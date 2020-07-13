/
194 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Celebration, FL
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
50 Units Available
Celebration
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,226
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1400 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Celebration
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,196
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1371 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
27 Units Available
Celebration
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
667 Celebration Ave - 667 Celebration Ave.
667 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
830 sqft
667 Celebration Ave - 667 Celebration Ave. Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Downtown Celebration Condo - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom First Floor condo in the heart of Downtown Celebration. New Tile floors through unit.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
323 Celebration Blvd
323 Celebration Boulevard, Celebration, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2352 sqft
** 2 WEEKS FREE RENT IF LEASE BEGINS ON OR BEFORE MAY 1ST, 2020** BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED ISSA TOWN HOME! THIS PROPERTY IS A MUST SEE AND SHOWS LIKE A MODEL HOME. THE DOWNSTAIRS HAS NO CARPET WITH EXQUISITE TILE FLOORS MADE TO LOOK LIKE HARDWOODS.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
599 CAMPUS STREET
599 Campus Street, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1150 sqft
Downtown Celebration condo steps away from the shops and restaurants. Very nice, updated, brightly remodeled, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with a large balcony on 2nd floor. Enjoy your outdoor space with a view of the town and the flagpole.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
501 MIRASOL CIR #121
501 Mirasol Circle, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1454 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Mirasol Celebration! - Just bring your suitcases! This fully furnished condo is located on the first floor in the main building of Mirasol, Celebration.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1565 Resolute St
1565 Resolute Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1875 sqft
Gorgeous spacious 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home located on the park in Spring park loop. Walk to the lake or the community club house with fitness and community pool. Near downtown celebration and High School. Large 2 car garage.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
700 Siena Palm Drive Unit 203
700 Siena Palm Drive, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
700 Siena Palm Dr., unit 203, Celebration, FL 34747 - A 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo overlooking the great view of the golf course of Celebration, very close to down town Celebration. Upgraded kitchen. Will go fast!! (RLNE5891237)
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1012 PERSIMMON ST, #B
1012 Persimmon Street, Celebration, FL
Studio
$1,150
504 sqft
Listing Agent: Leticia Cruz E-mail: lcruz2409@gmail.com Direct: 561-512-7758 - Beautiful studio garage apartment located in Celebration's South Village. Newly installed waterproof flooring and paint. 1 Pet okay at owner's discretion.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1400 Celebration Ave #206
1400 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1345 sqft
1400 Celebration Ave #206 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms with a detached One Car garage and storage room in Artisan Park of Celebration - 2 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms with a detached One Car garage and storage room in Artisan Park
1 of 67
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1423 Stickley Avenue unit A
1423 Stickley Avenue, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,730
4100 sqft
1423 Stickley Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747 - A beautiful ESTATE size, single-family home is located in the amazing community of Celebration, FL. Single Story home with Conservation Views and 4100 sq feet of high end living.
1 of 14
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1124 RUSH STREET
1124 Rush Street, Celebration, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,221
2476 sqft
Single Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home in South Village of Celebration. Completely remodeled with Hardwood Laminate Floors. Stainless Steal Appliances in large Kitchen with Breakfast area. Formal Dining Room and Office/Den.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
571 CAMPUS STREET
571 Campus Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,021
2798 sqft
Townhouse in the Hart of Celebration Across from the K-8 school. 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom with 1 Car Garage.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1400 Celebration Blvd. Unit 103
1400 Celebration Boulevard, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1496 sqft
1400 Celebration Blvd. - 1400 Celebration Blvd - Unit 103 Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Condo with Attached Garage in Celebration! - Spacious Ground Floor, 2 Bed / 2 Bath unit with a Den. Unit includes an Attached Garage with Door Opener.
Results within 1 mile of Celebration
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
152 Units Available
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1397 sqft
Discover your new home at Dolce Living Royal Palm. This brand new apartment community is located at 3250 Orleans Ave in Kissimmee, FL. The leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment. Give us a call now to schedule your tour.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
30 Units Available
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1246 sqft
Between I-4 and Central Florida GreeneWay, next to US 192. Close to Disney World, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Regal Oaks Resort. Pet-friendly apartments with paw spa, zen garden, recycling pickup at your door, in-unit laundry, tropical swimming pool.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2650 Holiday Trail
2650 Holiday Trl, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
500 sqft
Located in Tropical Palms Resort - 5 min to Walt Disney World and right next to Old Town attraction area and Fun Spot theme park.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
341 Pendant Court
341 Pendant Court, Osceola County, FL
8 Bedrooms
$3,800
3412 sqft
Beautiful, Fully-Furnished, Pool Home in the Reunion West Community located in Kissimmee! - This spacious, fully-furnished 8 bedroom, 7 bathroom, 3,412 square foot pool home is located in the Reunion West Community in the heart of Kissimmee.
Results within 5 miles of Celebration
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
54 Units Available
World Gateway
Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,942
1446 sqft
Great location in the heart of Orlando. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, private patio/balcony and gourmet ,kitchens. Community has a spin and yoga room and theater.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
33 Units Available
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1308 sqft
At Integra Sunrise Parc paradise is at your doorstep. Conveniently located off West Osceola Parkway in bright Kissimmee, everything you could want is right at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
57 Units Available
Veere Apartments
10000 Palma Linda Way, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,366
1579 sqft
Move in to a brand new, clean apartment with UP TO SIX WEEKS FREE on ALL one bedrooms with newly reduced rents on one bedrooms! Up to ONE MONTH FREE on select two bedrooms. App & Admin fees are only $99.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Niido Orlando
3100 Domain Circle, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1291 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments equipped with stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, large walk-in closets, washer/dryer, custom kitchen island, and patio/solarium. Community features pool, fire pit, pet park, bocce and volleyball court, and more.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
15 Units Available
Championsgate Village
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1389 sqft
Located in downtown ChampionsGate, near medical offices and restaurants. Ample on-site amenities including a large clubhouse, cyber cafe, outdoor living room and poolside cabana. Bark park for pets.
