2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
110 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Atlantic Beach, FL
Atlantic Beach
16 Units Available
Sea Oats
900 Plaza, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
989 sqft
Newly renovated large apartment homes designed for maximum comfort with large kitchens and plenty of closets.
North Beach
23 Units Available
33 East Atlantic Beach
2610 State Road A1a, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
856 sqft
A great selection for military families! Close to Mayport Naval Station. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units have washer/dryer hookups. Playground, pool, grills, and gym available to residents.
Atlantic Beach
2 Units Available
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1469 sqft
One Month Free PLUS Waived App & Admin Fee's!* *Restrictions Apply. Call for details. Elegant living has never been this blissful, cozy, exhilarating…easy.
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
901 OCEAN BLVD
901 Ocean Boulevard, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1168 sqft
Live the good life in this turn-key condo just steps to the OCEAN! Fully furnished with newer furniture. High ceilings, light and bright townhouse condo.
Results within 1 mile of Atlantic Beach
North Beach
26 Units Available
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1201 sqft
Luxury apartment community near fine dining. Walkable community. Full concierge service, interactive resident portal online and fitness center. Gated beachfront community. Gourmet kitchens. Spacious floor plans.
Golden Glades-The Woods
35 Units Available
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1108 sqft
Stylish apartments close to Alimacani Elementary School and Village Shoppes at San Pablo. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with communal pool.
Atlantic Highlands
18 Units Available
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1211 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
1000 3RD ST
1000 3rd Street, Neptune Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
941 sqft
NEPTUNE BEACH ! Walk across the street & be at OCEAN. 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH APT. Ground floor w/ small fenced in backyard space & an outside shower. Kitchen has appliances; Range, dishwasher & refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Atlantic Beach
46 Units Available
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1179 sqft
Country Club Lakes is located in Jacksonville's trendy intracoastal area on Hodges Blvd. about 10 minutes from Jacksonville's Beaches.
Golden Glades-The Woods
20 Units Available
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1074 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
Sandalwood
28 Units Available
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1056 sqft
An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS West Kernan... A dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Jacksonville Beach
8 Units Available
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a swimming pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center and dog park. One, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes feature granite countertops, tile backsplash and upgraded lighting.
14 Units Available
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1314 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a modern apartment building, just 20 minutes from downtown Jacksonville. Vaulted ceilings, screened patios or balconies and walk-in closets. Business center, car wash station and resort-style swimming pool.
East Arlington
19 Units Available
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1181 sqft
Just off of SR10, near shopping and fitness centers. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry rooms. Lots of facilities, including a gym, media room, club house and pool.
Sandalwood
19 Units Available
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1285 sqft
This beautiful lakeside community features lighted fountains and is only moments from everything Beach Boulevard has to offer. Luxury features include sauna, coffee bar, putting green and much more. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Jacksonville Beach
15 Units Available
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1300 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Golden Glades-The Woods
40 Units Available
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1202 sqft
Located along Highway 10 and a short drive from Hodges Boulevard. Picturesque community with business center, pool and pool table. Apartments feature modern kitchen with appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Beach Haven
22 Units Available
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1179 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from beaches. Private entries, renovated gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, large closets, and patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and gated access.
28 Units Available
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1352 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Registry at Windsor Parke introduces the largest floor plans available in the Hodges Blvd Area! New renovations are underway.
Golden Glades-The Woods
8 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1025 sqft
This lakeside community offers easy access to Hodges Boulevard and the shopping along Atlantic Boulevard. These recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym.
44 Units Available
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1287 sqft
Located close to Chet's Creek Elementary School. Beautiful community includes a tennis court, basketball court and swimming pool. Apartments feature a patio, a modern, fully equipped kitchen and bathroom with bathtub.
Cobblestone
9 Units Available
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$940
891 sqft
Welcome home to Moncler Huntington in Jacksonville, Florida! Our beautifully landscaped community is conveniently located near East Beltway 295 and Highway 113.
Jacksonville Beach
19 Units Available
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1293 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the
East Arlington
36 Units Available
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1224 sqft
Located near UNC Chapel Hill and UNC Hospitals. Each home includes modern upgrades including granite countertops, black appliances, and new cabinetry. On-site pool with a courtyard, indoor basketball court and Starbucks coffee.
