71 Apartments for rent in Atlantic Beach, FL with hardwood floors
Atlantic Beach: Home to nearly two miles of white sandy beach, 65 acres of nature conservancy parks, and 14 ocean access points.
Prior to 1900, Atlantic Beach was a small seaside neighborhood of only about 800 people. However, the arrival of the railway to the area in 1900 led to the development of the region. By 1915, the remaining undeveloped land was purchased and in 1926 Atlantic Beach was incorporated as a town. Today, Atlantic Beach is a part of Duval County and has an estimated population of 12,655 as of 2010. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Atlantic Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.