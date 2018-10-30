All apartments in Cape Coral
115 SE 39th ST

115 Southeast 39th Street · (239) 673-9294
Location

115 Southeast 39th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,736

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider a annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. This traditional 4 bedroom, 3 bath he has a split floor plan on 2,296 sq ft of living space is perfect for families up t 8 people or for a group of friends. Conveniently located it takes only 5 short minutes to drive to variety of restaurants, bars, and shopping centers and only about 10 minutes to get to the Tarpon Point Martina with their beautiful boutiques, bars and restaurants, the Cape Coral Beach at the Yacht Club or the nearest 3 of our 8 local golf courses. Upon entering Villa Palm View you will fee the charming traditional Florida lifestyle of the owners. From the wide open living room with the comfortable couch/love seat arrangement and flat screen T you have access through two large French doors to the full width lanai with the heated pool and spa overlooking the Gulf access canal. Watch motor boats passing on the their way to the Gulf of Mexico. the lanai features a gas grill and a round umbrella table. The fully equipped open-plan kitchen includes modern appliances, and a kitchen island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 SE 39th ST have any available units?
115 SE 39th ST has a unit available for $4,736 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 115 SE 39th ST currently offering any rent specials?
115 SE 39th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 SE 39th ST pet-friendly?
No, 115 SE 39th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 115 SE 39th ST offer parking?
No, 115 SE 39th ST does not offer parking.
Does 115 SE 39th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 SE 39th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 SE 39th ST have a pool?
Yes, 115 SE 39th ST has a pool.
Does 115 SE 39th ST have accessible units?
No, 115 SE 39th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 115 SE 39th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 SE 39th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 SE 39th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 SE 39th ST does not have units with air conditioning.
