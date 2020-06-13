145 Apartments for rent in Land O' Lakes, FL

"Land O Lakes Florida / Some said the local lake had been enchanted / Others said it must have been the weather / The neighbors were trying to keep it quiet / But I swear that I could hear the laughter / So they jokingly nicknamed it the porridge / Cause overnight that lake had turned as thick as butter / But the local kids would still go swimming, drinking / Saying that to them it doesn't matter / If you just hold in your breath til you come back up in full / Hold in your breath til you thou...

The name alone will make you hungry, but Land O Lakes (LOL) doesn't really have much to do with butter, other than being named after it. It's a sweet place to live not far from the beach, Tampa, and Dupree Gardens, a famous roadside attraction and botanical garden. Do you love brand-new stuff and the smell of fresh paint? Pull up to lake land and pitch a tent, because the architecture is from the oughts and sooner, meaning no houses in disrepair and no cracked streets. If you want a rural setting with suburban amenities, you'll love it here. So pack your swimsuit; it's time to take a dip in the Land O Lakes.