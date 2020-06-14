Apartment List
71 Apartments for rent in Atlantic Beach, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Atlantic Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Atlantic Beach
4 Units Available
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1697 sqft
One Month Free PLUS Waived App & Admin Fee's!* *Restrictions Apply. Call for details. Elegant living has never been this blissful, cozy, exhilarating…easy.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
2335 Fiddlers Ln
2335 Fiddlers Lane, Atlantic Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2569 sqft
New Atlantic Beach Rental! Beautiful home in Oceanwalk on a cul-de-sac street. The kitchen includes granite counters, Stainless appliances, and a center island. First level also has Family Room, formal Living room, Dining room and a bedroom suite.
Results within 1 mile of Atlantic Beach
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
$
North Beach
23 Units Available
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1453 sqft
Luxury apartment community near fine dining. Walkable community. Full concierge service, interactive resident portal online and fitness center. Gated beachfront community. Gourmet kitchens. Spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 4 at 04:21pm
$
Golden Glades-The Woods
5 Units Available
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1530 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Banyan Bay Apartments, located in beautiful Jacksonville, Florida.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
212 OAK ST
212 Oak Street, Neptune Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
Come see this amazing rental unit and property! 1st floor unit, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, refinished hardwood floors, tile in kitchen and bathroom, brand new pavers on the entire property along with a fully fenced in backyard! Pets allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Atlantic Beach
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
Golden Glades-The Woods
21 Units Available
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1240 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Sandalwood
27 Units Available
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1357 sqft
An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS West Kernan... A dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Golden Glades-The Woods
9 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$988
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,234
1250 sqft
This lakeside community offers easy access to Hodges Boulevard and the shopping along Atlantic Boulevard. These recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Jacksonville Beach
7 Units Available
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,537
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,509
1373 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a swimming pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center and dog park. One, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes feature granite countertops, tile backsplash and upgraded lighting.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
East Arlington
24 Units Available
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1440 sqft
Just off of SR10, near shopping and fitness centers. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry rooms. Lots of facilities, including a gym, media room, club house and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Jacksonville Beach
22 Units Available
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
28 Units Available
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1619 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Registry at Windsor Parke introduces the largest floor plans available in the Hodges Blvd Area! New renovations are underway.
Verified

1 of 103

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Beach Haven
21 Units Available
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from beaches. Private entries, renovated gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, large closets, and patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and gated access.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Golden Glades-The Woods
38 Units Available
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1676 sqft
Located along Highway 10 and a short drive from Hodges Boulevard. Picturesque community with business center, pool and pool table. Apartments feature modern kitchen with appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Cobblestone
9 Units Available
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$840
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
891 sqft
Welcome home to Moncler Huntington in Jacksonville, Florida! Our beautifully landscaped community is conveniently located near East Beltway 295 and Highway 113.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated April 10 at 09:40pm
East Arlington
36 Units Available
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,071
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1445 sqft
Located near UNC Chapel Hill and UNC Hospitals. Each home includes modern upgrades including granite countertops, black appliances, and new cabinetry. On-site pool with a courtyard, indoor basketball court and Starbucks coffee.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
11728 Fort Caroline Lakes Ct
11728 Ft Caroline Lakes Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1192 sqft
Nice duplex for rent in Ft Caroline Lakes! - **AVAILABLE NOW** Nice duplex for rent in Ft Caroline Lakes. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex features approximately 1,200 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Beach Haven
1 Unit Available
13553 ISLA VISTA DR
13553 Isla Vista Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2059 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom Furnished Townhouse available in the beautiful community of Vizcaya! - Do not miss out on this beautiful townhouse. Fully Furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located in a gated community and offers resort style amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
402 Lower 8th Ave South unit 2
402 Lower 8th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
402 Lower 8th Ave South unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2nd Story 2 BR / 1 BA Condo Only 3 Blocks From Jax Beach! - This 2nd story 2 BR / 1 BA Condo will not stay on the market long! Only 3 blocks from Jacksonville Beach! There is a large outdoor deck

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Girvin
1 Unit Available
446 PRINDLE DR
446 Prindle Drive East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1478 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the well sought out Intracoastal area of Jacksonville. This home features almost 1,500 sq. ft. of living space. Spacious living room with wood flooring.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Beach Haven
1 Unit Available
13793 HERONS LANDING WAY Unit #6
13793 Herons Landing Way, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1284 sqft
Great unit. Owner is licensed Associate Broker. 3 bed 2 bath 2nd floor unit. Hardwood floors, Cherry Cabinets, Corinan Counters, Stainless Steal Appliances. One car garage in a gated community.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
1084 CANDLEBARK DR
1084 Candlebark Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2144 sqft
Beautiful FOUR bedroom in popular Waterleaf! Open kitchen with ss appliances and granite counter tops. Nice view of the pond from your cover patio.Large owners suite with double vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Beautiful bamboo wood floors.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Sans Pareil
1 Unit Available
4392 FOREST EDGE CT
4392 Forest Edge Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1534 sqft
*AVAILABLE NOW*Beautiful home in the Intracoastal's community of Hunter's Green!This 3 bedroom,2 bath home has close to 1,600 sqft of living space.Upon entering the home,you have a den/study.The kitchen is oversized w/ an area for a small dinette.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
12389 SOARING FLIGHT DR
12389 Soaring Flight Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1686 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Ashley Woods. This home features an open floor concept with wood floors, spacious kitchen and dining area with wood-burning fireplace.
City Guide for Atlantic Beach, FL

Atlantic Beach: Home to nearly two miles of white sandy beach, 65 acres of nature conservancy parks, and 14 ocean access points.

Prior to 1900, Atlantic Beach was a small seaside neighborhood of only about 800 people. However, the arrival of the railway to the area in 1900 led to the development of the region. By 1915, the remaining undeveloped land was purchased and in 1926 Atlantic Beach was incorporated as a town. Today, Atlantic Beach is a part of Duval County and has an estimated population of 12,655 as of 2010. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Atlantic Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Atlantic Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

