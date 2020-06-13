148 Apartments for rent in Carrollwood, FL with balcony
Carrollwoodians know how to balance their checkbooks: Carrollwood is part of theTampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area that ranked No. 3 on Sterling's Best Places most fiscally fit cities in the United States. Situated close to the heart of Florida, Carrollwood is mere minutes away from Tampa Bay and its pristine white beaches. This city of over 34,000 people populating 9.21 square miles of land boasts of a warm, sunny weather that’s typical in most areas of Florida. So if you love the id...
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Carrollwood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.