Splendid Lakefront home in Beautifully kept gated community. Enjoy the 2 pools, tennis/ball courts, playground, walking/running trails and 24 hr security plus so much more. Huge backyard and screened in patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10706 Key Lime Way have any available units?
10706 Key Lime Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 10706 Key Lime Way have?
Some of 10706 Key Lime Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10706 Key Lime Way currently offering any rent specials?
10706 Key Lime Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10706 Key Lime Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10706 Key Lime Way is pet friendly.
Does 10706 Key Lime Way offer parking?
No, 10706 Key Lime Way does not offer parking.
Does 10706 Key Lime Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10706 Key Lime Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10706 Key Lime Way have a pool?
Yes, 10706 Key Lime Way has a pool.
Does 10706 Key Lime Way have accessible units?
No, 10706 Key Lime Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10706 Key Lime Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10706 Key Lime Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10706 Key Lime Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10706 Key Lime Way has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)