furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
45 Furnished Apartments for rent in Carrollwood, FL
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
13941 Clubhouse Dr 310
13941 Clubhouse Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1032 sqft
Condo in Resort Furnished 7 mo! Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 269260 Call quick to get this very reduced rate on a 7 to 9 month lease! 2 bed 2 bath condo that is fully furnished! Full kitchen, full size appliances, screened in balcony, overlooking
Beacon Meadows
1 Unit Available
4711 RIDGE POINT DRIVE
4711 Ridge Point Drive, Carrollwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1523 sqft
Stunning brand new complete renovation of this spacious open concept 4 bedroom home boasting 2 living spaces and a large covered lanai.
Beacon Meadows
1 Unit Available
11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE
11705 Painted Hills Lane, Carrollwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
Short term Furnished rental utilities all included. New Inside! Completely remodeled, 3 bedroom 2 bath. Tastefully updated in 2019 with new furnishings, laminate floors and all new linens.
Results within 1 mile of Carrollwood
1 Unit Available
8676 KEY ROYALE LANE
8676 Key Royale Ln, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
570 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent in the upscale, gated community of Grande Oasis at Carrollwood! Cute as a button 1 bedroom unit, beautifully decorated and fully furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Carrollwood
Verified
16 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,247
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1324 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 Unit Available
The Flats at 4200
4202 East Fletcher Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
439 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Flats at 4200 offers fully furnished studio, one, two, three and four bedroom/bath apartments located within walking distance of USF.
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
1 Unit Available
2615 N Grady Ave 3253
2615 North Grady Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1085 sqft
Unit 3253 Available 06/30/20 Beautiful & Cozy 2-Bedroom Apt in Central Tampa - Property Id: 238700 Beautiful property in Tampa area (Westshore) just 5 mins from Tampa Int'l Airport & Int'l Plaza, and 10 min to South Tampa and Downtown.
Town N County Park
1 Unit Available
8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct
8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1875 sqft
Available 07/01/20 High End Townhome - Property Id: 294568 High End, Gated Community, Shows Like a Model. Pictures taken when furnished. It is an unfurnished unit. This executive town home is located in Tampa, FL and is a 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
3401 Skysail Place
3401 Skysail Place, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1085 sqft
Available 07/02/20 2br/2ba Fully Furnished, Short-term OK, Pets OK - Property Id: 78655 Beautiful property in Tampa area (Rocky Point) just 5 minutes from Tampa Int'l Airport and Int'l Plaza, and 20 min to Clearwater/Largo.
Wellswood
1 Unit Available
1516 W RIVER LANE
1516 West River Lane, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1676 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH MID CENTURY MODERN FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, STADIUM, UT, WEST SHORE BUSINESS DISTRICT, TAMPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, NEAR ST.JOSEPH HOSPITAL, INTERNATIONAL MALL AND HILLSBOROUGH RIVER.
1 Unit Available
Fountain Palms
14600 Nebraska Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
575 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED UNIT: INCLUDES WATER AND ELECTRIC LINENS, COOKWARE, UTENSILS, DISHES, CLEANING TOOLS, TOWELS COFFEE POT, TOASTER , MICROWAVE LAUNDRY ON -SITE FOR FEE POOL
1 Unit Available
17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD
17378 Old Tobacco Road, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2303 sqft
This beautiful two-story rental is a 2303 sq.ft townhome that offers low maintenance living! This home was the model show home for the Lennar community during construction.
1 Unit Available
17607 SIMMONS ROAD
17607 Simmons Road, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2300 sqft
Long or Short-term rental. STEINBRENNER HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. Here's your opportunity to live in an UPDATED and FULLY FURNISHED home in a well established neighborhood in Lutz. Extra large lot, with a fenced backyard with pond view.
1 Unit Available
8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD
8511 Northton Groves Blvd, Keystone, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3057 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!!! This beautiful, completely furnished home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with over 3,000 sf of living space. The home also has a 3 car garage. The home is spacious and perfect for a loving family.
1 Unit Available
704 E 127TH AVENUE
704 East 127th Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1658 sqft
Fully furnished 3 bedroom with 2 full and 1 half baths. Extra large fenced in lot with shed and carport. Washer and dryer on property. Stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors with his and hers closets in master.
Results within 10 miles of Carrollwood
Verified
Channel District
13 Units Available
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1707 sqft
Residents can walk to both the Tampa Union Station and Ybor Channel from this location. Luxury features include a guest suite, garage parking, coffee bar and yoga. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified
Courier City - Oscawana
42 Units Available
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1384 sqft
Located just a short distance from Bayshore Boulevard and Hyde Park Village. Units range from apartments to townhomes, and offer granite counters, in-unit laundry and bathtubs.
Verified
Beach Park
16 Units Available
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,368
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,644
1473 sqft
Stylish homes with views of the bay. Community highlights include tropical landscaping, a game room and a conference center. Close to Westshore Plaza Mall and Cypress Point Park. Five miles from downtown. Near I-275.
Verified
73 Units Available
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1618 sqft
The newest luxury community in the rapidly growing area of Land O Lakes, Florida.
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
1 Unit Available
4221 West Spruce Street
4221 West Spruce Street, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
https://rently.com/properties/1471899?source=marketing "Second Floor" 792 Sq. Ft.
1 Unit Available
14114 Oakham Street
14114 Oakham St., Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1522 sqft
Nicely located in beautiful Westchase away from all the hustle of a big city however when you are ready to get out its just minutes away from International Airport/Mall restaurants, clubs and beaches. Located in pristine area of West Tampa.
Paradise Lakes
1 Unit Available
1735 Cupecoy Cir L10
1735 Cupecoy Cir L10, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Studio in Paradise, full kitchen, W/D - Property Id: 259603 Beautiful completely remodeled studio Full Kitchen, WD in unit, in Tampa's premier nudist resort with tennis courts, 5 pools, hot tubs, night club, restaurants, poolside
West Riverfront
1 Unit Available
809 N. Oregon Avenue
809 North Oregon Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1846 sqft
Great South Tampa 2 story 3BR/2.5BA on Corner Lot in Plant HS District. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful South Tampa Two-Story 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 car garage with lawn care included.
1 Unit Available
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 315
7616 Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,150
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 315 Available 06/27/20 Fully Furnished Rental - Central Tampa - Property Id: 299227 Beautiful property in the Rocky Point area of Tampa, just 5 mins from Tampa Intl Airport and Intl Plaza, and 15 mins to Clearwater/Largo.
