living Royal Palm. This brand new apartment community is located at 3250 Orleans Ave in Kissimmee, FL. The leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment. Give us a call now to schedule your tour.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
38 Units Available
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1246 sqft
Between I-4 and Central Florida GreeneWay, next to US 192. Close to Disney World, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Regal Oaks Resort. Pet-friendly apartments with paw spa, zen garden, recycling pickup at your door, in-unit laundry, tropical swimming pool.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
341 Pendant Court
341 Pendant Court, Osceola County, FL
8 Bedrooms
$4,250
3412 sqft
Beautiful, Fully-Furnished, Pool Home in the Reunion West Community located in Kissimmee! - This spacious, fully-furnished 8 bedroom, 7 bathroom, 3,412 square foot pool home is located in the Reunion West Community in the heart of Kissimmee.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2650 Holiday Trail
2650 Holiday Trl, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
500 sqft
Located in Tropical Palms Resort - 5 min to Walt Disney World and right next to Old Town attraction area and Fun Spot theme park.
Results within 5 miles of Celebration
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Championsgate Village
9 Units Available
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$979
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1283 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
29 Units Available
Niido Orlando
3100 Domain Circle, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,192
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1291 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments equipped with stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, large walk-in closets, washer/dryer, custom kitchen island, and patio/solarium. Community features pool, fire pit, pet park, bocce and volleyball court, and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
24 Units Available
Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,051
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1356 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Bryan. Recently remodeled units with a fireplace, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Fantastic on-site amenities include a volleyball and tennis court, sauna, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
36 Units Available
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,215
722 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1230 sqft
A luxury lifestyle community a few minutes from Downtown Orlando. Apartments offer Minka Lavery pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. On-site fitness center, lounge, zero-entry lap pool, and pet spa.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
35 Units Available
The Aspect
3101 Segreto Ln, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1240 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in tranquil complex with pool, gym, clubhouse and playground. Walt Disney World resort is on the doorstep, and nearby I-4 provides access to Orlando and Tampa.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
60 Units Available
Veere Apartments
10000 Palma Linda Way, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,446
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,366
1579 sqft
Move in to a brand new, clean apartment with ONE MONTH FREE on ALL one bedrooms and The two bedroom Evert floor plan! App & Admin fees are only $99. Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours.
City Guide for Celebration, FL

It's a real celebration: You can drive directly into the Walt Disney World resorts (Magic Kingdom, to be exact) by taking Celebration's World Drive.

If you own everything Disney and plan yearly pilgrimages to Disney World, the master-planned community of Celebration just outside Orlando may have been designed just for you! While you won't see Mickey Mouse ears here, the Walt Disney Company-designed community is charmingly quaint and looks like the picture-perfect cities built for 1950s-themed movies. For the 7,427 people that call it home, having a community filled with walkable streets, plenty of gathering spots and neighborhood events nearly every weekend is the perfect Disney ending they were looking for. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Celebration, FL

Finding an apartment in Celebration that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Celebration 1 BedroomsCelebration 2 BedroomsCelebration 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCelebration 3 BedroomsCelebration Accessible ApartmentsCelebration Apartments with Balcony
Celebration Apartments with GarageCelebration Apartments with GymCelebration Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCelebration Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCelebration Apartments with ParkingCelebration Apartments with Pool
Celebration Apartments with Washer-DryerCelebration Dog Friendly ApartmentsCelebration Furnished ApartmentsCelebration Pet Friendly PlacesCelebration Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida