3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
129 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carrollwood, FL
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stonehedge
1 Unit Available
4842 Foxshire Cir
4842 Foxshire Circle, Carrollwood, FL
4842 Foxshire Cir Available 06/21/20 4 Bedroom in the Heart of Carrollwood!!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
4132 Pinelake Lane
4132 Pinelake Lane, Carrollwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1374 sqft
Condo for Rent - Beautiful setting in this community. Great location to enjoy and relax with a wonderful community pool and quiet landscape. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5745332)
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
12710 Casey Road
12710 Casey Road, Carrollwood, FL
To schedule a viewing: https://rently.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Beacon Meadows
1 Unit Available
4711 RIDGE POINT DRIVE
4711 Ridge Point Drive, Carrollwood, FL
Stunning brand new complete renovation of this spacious open concept 4 bedroom home boasting 2 living spaces and a large covered lanai.
1 of 21
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
13614 Clubside Dr
13614 Clubside Drive, Carrollwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
2120 sqft
Highly Desirable Clubside Community in Carrollwood Village offers 3/2!! Mature shade trees adorn this loving maintained home. Step into your ever-spacious foyer, as well as your formal living room and dining room.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Carrollwood
1 Unit Available
10406 RECLINATA LANE
10406 Reclinata Lane, Carrollwood, FL
Carrollwood executive home Just reduced !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! a 4 bedroom 3 bath 3400 sqft home that has lake access to ski lake carroll, has been newly remodeled, has a pool, fenced lot with huge trees.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Beacon Meadows
1 Unit Available
11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE
11705 Painted Hills Lane, Carrollwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
Short term Furnished rental utilities all included. New Inside! Completely remodeled, 3 bedroom 2 bath. Tastefully updated in 2019 with new furnishings, laminate floors and all new linens.
1 of 2
Last updated May 13 at 11:55am
Plantation
1 Unit Available
10512 Parkcrest Drive
10512 Parkcrest Drive, Carrollwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1193 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of Carrollwood
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Forest Hills
23 Units Available
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1378 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Lowry Park North
33 Units Available
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1526 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
Lowry Park North
10 Units Available
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Manor in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
18 Units Available
Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1374 sqft
Offering a variety of floor plans, this community is all about comfort and affordability. Units provide patios, walk-in closets, washer/dryer connections and large living spaces. Community amenities include a playground and two swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
$
61 Units Available
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1390 sqft
Hardwood floors, balcony and fireplace in recently updated apartments. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garden and a nature trail. Near Waters Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway, accessible to downtown for shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated March 30 at 01:14pm
$
6 Units Available
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1495 sqft
Come Experience Innovo Living on Waters \nA lifestyle cultivated through newly appointed apartment homes, integrated within the unique Claonia Highlands neighborhood, a central Midtown Tampa location, created to meet your needs and more.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
9473 Forest Hills Place
9473 North Forest Hills Place, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1244 sqft
Spacious 2 story 3BR/2BA Forest Hills Townhome with one car garage. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Great two story 3BR/2BA townhome in Forest Hills with detached one car garage.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Ventana at Carrollwood
1 Unit Available
5809 Aventura Ct
5809 Aventura Court, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2476 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage pool home. Home features formal living room and formal dining room. Large office downstairs and extra bonus room upstairs with full bath.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
8706 w kenyon ave
8706 Kenyon View Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath towhome for rent that is brand new......everything: the tile, kitchens, bath, flooring, appliances, bedrooms, deck, everything. This home as you walk in greets you with 20ft ceilings, amd a 72 inch ceiling.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Country Place
1 Unit Available
15508 Timberline Drive
15508 Timberline Drive, Northdale, FL
Please click on the link below to schedule an appointment for showing https://rently.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
10929 North Edison Avenue
10929 North Edison Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1252 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Carrollwood Meadows
1 Unit Available
13901 Bridgeport Drive
13901 Bridgeport Drive, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1324 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
10908 Covey Ct
10908 Covey Court, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1250 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Tampa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Cypress Glen
1 Unit Available
8810 CYPRESS HAMMOCK DRIVE
8810 Cypress Hammock Drive, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Beautiful house, close to the Tampa International Airport, shopping mall .This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the gated community of Cypress Glen.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Northdale
1 Unit Available
4403 WILLOWRUN LANE
4403 Willow Run Lane, Northdale, FL
This beautiful 4 bedroom PLUS bonus room, 2 bath, 2 car garage home features a separate dining room, very large bonus room that could be used as a 5th bedroom, playroom, home office or work out area, huge family great room and split bedroom floor
1 of 13
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Carrollwood Meadows
1 Unit Available
14501 MAINLAND GREENS PLACE
14501 Mainland Greens Place, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1492 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION OF CARROLLWOOD MEADOWS, CORNER LOT, BIG YARD, ONE CAR GARAGE, CERAMICS FLOORS CLOSE TO VETERANS, MALL, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS. HOME HAS GREAT FLOORPLAN. LOTS OF WINDOWS, SLIDERS. PATIO UNDER ROOF PLUS OPEN CONCRETE PATIO.
