Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 PM

135 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Atlantic Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Atlantic Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
Atlantic Beach
16 Units Available
Sea Oats
900 Plaza, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1123 sqft
Newly renovated large apartment homes designed for maximum comfort with large kitchens and plenty of closets.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
North Beach
22 Units Available
Mariners Village Apartments
2130 Mayport Rd, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$761
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1200 sqft
You'll be impressed with spacious apartment homes & our lush colorfully landscaped community. A quality home that won't break your budget is waiting for you at Mariner's Village. Come visit us Today...what you see is what you get.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Atlantic Beach
4 Units Available
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1697 sqft
One Month Free PLUS Waived App & Admin Fee's!* *Restrictions Apply. Call for details. Elegant living has never been this blissful, cozy, exhilarating…easy.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
North Beach
25 Units Available
33 East Atlantic Beach
2610 State Road A1a, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1045 sqft
A great selection for military families! Close to Mayport Naval Station. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units have washer/dryer hookups. Playground, pool, grills, and gym available to residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
Atlantic Beach
4 Units Available
Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
969 sqft
Captivating pool and clubhouse area. Near Atlantic Beach Dog Park and Veteran's Memorial Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site laundry, volleyball court and pool. Pet-friendly property with ample parking.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
2335 Fiddlers Ln
2335 Fiddlers Lane, Atlantic Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2569 sqft
New Atlantic Beach Rental! Beautiful home in Oceanwalk on a cul-de-sac street. The kitchen includes granite counters, Stainless appliances, and a center island. First level also has Family Room, formal Living room, Dining room and a bedroom suite.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
150 2nd St
150 2nd Street, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1488 sqft
Welcome Home! This newly remodeled Atlantic Beach cottage is steps from the beach access and area restaurants, shopping and schools.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
167 Magnolia St
167 Magnolia Street, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1050 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome near the beach . - 6 Blocks from the beach! 2 bedroom 1.5 townhome near the beach. New Carpet . Fenced in back yard. Wood like tile floor downstairs . Walk in closets . (RLNE5561648)

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
2337 SEMINOLE RD
2337 Seminole Road, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,800
800 sqft
Fully furnished 1BR, 1BA oceanfront unit in the Atlantic Beach Estate, a mid-century modern Estate with a 1200 SF oceanfront pool. This private ground floor unit has an open floor plan and oceanfront bedroom with Danish teak queen bed.
Results within 1 mile of Atlantic Beach
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Atlantic Highlands
18 Units Available
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1523 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Golden Glades-The Woods
34 Units Available
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1340 sqft
Stylish apartments close to Alimacani Elementary School and Village Shoppes at San Pablo. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with communal pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
$
North Beach
22 Units Available
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1453 sqft
Luxury apartment community near fine dining. Walkable community. Full concierge service, interactive resident portal online and fitness center. Gated beachfront community. Gourmet kitchens. Spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 4 at 04:21pm
$
Golden Glades-The Woods
5 Units Available
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1530 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Banyan Bay Apartments, located in beautiful Jacksonville, Florida.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
2217 Destine Lane
2217 Destine Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1223 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
212 OAK ST
212 Oak Street, Neptune Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
Come see this amazing rental unit and property! 1st floor unit, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, refinished hardwood floors, tile in kitchen and bathroom, brand new pavers on the entire property along with a fully fenced in backyard! Pets allowed.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Atlantic Highlands
1 Unit Available
1971 SANDHILL CRANE DR
1971 Sandhill Crane Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Very nice 3/2 with a screened lanai overlooking the lake. Great open floor plan with split bedrooms, dining room and separate laundry. Large owners suite with ensuite bath, featuring a large tub and custom tile shower and walk-in closet.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Atlantic Highlands
1 Unit Available
13896 ATLANTIC BLVD
13896 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3092 sqft
Stunning Waterfront Townhome which offers balconies on each level and a PRIVATE gated courtyard. This 4 bedroom beauty also has 3 full bathrooms and a half bath located in the dining/living level. Elevator. 2 Car Garage.

1 of 22

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
401 PENMAN RD
401 Penman Road, Neptune Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1460 sqft
Coastal Neptune Beach home built in 2015! Located less than 1 mile to the beach, you will not want to miss out on this one. Home features open floor plan that makes for great entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Atlantic Beach
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
14 Units Available
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1605 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a modern apartment building, just 20 minutes from downtown Jacksonville. Vaulted ceilings, screened patios or balconies and walk-in closets. Business center, car wash station and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Sandalwood
28 Units Available
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1357 sqft
An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS West Kernan... A dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Golden Glades-The Woods
9 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$988
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,234
1250 sqft
This lakeside community offers easy access to Hodges Boulevard and the shopping along Atlantic Boulevard. These recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Sandalwood
21 Units Available
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,134
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1500 sqft
This beautiful lakeside community features lighted fountains and is only moments from everything Beach Boulevard has to offer. Luxury features include sauna, coffee bar, putting green and much more. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Jacksonville Beach
17 Units Available
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1537 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Jacksonville Beach
8 Units Available
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,537
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,509
1373 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a swimming pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center and dog park. One, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes feature granite countertops, tile backsplash and upgraded lighting.
City Guide for Atlantic Beach, FL

Atlantic Beach: Home to nearly two miles of white sandy beach, 65 acres of nature conservancy parks, and 14 ocean access points.

Prior to 1900, Atlantic Beach was a small seaside neighborhood of only about 800 people. However, the arrival of the railway to the area in 1900 led to the development of the region. By 1915, the remaining undeveloped land was purchased and in 1926 Atlantic Beach was incorporated as a town. Today, Atlantic Beach is a part of Duval County and has an estimated population of 12,655 as of 2010. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Atlantic Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Atlantic Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

