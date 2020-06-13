145 Apartments for rent in Land O' Lakes, FL

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
10 Units Available
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1389 sqft
The Village at Terra Bella is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-75 and downtown Tampa.
Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
18 Units Available
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1430 sqft
BRAND-NEW AND NOW OPEN!!!! Tapestry Cypress Creek, a luxury apartment community located in the highly desirable Wesley Chapel/Land O' Lakes area, offers brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments NOW OPEN! Each home will feature chef-inspired kitchens
Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
74 Units Available
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1618 sqft
The newest luxury community in the rapidly growing area of Land O Lakes, Florida.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Collier Place
1 Unit Available
3508 Pendleton Way
3508 Pendleton Way, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,219
2178 sqft
Elegant Home in a Lovely Location Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,178 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18926 Willowmore Cedar Dr
18926 Willowmore Cedar Dr, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2162 sqft
Available 08/25/20 NEW HOME A RATE SCHOOLS IN BIRCHWOOD PRESERVE - Property Id: 169581 ONE STORY BRAND NEW HOME. YOU CAN MORE DETAILS AND PHOTOS IN ZILLOW. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Paradise Lakes
1 Unit Available
1735 Cupecoy Cir L1
1735 Cupecoy Circle, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1740 sqft
Unit L1 Available 07/01/20 Fully Furnished 2bed/2bath - Property Id: 288443 Completely renovated 2Bed 2Bath Condo at Tampa's premier clothing optional resort. Water & Sewer Included!! Washer/Dryer in unit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carpenters Run
1 Unit Available
1724 Weaver Drive
1724 Weaver Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1352 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heron Cove
1 Unit Available
1837 Hammocks Ave Bldg 12
1837 Hammocks Avenue, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1782 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 full bath in The Lakes at Heron Cove Lutz - AwesomeTwo Bedroom 2 Full Bath condo located in the beautiful Lakes at Heron Cove in Lutz.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Chelsea Meadows
1 Unit Available
4415 Dylan Loop #177
4415 Dylan Lp 177, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1032 sqft
2BR / 1.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Chelsea Meadows
1 Unit Available
22706 Gage Loop Apt 34
22706 Gage Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1032 sqft
2BR / 1.5BA - Townhome in Land O Lakes' Chelsea Meadows community features pretty ceramic tiles in the living room, lots of cabinetry and faux granite countertops in the kitchen, carpeting throughout the staircase and upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Plantation Palms
1 Unit Available
3600 Cresthill Lane
3600 Cresthill Lane, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2646 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Paradise Lakes
1 Unit Available
1735 Cupecoy Cir L10
1735 Cupecoy Cir L10, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Studio in Paradise, full kitchen, W/D - Property Id: 259603 Beautiful completely remodeled studio Full Kitchen, WD in unit, in Tampa's premier nudist resort with tennis courts, 5 pools, hot tubs, night club, restaurants, poolside

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lake Padgett Estates
1 Unit Available
22373 STILLWOOD DRIVE
22373 Stillwood Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1976 sqft
Charming 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home in Lake Padgette Estates in Land O Lakes. New kitchen, bathrooms, new flooring, new appliances, Open Living room , dining room, kitchen concept with an oversized Family room.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Huntington Ridge Townhomes
1 Unit Available
2134 PARK CRESCENT DRIVE
2134 Park Crescent Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2065 sqft
RENT PRICE INCLUDES FREE WATER, TRASH, LAWN MAINTENANCE, BASIC CABLE AND POOL. MOVE IN READY -- 3 BEDROOM PLUS OFFICE, 2.5 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE THAT BACKS UP TO CONSERVATION AREA IN A GATED COMMUNITY.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Cypress Cove
1 Unit Available
21542 WOODSTORK LANE
21542 Woodstork Lane, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1469 sqft
LAKE HERON. Popular one story Ibis model 1,469 square feet end unit. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, 1 car garage, vaulted ceilings. Great location right at the North end of Dale Mabry where it connects to US 41 North. No HOA approval required.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lake Padgett South
1 Unit Available
22775 PENNY LOOP
22775 Penny Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
AVAIL FOR MID JUNE MOVE IN! UPDATED 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage villa! Villa is attached, but has its own driveway, garage, and separate private fenced yard. NO CARPET - Vinyl wood looking floors in all rooms and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Plantation Palms
1 Unit Available
2941 BANYAN HILL LANE
2941 Banyan Hill Lane, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1341 sqft
Great 2/2/2 am n Gates Plantation Pams Golf Community. Renter has all access to fitness center and community pool. Split floor plan with den and open concept.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sable Ridge
1 Unit Available
4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE
4217 Tarkington Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,740
1825 sqft
This fabulous 4 bedroom, 2 bath home, offering 1825 square feet is located in the desirable Sable Ridge community in Land O Lakes.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Indian Lakes
1 Unit Available
1550 PAPOOSE WAY
1550 Papoose Way, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1539 sqft
POOL HOME with Pool Cleaning & Pool Chemicals included!! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage in the gated community of Indian Lakes. Formal dining room area with a large family room.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
24246 Denali Ct
24246 Denali Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1434 sqft
HOA REQUIRES 2 YEAR LEASE. ONLY 2 YEAR LEASE CAN BE DONE!! OAK GROVE COMMUNITY! GREAT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. THIS LOVELY 3 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! OPEN PLAN WITH SPLIT BEDROOMS.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
1402 Avonwood Ct
1402 Avonwood Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2500 sqft
4 BEDROM 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH A FENCED YARD ON A CUL-DE-SAC STREET. FORMAL LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBINATION WITH A SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
24349 Summer Wind Ct
24349 Summer Wind Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2034 sqft
SPECTACULAR 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN OAK GROVE. FORMAL LIVING RM/DINING RM COMBO WITH SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM. ISLAND KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR & EAT-IN SPACE. GARDEN TUB & SHOWER IN MASTER BATH, LARGE MBR & WALK-IN CLOSET. FENCED YARD & SCREEN LANAI.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Willow Bend
1 Unit Available
1643 Audubon Trl
1643 Audubon Trail, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1902 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom plus den/office on a large conservation lot. Formal living room/dining room area, large separate family room. Eat-in kitchen has Breakfast Bar and All Appliances to Include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Microwave.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
24819 PORTOFINO DRIVE
24819 Portofino Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1956 sqft
OAK GROVE! TERRIFIC LOCATION! FENCED YARD. 1956 SQ FT. EXCELLENT CONDITION! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. separate LIVING/DINING AREA. LARGE KITCHEN WITH ISLAND OVERLOOKS LIVING AREA.
City GuideLand O' Lakes
"Land O Lakes Florida / Some said the local lake had been enchanted / Others said it must have been the weather / The neighbors were trying to keep it quiet / But I swear that I could hear the laughter / So they jokingly nicknamed it the porridge / Cause overnight that lake had turned as thick as butter / But the local kids would still go swimming, drinking / Saying that to them it doesn't matter / If you just hold in your breath til you come back up in full / Hold in your breath til you thou...

The name alone will make you hungry, but Land O Lakes (LOL) doesn't really have much to do with butter, other than being named after it. It's a sweet place to live not far from the beach, Tampa, and Dupree Gardens, a famous roadside attraction and botanical garden. Do you love brand-new stuff and the smell of fresh paint? Pull up to lake land and pitch a tent, because the architecture is from the oughts and sooner, meaning no houses in disrepair and no cracked streets. If you want a rural setting with suburban amenities, you'll love it here. So pack your swimsuit; it's time to take a dip in the Land O Lakes.

The Goods and the Bad

Though theres some dispute over the origins of the towns name, the Land O Lakes butter and the multitude of water bodies certainly contributed to the title. Its those many lakes that help make this place unique and attractive. It has that sunny weather. Florida, and Land O Lakes especially, is gorgeous. Its just outside of Tampa, and none too far from the beach.

Moving In

There are a few walkable areas, but this is a rural-type place that's making its way steadily into suburbia. It's growing fast, so scooping up rental properties is a wise choice, but so is buying. Home appreciation is climbing, certainly far more than the country as a whole. One thing you don't need to fret about is vacancy rates. They're building properties, from high-rise apartment buildings to impressively sized homes. With rates as high as 20 percent in some areas, you shouldn't have much trouble sliding into something perfect.

Neighborhoods

There are some fancier neighborhoods that go by name, but really, you're probably searching in general areas. Heres an overview of some of those areas, and what each one offers. Its not a wide discrepancy, so if you find something lacking in one area, don't hesitate to pop over to another without fanfare. Its all good.

West LOL: These smaller single-family homes appeal to a wide range of folks, and theres a small herd of mobile homes to consider as well. Its much more rural here, with low traffic (obviously) but a longer commute.

Mid LOL: The middle zone of Land O Lakes has the highest vacancy rates, plus a more suburban feel. It also has larger homes.

East LOL: Smaller homes again.

Dupree Gardens: Besides an awesome roadside botanical garden of some fame, this area has more homes from a variety of periods, as opposed to just brand spanking new ones.

South LOL: The lowest vacancy rates and the highest rents mean this is the place thats growing the fastest. A few older homes and some townhomes.

Land O Lakes is picturesque, surrounded by lush nature and close enough to everything to feel sensibly located. So what if it was named after butter? It's a moist area, and its definitely baking up to into a sweet, layered neighborhood.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Land O' Lakes?
The average rent price for Land O' Lakes rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,630.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Land O' Lakes?
Some of the colleges located in the Land O' Lakes area include Lake-Sumter State College, Florida Southern College, Polk State College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Land O' Lakes?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Land O' Lakes from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

