2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:17 PM
126 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carrollwood, FL
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1054 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5621 Pinnacle Heights #204
5621 Pinnacle Heights Cr 204, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1168 sqft
5621 Pinnacle Heights #204 Available 07/01/20 nice and quiet condo in desirable Pinnacle Heart of Carrollwood - Water and sewer are included in rent! This nicely maintained 2bed/2bath condo has a split floor plan, all tile in living area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
13941 Clubhouse Dr 310
13941 Clubhouse Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1032 sqft
Condo in Resort Furnished 7 mo! Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 269260 Call quick to get this very reduced rate on a 7 to 9 month lease! 2 bed 2 bath condo that is fully furnished! Full kitchen, full size appliances, screened in balcony, overlooking
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
14093 Trouville Dr.
14093 Trouville Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1580 sqft
2Bed/ 2.5 bath Town home with a one car garage in Carrollwood. - 2Bed /2.5 Bath Townhome nestled away in the wooded area of the desirable Carrollwood community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4112 Tartan Pl
4112 Tartan Place, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
A 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome about 1200 sqft close to shopping and dining with easy access to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4116 McTavish Pl
4116 Mc Tavish Place, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
A 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome about 1200 sqft close to shopping and dining with easy access to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101
5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr 101, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1164 sqft
Beautiful 2Bed 2Bath totally updated apartment. - Available June 1, Don't miss your chance of this spacious ground floor apartment. Master suite with private bathroom. All brand new stainless steel appliances and updated kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
10024 STRAFFORD OAK COURT
10024 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
Updated third floor condo in desirable Carrollwood. Minutes to the airport, Raymond James Stadium, Dale Mabry & the Veteran's Expressway. Split floorplan with no carpet- only tile and laminate flooring throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT
10020 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
914 sqft
Corner unit 2 bedroom/2 bath with a screened Porch on the ground Floor. Freshly painted; beautiful rectangle Tile flooring in the Spacious Living room & Dining room Combo (Great room), Kitchen and both bathrooms needs some TLC.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
14722 PAR CLUB CIRCLE
14722 Par Club Circle, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1475 sqft
2 story condo with split bedroom plan. Large living room with sliders leading to screened back porch. Eating space off Kitchen and laundry closet with Washer & Dryer. Kitchen has Stainless appliances and Granite counters with additional eating Bar.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Carrollwood
1 Unit Available
10315 CARROLLWOOD LANE
10315 Carrollwood Lane, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
Lovely remodeled end unit 2 story condo in the heart of Carrollwood, with shopping, public transportation and the pool nearby. This condo has a newer roof, newer flooring, newer kitchen cabinets, newer fans, newer blinds and newer paint.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5621 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE
5621 Pinnacle Heights Circle, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1164 sqft
Water and sewer are included in rent! This nicely maintained 2bed/2bath condo has a split floor plan, all tile in living area. has a screened balcony! Washer and dryer are included in the unit. Located in the heart of CARROLLWOOD.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE
14625 Par Club Circle, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1475 sqft
Bright and clean unit steps away from the pool in the MIDDLE of CARROLLWOOD! Water and washer/dryer INCLUDED!! Enjoy your shaded private parking/carport! Offering a very private residence tucked away in Carrollwood Cove.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4114 MCTAVISH PLACE
4114 Mc Tavish Place, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
Walk to it all! Amazing 1200 sq ft townhome offering fantastic living space with patio! Restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more ....
Results within 1 mile of Carrollwood
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Lowry Park North
32 Units Available
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1086 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
62 Units Available
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1122 sqft
Hardwood floors, balcony and fireplace in recently updated apartments. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garden and a nature trail. Near Waters Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway, accessible to downtown for shopping and dining.
Lowry Park North
10 Units Available
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1015 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Manor in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1050 sqft
Drop anchor at The Park at Lake Magdalene. Relax in the serenity of breathtaking views from your screened porch or large private patio and enjoy fishing, boating, and a variety of water sports - all in your backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
969 sqft
Residents get a taste of luxury amenities such as an onsite coffee bar, beautiful swimming pool, clubhouse and valet service. Units have hardwood flooring. There's plenty of dining and shopping to enjoy along Route 580.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Northdale
10 Units Available
Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr, Northdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1125 sqft
Sweeping lake views greet you at stunning Lakes of Northdale, located in northwest Tampa, FL. Our sensational apartment features and community amenities contribute to comfort and tranquility.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1000 sqft
Our uniquely designed community features one and two bedroom apartment homes. For those discerning residents who want to leave behind the stress of city life, Carrollwood Station offers a lush oasis of peace and solitude.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Forest Hills
23 Units Available
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1180 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
18 Units Available
Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
2 Bedrooms
$952
1254 sqft
Offering a variety of floor plans, this community is all about comfort and affordability. Units provide patios, walk-in closets, washer/dryer connections and large living spaces. Community amenities include a playground and two swimming pools.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
4 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1231 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
