/
/
/
carrollwood village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:40 PM
157 Apartments for rent in Carrollwood Village, Carrollwood, FL
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
12 Units Available
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1031 sqft
Situated in prestigious Carrollwood, The Place at Carrollwood Apartments is located in a natural conservation area, surrounded by lush landscaping and natural lakes.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13941 Clubhouse Dr 310
13941 Clubhouse Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1037 sqft
Condo in Resort Furnished 7 mo! Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 269260 Call quick to get this very reduced rate on a 7 month lease! 2 bed 2 bath condo that is fully furnished! Full kitchen, full size appliances, screened in balcony.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
14022 Village View Dr
14022 Village View Drive, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$840
638 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautifully upgraded 1 bedroom, 1 bath room condo in the heart of Carrollwood Village. Granite countertops, tile and wood laminate flooring and fresh neutral paint throughout! Lovely screened lanai with spacious, open back yard.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14093 Trouville Dr.
14093 Trouville Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1580 sqft
2Bed/ 2.5 bath Town home with a one car garage in Carrollwood. - 2Bed /2.5 Bath Townhome nestled away in the wooded area of the desirable Carrollwood community.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT
13906 Captains Reef Court, Carrollwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2884 sqft
Located on one of Carrollwood Village most desirable cul de sac streets, this 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage home has a lot to offer.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
14722 PAR CLUB CIRCLE
14722 Par Club Circle, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1475 sqft
2 story condo with split bedroom plan. Large living room with sliders leading to screened back porch. Eating space off Kitchen and laundry closet with Washer & Dryer. Kitchen has Stainless appliances and Granite counters with additional eating Bar.
1 of 21
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
13614 Clubside Dr
13614 Clubside Drive, Carrollwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
2120 sqft
Highly Desirable Clubside Community in Carrollwood Village offers 3/2!! Mature shade trees adorn this loving maintained home. Step into your ever-spacious foyer, as well as your formal living room and dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Carrollwood Village
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
24 Units Available
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
968 sqft
Located on Dale Mabry Highway, these apartments offer both convenience and comfort. Units have all modern features and amenities, as well as a community lounge, clubhouse and Wi-Fi cafe. Close to restaurants and schools.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,028
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr, Northdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1125 sqft
Sweeping lake views greet you at stunning Lakes of Northdale, located in northwest Tampa, FL. Our sensational apartment features and community amenities contribute to comfort and tranquility.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
11 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1499 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$872
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1054 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
7 Units Available
Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,064
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
998 sqft
This community offers residents a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym and cabanas. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring adorn the apartments' interiors. Located a short walk from Palms of Carrollwood Shopping Center.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307
5604 Pinnacle Heights Circle, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
TOP FLOOR with beautiful waterview! NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT with pretty soft-gray paint.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5304 Brushy Creek
5304 Brushy Creek Drive, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1027 sqft
Classic Home in a Convenient Location Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5106 Letitia Ct
5106 Letitia Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
625 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!! NEWLY RENOVATED with many upgrades. This 1 Bed / 1 Bath Carrollwood duplex features lovely tile floors throughout, cozy fireplace in living room, vaulted ceilings, a gorgeous new tiled shower and beautifully updated countertops.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101
5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr 101, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1164 sqft
Beautiful 2Bed 2Bath totally updated apartment. - Available June 1, Don't miss your chance of this spacious ground floor apartment. Master suite with private bathroom. All brand new stainless steel appliances and updated kitchen.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4115 CHATHAM OAK COURT
4115 Chatham Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
990 sqft
This GATED community located in Carrollwood offers this 2nd floor, 2 bed, 2 bath condo.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
10315 CARROLLWOOD LANE
10315 Carrollwood Lane, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
Lovely remodeled end unit 2 story condo in the heart of Carrollwood, with shopping, public transportation and the pool nearby. This condo has a newer roof, newer flooring, newer kitchen cabinets, newer fans, newer blinds and newer paint.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15737 Scrimshaw Drive
15737 Scrimshaw Drive, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1545 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4403 WILLOWRUN LANE
4403 Willow Run Lane, Northdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2133 sqft
This BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom PLUS bonus room, 2 bath, 2 car garage home features a separate dining room, very large bonus room that could be used as a 5th bedroom, playroom, home office or work out area, huge family great room and split bedroom floor
1 of 13
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
14501 MAINLAND GREENS PLACE
14501 Mainland Greens Place, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1492 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION OF CARROLLWOOD MEADOWS, CORNER LOT, BIG YARD, ONE CAR GARAGE, CERAMICS FLOORS CLOSE TO VETERANS, MALL, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS. HOME HAS GREAT FLOORPLAN. LOTS OF WINDOWS, SLIDERS. PATIO UNDER ROOF PLUS OPEN CONCRETE PATIO.
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
10406 RECLINATA LANE
10406 Reclinata Lane, Carrollwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
3350 sqft
Carrollwood executive home Just reduced !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! a 4 bedroom 3 bath 3400 sqft home that has lake access to ski lake carroll, has been newly remodeled, has a pool, fenced lot with huge trees.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE
6309 Sea Lavender Lane, Citrus Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,849
3065 sqft
Absolutely Stunning & Magnificently upgraded new home on a cul-de-sac in one of the best locations in all of Tampa. This elegant 'Summerdale' is absolutely model perfect, has been meticulously cared for, and demonstrates pride of ownership.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLake Magdalene, FLNorthdale, FLKeystone, FLCitrus Park, FLCarrollwood, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL