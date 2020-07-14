All apartments in Carrollwood
St. James Crossing Apartments

5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr · (813) 308-0401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL 33624

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 18202 · Avail. Sep 9

$872

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Unit 12105 · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Unit 19204 · Avail. Jul 15

$958

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03204 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,142

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 20106 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,167

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 20201 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St. James Crossing Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
hot tub
St. James Crossing Apartments is a 264-unit apartment community offering six distinctive one and two bedroom floor plans for rent in sunny Tampa, Florida. Our community is located on Gunn Highway just east of Veteran's Expressway with convenient access to the Tampa International Airport and miles of white sand beaches. Each home welcomes you with spacious walk-in closets, multi speed ceiling fans with lighting and spacious patios or balconies. Some homes feature brushed nickel fixtures, warm two-tone paint, colorful accent walls, fine cherry wood cabinetry and hardwood-style flooring. St. James Crossing has a striking selection of amenities such as a swimming pool with sundeck seating, an outdoor grilling area and strength and cardio fitness center. Stop by or schedule an appointment to view and lease your new apartment home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does St. James Crossing Apartments have any available units?
St. James Crossing Apartments has 14 units available starting at $872 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does St. James Crossing Apartments have?
Some of St. James Crossing Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St. James Crossing Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
St. James Crossing Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is St. James Crossing Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, St. James Crossing Apartments is pet friendly.
Does St. James Crossing Apartments offer parking?
No, St. James Crossing Apartments does not offer parking.
Does St. James Crossing Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, St. James Crossing Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does St. James Crossing Apartments have a pool?
Yes, St. James Crossing Apartments has a pool.
Does St. James Crossing Apartments have accessible units?
No, St. James Crossing Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does St. James Crossing Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, St. James Crossing Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does St. James Crossing Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, St. James Crossing Apartments has units with air conditioning.
