/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
193 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carrollwood, FL
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$884
652 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
10020 Strafford Oaks Court Unit 918
10020 Strafford Oak Ct, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
733 sqft
Schedule your Self-Showing Today! 3rd Floor 1BD/1BA Condo with water view located in Carrollwood area.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
10028 Strafford Oak Ct #708
10028 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
738 sqft
10028 Strafford Oak Ct #708 Available 07/15/20 Carrollwood: 1B/1B Ground Floor condo in The Landings of Tampa.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307
5604 Pinnacle Heights Circle, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
734 sqft
TOP FLOOR with beautiful waterview! This lovely 1 bedroom condo features a spacious open floor plan with large living room, separate dining area, breakfast bar, roomy master bedroom with walk-in closet and garden tub-shower in bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Carrollwood
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lowry Park North
15 Units Available
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
646 sqft
Luxurious community includes newly remodeled fitness center, 3 pools, and covered parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, oversized closets, and patio. Located just minutes from multiple shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Lowry Park North
32 Units Available
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
799 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Forest Hills
22 Units Available
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
755 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Lowry Park North
10 Units Available
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Manor in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
$
61 Units Available
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
768 sqft
Hardwood floors, balcony and fireplace in recently updated apartments. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garden and a nature trail. Near Waters Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway, accessible to downtown for shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Northdale
11 Units Available
Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr, Northdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
760 sqft
Sweeping lake views greet you at stunning Lakes of Northdale, located in northwest Tampa, FL. Our sensational apartment features and community amenities contribute to comfort and tranquility.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
16 Units Available
Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$803
780 sqft
Offering a variety of floor plans, this community is all about comfort and affordability. Units provide patios, walk-in closets, washer/dryer connections and large living spaces. Community amenities include a playground and two swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$898
590 sqft
Residents get a taste of luxury amenities such as an onsite coffee bar, beautiful swimming pool, clubhouse and valet service. Units have hardwood flooring. There's plenty of dining and shopping to enjoy along Route 580.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
6 Units Available
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$949
650 sqft
Our uniquely designed community features one and two bedroom apartment homes. For those discerning residents who want to leave behind the stress of city life, Carrollwood Station offers a lush oasis of peace and solitude.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
7 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
906 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
5 Units Available
Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
744 sqft
This community offers residents a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym and cabanas. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring adorn the apartments' interiors. Located a short walk from Palms of Carrollwood Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$785
486 sqft
Drop anchor at The Park at Lake Magdalene. Relax in the serenity of breathtaking views from your screened porch or large private patio and enjoy fishing, boating, and a variety of water sports - all in your backyard.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated March 30 at 01:14pm
$
6 Units Available
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
723 sqft
Come Experience Innovo Living on Waters \nA lifestyle cultivated through newly appointed apartment homes, integrated within the unique Claonia Highlands neighborhood, a central Midtown Tampa location, created to meet your needs and more.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
14905 Arbor Springs Cir 113
14905 Arbor Springs Cr 113, Northdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
910 sqft
Arbors Carrollwood - Property Id: 299475 1BR/1BA spacious apartment in heart of Carrollwood. First floor. Washer/dryer hook-up. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299475 Property Id 299475 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5852902)
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8630 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 104
8630 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
581 sqft
1BR / 1BA - Great spacious condo perfectly located near the pool! First floor with largest one-bedroom floor plan featuring sliding glass doors just off of the living room and bedroom, large covered patio, outsdide storage closet and view of the
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8653 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 203
8653 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
684 sqft
***JUNE MOVE IN SPECIAL - MUST MOVE BY JULY 1ST!*** HALF-OFF 2ND MONTH'S RENT! GREAT LOCATION AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE! This 2ND floor one bedroom condo has tall ceilings, an open floor-plan, separate dining area, decorative fireplace in living room
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
8723 FANCY FINCH DRIVE
8723 Fancy Finch Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
581 sqft
The Grand Reserve Condominiums in Tampa. This condo is a 1/1 located on the 2nd floor (no upstairs neighbors). patio with storage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
8753 KAUAI COURT
8753 Kauai Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
632 sqft
Well maintained ground floor unit. Laminate flooring and granite countertops. Screened porch by tennis court and pool. End unit.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
8676 KEY ROYALE LANE
8676 Key Royale Ln, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
570 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent in the upscale, gated community of Grande Oasis at Carrollwood! Cute as a button 1 bedroom unit, beautifully decorated and fully furnished.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
3853 S LAKE DRIVE
3853 South Lake Drive, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
710 sqft
Property for Rent!! Condominium 1/1. Community Pool, Gated Community. Porcelain Floors. Property Located close to Waters and Dale Mabry HWY. Convenient to Shopping centers, Malls and Restaurants
Similar Pages
Carrollwood 1 BedroomsCarrollwood 2 BedroomsCarrollwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarrollwood 3 BedroomsCarrollwood Accessible Apartments
Carrollwood Apartments with BalconyCarrollwood Apartments with GarageCarrollwood Apartments with GymCarrollwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCarrollwood Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FL