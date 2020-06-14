240 Apartments for rent in Carrollwood, FL with garage

City Guide for Carrollwood, FL

Carrollwoodians know how to balance their checkbooks: Carrollwood is part of theTampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area that ranked No. 3 on Sterling's Best Places most fiscally fit cities in the United States. Situated close to the heart of Florida, Carrollwood is mere minutes away from Tampa Bay and its pristine white beaches. This city of over 34,000 people populating 9.21 square miles of land boasts of a warm, sunny weather that’s typical in most areas of Florida. So if you love the id...