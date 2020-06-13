Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

142 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Carrollwood, FL

Finding an apartment in Carrollwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your...
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$884
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1054 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10020 Strafford Oaks Court Unit 918
10020 Strafford Oak Ct, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Schedule your Self-Showing Today! 3rd Floor 1BD/1BA Condo with water view located in Carrollwood area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101
5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr 101, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1164 sqft
Beautiful 2Bed 2Bath totally updated apartment. - Available June 1, Don't miss your chance of this spacious ground floor apartment. Master suite with private bathroom. All brand new stainless steel appliances and updated kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4112 Tartan Pl
4112 Tartan Place, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
A 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome about 1200 sqft close to shopping and dining with easy access to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4116 McTavish Pl
4116 Mc Tavish Place, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
A 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome about 1200 sqft close to shopping and dining with easy access to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10028 Strafford Oak Ct #708
10028 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
738 sqft
10028 Strafford Oak Ct #708 Available 07/15/20 Carrollwood: 1B/1B Ground Floor condo in The Landings of Tampa.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
13941 Clubhouse Dr 310
13941 Clubhouse Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1032 sqft
Condo in Resort Furnished 7 mo! Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 269260 Call quick to get this very reduced rate on a 7 to 9 month lease! 2 bed 2 bath condo that is fully furnished! Full kitchen, full size appliances, screened in balcony, overlooking

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
12710 Casey Road
12710 Casey Road, Carrollwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3138 sqft
To schedule a viewing: https://rently.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT
10020 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
914 sqft
Corner unit 2 bedroom/2 bath with a screened Porch on the ground Floor. Freshly painted; beautiful rectangle Tile flooring in the Spacious Living room & Dining room Combo (Great room), Kitchen and both bathrooms needs some TLC.

1 of 21

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
13614 Clubside Dr
13614 Clubside Drive, Carrollwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
2120 sqft
Highly Desirable Clubside Community in Carrollwood Village offers 3/2!! Mature shade trees adorn this loving maintained home. Step into your ever-spacious foyer, as well as your formal living room and dining room.

1 of 2

Last updated May 13 at 11:55am
Plantation
1 Unit Available
10512 Parkcrest Drive
10512 Parkcrest Drive, Carrollwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1193 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of Carrollwood
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$898
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
969 sqft
Residents get a taste of luxury amenities such as an onsite coffee bar, beautiful swimming pool, clubhouse and valet service. Units have hardwood flooring. There's plenty of dining and shopping to enjoy along Route 580.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northdale
11 Units Available
Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr, Northdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1125 sqft
Sweeping lake views greet you at stunning Lakes of Northdale, located in northwest Tampa, FL. Our sensational apartment features and community amenities contribute to comfort and tranquility.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
6 Units Available
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$949
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1000 sqft
Our uniquely designed community features one and two bedroom apartment homes. For those discerning residents who want to leave behind the stress of city life, Carrollwood Station offers a lush oasis of peace and solitude.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Lowry Park North
33 Units Available
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$870
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1526 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Forest Hills
24 Units Available
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$865
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1180 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
16 Units Available
Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$803
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$952
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a variety of floor plans, this community is all about comfort and affordability. Units provide patios, walk-in closets, washer/dryer connections and large living spaces. Community amenities include a playground and two swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Lowry Park North
10 Units Available
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Manor in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
$
60 Units Available
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$940
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1122 sqft
Hardwood floors, balcony and fireplace in recently updated apartments. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garden and a nature trail. Near Waters Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway, accessible to downtown for shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
7 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lowry Park North
15 Units Available
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes newly remodeled fitness center, 3 pools, and covered parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, oversized closets, and patio. Located just minutes from multiple shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$785
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1050 sqft
Drop anchor at The Park at Lake Magdalene. Relax in the serenity of breathtaking views from your screened porch or large private patio and enjoy fishing, boating, and a variety of water sports - all in your backyard.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
5 Units Available
Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
998 sqft
This community offers residents a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym and cabanas. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring adorn the apartments' interiors. Located a short walk from Palms of Carrollwood Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
Lowry Park North
1 Unit Available
Rosewood
8525 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$690
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rosewood in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Carrollwood, FL

Carrollwoodians know how to balance their checkbooks: Carrollwood is part of theTampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area that ranked No. 3 on Sterling's Best Places most fiscally fit cities in the United States. Situated close to the heart of Florida, Carrollwood is mere minutes away from Tampa Bay and its pristine white beaches. This city of over 34,000 people populating 9.21 square miles of land boasts of a warm, sunny weather that’s typical in most areas of Florida. So if you love the id...



What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Carrollwood, FL

Finding an apartment in Carrollwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

