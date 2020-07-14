Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court hot tub

St. James Crossing Apartments is a 264-unit apartment community offering six distinctive one and two bedroom floor plans for rent in sunny Tampa, Florida. Our community is located on Gunn Highway just east of Veteran's Expressway with convenient access to the Tampa International Airport and miles of white sand beaches. Each home welcomes you with spacious walk-in closets, multi speed ceiling fans with lighting and spacious patios or balconies. Some homes feature brushed nickel fixtures, warm two-tone paint, colorful accent walls, fine cherry wood cabinetry and hardwood-style flooring. St. James Crossing has a striking selection of amenities such as a swimming pool with sundeck seating, an outdoor grilling area and strength and cardio fitness center. Stop by or schedule an appointment to view and lease your new apartment home today!