All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Home
/
Atlantic Beach, FL
/
91 STANLEY ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
91 STANLEY ST
91 Stanley Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
91 Stanley Rd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely one bedroom unit with a brand new washer dryer. It is quiet with a patio and huge backyard. Pets are acceptable
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 91 STANLEY ST have any available units?
91 STANLEY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
Atlantic Beach, FL
.
What amenities does 91 STANLEY ST have?
Some of 91 STANLEY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 91 STANLEY ST currently offering any rent specials?
91 STANLEY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 STANLEY ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 91 STANLEY ST is pet friendly.
Does 91 STANLEY ST offer parking?
No, 91 STANLEY ST does not offer parking.
Does 91 STANLEY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91 STANLEY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 STANLEY ST have a pool?
No, 91 STANLEY ST does not have a pool.
Does 91 STANLEY ST have accessible units?
No, 91 STANLEY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 91 STANLEY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 STANLEY ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 91 STANLEY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 STANLEY ST does not have units with air conditioning.
