/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:38 PM
297 Apartments for rent in Carrollwood, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood Village
13941 Clubhouse Dr 310
13941 Clubhouse Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1032 sqft
Condo in Resort Furnished 7 mo! Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 269260 Call quick to get this very reduced rate on a 7 month lease! 2 bed 2 bath condo that is fully furnished! Full kitchen, full size appliances, screened in balcony.
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307
5604 Pinnacle Heights Circle, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
TOP FLOOR with beautiful waterview! NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT with pretty soft-gray paint.
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood Village
14022 Village View Dr
14022 Village View Drive, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$840
638 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautifully upgraded 1 bedroom, 1 bath room condo in the heart of Carrollwood Village. Granite countertops, tile and wood laminate flooring and fresh neutral paint throughout! Lovely screened lanai with spacious, open back yard.
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5106 Letitia Ct
5106 Letitia Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
625 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!! NEWLY RENOVATED with many upgrades. This 1 Bed / 1 Bath Carrollwood duplex features lovely tile floors throughout, cozy fireplace in living room, vaulted ceilings, a gorgeous new tiled shower and beautifully updated countertops.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
4115 CHATHAM OAK COURT
4115 Chatham Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
990 sqft
This GATED community located in Carrollwood offers this 2nd floor, 2 bed, 2 bath condo.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood
10315 CARROLLWOOD LANE
10315 Carrollwood Lane, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
Lovely remodeled end unit 2 story condo in the heart of Carrollwood, with shopping, public transportation and the pool nearby. This condo has a newer roof, newer flooring, newer kitchen cabinets, newer fans, newer blinds and newer paint.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood Village
13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT
13906 Captains Reef Court, Carrollwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2884 sqft
Located on one of Carrollwood Village most desirable cul de sac streets, this 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage home has a lot to offer.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT
10020 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
914 sqft
Corner unit 2 bedroom/2 bath with a screened Porch on the ground Floor. Freshly painted; beautiful rectangle Tile flooring in the Spacious Living room & Dining room Combo (Great room), Kitchen and both bathrooms needs some TLC.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood Village
14722 PAR CLUB CIRCLE
14722 Par Club Circle, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1475 sqft
2 story condo with split bedroom plan. Large living room with sliders leading to screened back porch. Eating space off Kitchen and laundry closet with Washer & Dryer. Kitchen has Stainless appliances and Granite counters with additional eating Bar.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Meadows
11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE
11705 Painted Hills Lane, Carrollwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
Short term Furnished rental utilities all included. New Inside! Completely remodeled, 3 bedroom 2 bath. Tastefully updated in 2019 with new furnishings, laminate floors and all new linens.
Results within 1 mile of Carrollwood
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
12 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1499 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Northdale
Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr, Northdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1125 sqft
Sweeping lake views greet you at stunning Lakes of Northdale, located in northwest Tampa, FL. Our sensational apartment features and community amenities contribute to comfort and tranquility.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$913
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
1000 sqft
Our uniquely designed community features one and two bedroom apartment homes. For those discerning residents who want to leave behind the stress of city life, Carrollwood Station offers a lush oasis of peace and solitude.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
7 Units Available
Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,064
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
998 sqft
This community offers residents a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym and cabanas. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring adorn the apartments' interiors. Located a short walk from Palms of Carrollwood Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$785
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1050 sqft
Drop anchor at The Park at Lake Magdalene. Relax in the serenity of breathtaking views from your screened porch or large private patio and enjoy fishing, boating, and a variety of water sports - all in your backyard.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated March 30 at 01:14pm
6 Units Available
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1173 sqft
Come Experience Innovo Living on Waters \nA lifestyle cultivated through newly appointed apartment homes, integrated within the unique Claonia Highlands neighborhood, a central Midtown Tampa location, created to meet your needs and more.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
8681 Key Royale Ln #204
8681 Key Royale Ln, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
677 sqft
8681 Key Royale Ln #204 Available 08/14/20 Tampa:Grand Oasis Community: 2nd Floor, 1B/1B w/ Balcony - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! Great location in established, gated community! 2nd Floor Unit! Cute1 bedroom, 1 bath with the kitchen being open to the
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Magdalene
13767 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE
13767 Juniper Blossom Dr, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1157 sqft
Great location on Lake Magdalene. Back patio overlooks green space and wide open waters. Whispering Oaks is a gated community and is conveniently located in the Heart of Carrollwood just off of N. Dale Mabry and W. Fletcher.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
10110 TRANQUILITY WAY
10110 Tranquility Way, Citrus Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1240 sqft
Great two bedroom/two and a half bathrooms townhome with a garage in Cypress Cove. Easily accessible to the Veterans Expressway and close to the Citrus Park Towncenter.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE
6309 Sea Lavender Lane, Citrus Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,849
3065 sqft
Absolutely Stunning & Magnificently upgraded new home on a cul-de-sac in one of the best locations in all of Tampa. This elegant 'Summerdale' is absolutely model perfect, has been meticulously cared for, and demonstrates pride of ownership.
Results within 5 miles of Carrollwood
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Westchase
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1499 sqft
Upscale apartment homes with in-unit laundry and designer tile kitchen backsplash. Residents can use a 24/7 cafe, pool and sundeck, and private courtyards on site. Close to shops and eateries of Westchase Town Center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
18 Units Available
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1225 sqft
Residents enjoy pool, 24-hour maintenance, and playground. Units feature washer-dryer, upgraded cabinets and countertops, and patio or balcony. Located close to Westfield Citrus Park, Westchase, and Al Lopez Park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
25 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,013
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
15 Units Available
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,741
1240 sqft
Units include garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, parking and pool. Located conveniently for commuters, close to major highways.
Similar Pages
Carrollwood 1 BedroomsCarrollwood 2 BedroomsCarrollwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarrollwood 3 BedroomsCarrollwood Apartments with Balcony
Carrollwood Apartments with GarageCarrollwood Apartments with GymCarrollwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCarrollwood Apartments with ParkingCarrollwood Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FL