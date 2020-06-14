Apartment List
160 Apartments for rent in Carrollwood, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Carrollwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
1 of 13

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$884
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1054 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
1 Unit Available
12710 Casey Road
12710 Casey Road, Carrollwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3138 sqft
To schedule a viewing: https://rently.

1 of 21

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
13614 Clubside Dr
13614 Clubside Drive, Carrollwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
2120 sqft
Highly Desirable Clubside Community in Carrollwood Village offers 3/2!! Mature shade trees adorn this loving maintained home. Step into your ever-spacious foyer, as well as your formal living room and dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Carrollwood
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
$
60 Units Available
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$940
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1122 sqft
Hardwood floors, balcony and fireplace in recently updated apartments. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garden and a nature trail. Near Waters Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway, accessible to downtown for shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Lowry Park North
31 Units Available
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1526 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$898
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
969 sqft
Residents get a taste of luxury amenities such as an onsite coffee bar, beautiful swimming pool, clubhouse and valet service. Units have hardwood flooring. There's plenty of dining and shopping to enjoy along Route 580.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Northdale
11 Units Available
Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr, Northdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1125 sqft
Sweeping lake views greet you at stunning Lakes of Northdale, located in northwest Tampa, FL. Our sensational apartment features and community amenities contribute to comfort and tranquility.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
5 Units Available
Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
998 sqft
This community offers residents a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym and cabanas. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring adorn the apartments' interiors. Located a short walk from Palms of Carrollwood Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated March 30 at 01:14pm
$
6 Units Available
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1173 sqft
Come Experience Innovo Living on Waters \nA lifestyle cultivated through newly appointed apartment homes, integrated within the unique Claonia Highlands neighborhood, a central Midtown Tampa location, created to meet your needs and more.
Results within 5 miles of Carrollwood
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
7 Units Available
Beach Club
6904 Ralston Place Drive, Tampa, FL
Studio
$895
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$910
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
810 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Beach Club in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
74 Units Available
Sunstone Palms
12702 University Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$790
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1293 sqft
An Floridian paradise in the heart of Tampa. Enjoy the sunshine at the two pools, playground, picnic areas and grilling stations. 1-3 bedroom apartment homes with energy-efficient appliances make this spot just about perfect.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
17 Units Available
Mabry Manor
4902 N MacDill Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
875 sqft
Near I-275 and I-75. Larger residences with patio or balcony. 24-hour maintenance. Coffee bar, gym, business center, and playgrounds provided. Lavish pool. Minutes from Downtown Tampa and Tampa Bay.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
6 Units Available
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
874 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Gardens in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
68 Units Available
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1631 sqft
Waterfront homes with wood cabinetry and large living rooms. Entertain guests in the resident lounge or exercise in the fitness center. Beat the heat in the pool. Near shops and restaurants along Hillsborough Avenue.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
22 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1473 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
14 Units Available
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1285 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
Old Seminole Heights
11 Units Available
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1075 sqft
Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, HITE is the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
30 Units Available
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1129 sqft
Make easy living yours at beautiful Vantage on Hillsborough! This comfy Tampa apartment community offers plenty of amazing features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$951
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$909
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
810 sqft
Quiet community with scenic lake views conveniently located near downtown Tampa. Renovated apartments feature ceramic tile, oversized closets and private patios/balconies. Grill pavilion with picnic area in park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1092 sqft
The life you've always dreamed of in Tampa, Florida, is waiting for you at Amira at Westly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
32 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Carrollwood, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Carrollwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

