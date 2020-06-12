/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
112 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Carrollwood, FL
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1054 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
5621 Pinnacle Heights #204
5621 Pinnacle Heights Cr 204, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1168 sqft
5621 Pinnacle Heights #204 Available 07/01/20 nice and quiet condo in desirable Pinnacle Heart of Carrollwood - Water and sewer are included in rent! This nicely maintained 2bed/2bath condo has a split floor plan, all tile in living area.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
13941 Clubhouse Dr 310
13941 Clubhouse Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1032 sqft
Condo in Resort Furnished 7 mo! Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 269260 Call quick to get this very reduced rate on a 7 to 9 month lease! 2 bed 2 bath condo that is fully furnished! Full kitchen, full size appliances, screened in balcony, overlooking
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
14093 Trouville Dr.
14093 Trouville Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1580 sqft
2Bed/ 2.5 bath Town home with a one car garage in Carrollwood. - 2Bed /2.5 Bath Townhome nestled away in the wooded area of the desirable Carrollwood community.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101
5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr 101, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1164 sqft
Beautiful 2Bed 2Bath totally updated apartment. - Available June 1, Don't miss your chance of this spacious ground floor apartment. Master suite with private bathroom. All brand new stainless steel appliances and updated kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
10024 STRAFFORD OAK COURT
10024 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
Updated third floor condo in desirable Carrollwood. Minutes to the airport, Raymond James Stadium, Dale Mabry & the Veteran's Expressway. Split floorplan with no carpet- only tile and laminate flooring throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT
10020 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
914 sqft
Corner unit 2 bedroom/2 bath with a screened Porch on the ground Floor. Freshly painted; beautiful rectangle Tile flooring in the Spacious Living room & Dining room Combo (Great room), Kitchen and both bathrooms needs some TLC.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Carrollwood
1 Unit Available
10315 CARROLLWOOD LANE
10315 Carrollwood Lane, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
Lovely remodeled end unit 2 story condo in the heart of Carrollwood, with shopping, public transportation and the pool nearby. This condo has a newer roof, newer flooring, newer kitchen cabinets, newer fans, newer blinds and newer paint.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
5621 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE
5621 Pinnacle Heights Circle, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1164 sqft
Water and sewer are included in rent! This nicely maintained 2bed/2bath condo has a split floor plan, all tile in living area. has a screened balcony! Washer and dryer are included in the unit. Located in the heart of CARROLLWOOD.
Results within 1 mile of Carrollwood
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
62 Units Available
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1122 sqft
Hardwood floors, balcony and fireplace in recently updated apartments. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garden and a nature trail. Near Waters Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway, accessible to downtown for shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lowry Park North
32 Units Available
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1086 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
969 sqft
Residents get a taste of luxury amenities such as an onsite coffee bar, beautiful swimming pool, clubhouse and valet service. Units have hardwood flooring. There's plenty of dining and shopping to enjoy along Route 580.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northdale
10 Units Available
Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr, Northdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1125 sqft
Sweeping lake views greet you at stunning Lakes of Northdale, located in northwest Tampa, FL. Our sensational apartment features and community amenities contribute to comfort and tranquility.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1000 sqft
Our uniquely designed community features one and two bedroom apartment homes. For those discerning residents who want to leave behind the stress of city life, Carrollwood Station offers a lush oasis of peace and solitude.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lowry Park North
16 Units Available
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
924 sqft
Luxurious community includes newly remodeled fitness center, 3 pools, and covered parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, oversized closets, and patio. Located just minutes from multiple shopping and dining options.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Forest Hills
23 Units Available
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1180 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
4 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1231 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
18 Units Available
Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
2 Bedrooms
$952
1254 sqft
Offering a variety of floor plans, this community is all about comfort and affordability. Units provide patios, walk-in closets, washer/dryer connections and large living spaces. Community amenities include a playground and two swimming pools.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1050 sqft
Drop anchor at The Park at Lake Magdalene. Relax in the serenity of breathtaking views from your screened porch or large private patio and enjoy fishing, boating, and a variety of water sports - all in your backyard.
Last updated March 30 at 01:14pm
6 Units Available
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1173 sqft
Come Experience Innovo Living on Waters \nA lifestyle cultivated through newly appointed apartment homes, integrated within the unique Claonia Highlands neighborhood, a central Midtown Tampa location, created to meet your needs and more.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
8718 Mallard Reserve Dr #201, 1722
8718 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
918 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bath apartment in a gated community - Nicely kept 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom apartments at Mallard Reserve. *****Second HOA application (fee $75 per person or $125 per couple) approval can take up to 15 days***** Terms: -$1,150.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
4112 Tartan Pl
4112 Tartan Place, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
A 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome about 1200 sqft close to shopping and dining with easy access to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
4116 McTavish Pl
4116 Mc Tavish Place, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
A 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome about 1200 sqft close to shopping and dining with easy access to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Lake Magdalene
1 Unit Available
13828 STONE MILL WAY
13828 Stone Mill Way, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
896 sqft
This Lake Magdalene area 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom unit is move-in ready and features newer carpet on the second level. The first floor plan is open and spacious with plenty of light. There is ample closet space in each bedroom upstairs.
