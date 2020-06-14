/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM
114 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Celebration, FL
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Celebration
24 Units Available
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,222
744 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Celebration
59 Units Available
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:48pm
$
Celebration
35 Units Available
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
734 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B
1408 Stickley Avenue, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
450 sqft
1408b Stickley Ave. - Beautiful 1 bedroom garage apartment in Artisan Park in Celebration. Water, Electric and WIFI included. Fitness center and pools. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834398)
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
940 Spring Park Loop Unit B
940 Spring Park Loop, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
750 sqft
940B Spring Park Loop-Garage Apartment only - GARAGE APT - All appliances, carpets, private parking, all Celebration amenities. Water & Electric are included!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799876)
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
915 Greenlawn St. Unit B
915 Greenlawn Street, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
450 sqft
915 Greenlawn St. Unit B Available 07/01/20 915B Greenlawn/Garage Apartment ONLY - A Very nice one Bedroom GARAGE APT, in the heart of Celebration. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5767074)
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
606 Market St 350
606 Market Street, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
640 sqft
606 Market St 350 Available 07/01/20 606 Market st., Unit 350, Celebration, FL 34747 - CONDO - Experience Celebration!!!! 1 bedroom, 3rd floor in the heart of Celebration!!!! Close to everything walking distance to everything. Partial Elevator.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1020 Siena Park Blvd Unit 202
1020 Siena Park Boulevard West, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
792 sqft
1020 Siena Park Blvd Unit 202 Available 07/01/20 1020 Siena Park Blvd. Unit 202, Celebration FL 34747 - Enjoy the community amenities of beautiful Celebration by renting this nice 1 bedroom condo.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
600 Market Street Unit #220
600 Market St, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
640 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 600 Market Street Unit 220 Celebration, Fl. 34747 - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 600 Market Street Unit 220 Celebration, Fl. 34747. This Condo has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
311 Norfolk St. B
311 Norfolk St, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,121
600 sqft
311 Norfolk St. B Available 08/01/20 Studio Garage Apartment in North Village, Celebration - Sunny Studio in North village of Celebration. Parking pad next to door of unit. Full size kitchen, washer and dryer. 2 blocks from North Village pool.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
569 Water St
569 Water Street, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
830 sqft
LOVELY 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO IN ELEVATOR BUILDING. THIS CONDO HAS A LARGE BALCONY AND IS LOCATED IN DOWNTOWN CELEBRATION. WALK TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, WALKING TRAILS, TENNIS AND POOL.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1831 Emerson Ridge Road
1831 Emerson Ridge Road, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
716 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
239 LONGVIEW AVENUE
239 Longview Avenue, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
952 sqft
Outstanding Celebration, Fla rental now available. Short bike ride to the exciting downtown Celebration business area. Enjoy riding the miles of bike trails in this awesome Orlando community.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1406 STICKLEY AVENUE
1406 Stickley Avenue, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH GARAGE APT. LOCATED IN ARTISAN PARK. ENJOY CELEBRATION AMENITIES AS WELL AS ARTISAN PARK AMENITIES INCLUDING POOL, CLUBHOUSE, RESTAURANT, FITNESS AND MORE. RENT INCLUDES WATER AND ELECTRIC.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
947 SPRING PARK LOOP
947 Spring Park Loop, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
4234 sqft
Very clean apartment, freshly painted, equipped with major appliances and includes a laundry room with washer and Dryer.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
659 CELEBRATION AVENUE
659 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
830 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH WATER STREET CONDO ON TOP FLOOR IN DOWNTOWN CELEBRATION. CONVENIENT WALK TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, K-8 SCHOOL, TENNIS COURTS AND POOL.
Results within 1 mile of Celebration
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
38 Units Available
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
773 sqft
Between I-4 and Central Florida GreeneWay, next to US 192. Close to Disney World, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Regal Oaks Resort. Pet-friendly apartments with paw spa, zen garden, recycling pickup at your door, in-unit laundry, tropical swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
232 Units Available
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
759 sqft
Discover your new home at Dolce Living Royal Palm. This brand new apartment community is located at 3250 Orleans Ave in Kissimmee, FL. The leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment. Give us a call now to schedule your tour.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3012 Parkway Blvd Apt 308
3012 Parkway Boulevard, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
661 sqft
One bedroom one bathroom unit located in Blossom Park. Community amenities include pool, heated spa, fitness center, tennis and basketball courts and playground. Close to shopping, hospital, I-4 and only minutes from Disney and Celebration.
Results within 5 miles of Celebration
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
60 Units Available
Veere Apartments
10000 Palma Linda Way, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,446
733 sqft
Move in to a brand new, clean apartment with ONE MONTH FREE on ALL one bedrooms and The two bedroom Evert floor plan! App & Admin fees are only $99. Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,051
681 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Bryan. Recently remodeled units with a fireplace, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Fantastic on-site amenities include a volleyball and tennis court, sauna, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
World Gateway
29 Units Available
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
712 sqft
The GreeneWay-417, I-4, Nickelodeon Suites Resort, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, Lake Bryan, Walt Disney World, Gaylord Palms Resort, Sea World are nearby. Pet-friendly apartments with lighted tennis courts, outdoor basketball court, pool, onsite laundry, 24-hour fitness center, bark park.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
43 Units Available
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
843 sqft
Located just minutes from major theme parks and attractions, this development offers an indoor basketball court, 24-hour fitness studio, 1- to 3-bedroom layouts, stainless steel appliance packages and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
35 Units Available
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,372
822 sqft
A luxury lifestyle community a few minutes from Downtown Orlando. Apartments offer Minka Lavery pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. On-site fitness center, lounge, zero-entry lap pool, and pet spa.
Similar Pages
Celebration 1 BedroomsCelebration 2 BedroomsCelebration 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCelebration 3 BedroomsCelebration Accessible ApartmentsCelebration Apartments with Balcony
Celebration Apartments with GarageCelebration Apartments with GymCelebration Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCelebration Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCelebration Apartments with ParkingCelebration Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL