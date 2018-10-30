115 SE 39th ST

Amenities

pool hot tub bbq/grill

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider a annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. This traditional 4 bedroom, 3 bath he has a split floor plan on 2,296 sq ft of living space is perfect for families up t 8 people or for a group of friends. Conveniently located it takes only 5 short minutes to drive to variety of restaurants, bars, and shopping centers and only about 10 minutes to get to the Tarpon Point Martina with their beautiful boutiques, bars and restaurants, the Cape Coral Beach at the Yacht Club or the nearest 3 of our 8 local golf courses. Upon entering Villa Palm View you will fee the charming traditional Florida lifestyle of the owners. From the wide open living room with the comfortable couch/love seat arrangement and flat screen T you have access through two large French doors to the full width lanai with the heated pool and spa overlooking the Gulf access canal. Watch motor boats passing on the their way to the Gulf of Mexico. the lanai features a gas grill and a round umbrella table. The fully equipped open-plan kitchen includes modern appliances, and a kitchen island.