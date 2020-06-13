Apartment List
/
FL
/
atlantic beach
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Atlantic Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
North Beach
22 Units Available
Mariners Village Apartments
2130 Mayport Rd, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$761
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1200 sqft
You'll be impressed with spacious apartment homes & our lush colorfully landscaped community. A quality home that won't break your budget is waiting for you at Mariner's Village. Come visit us Today...what you see is what you get.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
$
Atlantic Beach
16 Units Available
Sea Oats
900 Plaza, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1123 sqft
Newly renovated large apartment homes designed for maximum comfort with large kitchens and plenty of closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Atlantic Beach
4 Units Available
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1697 sqft
One Month Free PLUS Waived App & Admin Fee's!* *Restrictions Apply. Call for details. Elegant living has never been this blissful, cozy, exhilarating…easy.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
North Beach
25 Units Available
33 East Atlantic Beach
2610 State Road A1a, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1045 sqft
A great selection for military families! Close to Mayport Naval Station. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units have washer/dryer hookups. Playground, pool, grills, and gym available to residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
Atlantic Beach
4 Units Available
Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
969 sqft
Captivating pool and clubhouse area. Near Atlantic Beach Dog Park and Veteran's Memorial Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site laundry, volleyball court and pool. Pet-friendly property with ample parking.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
2335 Fiddlers Ln
2335 Fiddlers Lane, Atlantic Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2569 sqft
New Atlantic Beach Rental! Beautiful home in Oceanwalk on a cul-de-sac street. The kitchen includes granite counters, Stainless appliances, and a center island. First level also has Family Room, formal Living room, Dining room and a bedroom suite.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
1929 SEMINOLE RD
1929 Seminole Road, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2055 sqft
Beachside luxury at its best! Top o' the line improvements throughout: Gourmet kitchen, open living and dining areas, kitchen island that can seat at least six, private back yard with spa, patio and fire pit.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
680 BEGONIA ST
680 Tideviews Preserve, Atlantic Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1486 sqft
Fantastic find. Like new home with new carpet and new interior and exterior paint. Open floor plan with great room, formal dining and eat-in kitchen. Covered patio, split-bedroom floor plan, double garage. Spacious master suite with garden tub.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
2015 SELVA MADERA CT
2015 Selva Madiera Court, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1786 sqft
Live walking distance to the beach! This 3 bed/2 bath home in the highly desirable Atlantic Beach is a must see with spacious living room and an updated kitchen with brand new cabinets and stainless appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
760 TRITON RD
760 Triton Road, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
975 sqft
Beautiful Atlantic Beach furnished home located one mile to the beach. Master bedroom with queen bed, ceiling fan / light combo, tile floors, standard closet and en-suite half bath.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
2337 SEMINOLE RD
2337 Seminole Road, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,800
800 sqft
Fully furnished 1BR, 1BA oceanfront unit in the Atlantic Beach Estate, a mid-century modern Estate with a 1200 SF oceanfront pool. This private ground floor unit has an open floor plan and oceanfront bedroom with Danish teak queen bed.
Results within 1 mile of Atlantic Beach
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Atlantic Highlands
17 Units Available
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1523 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Golden Glades-The Woods
34 Units Available
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1340 sqft
Stylish apartments close to Alimacani Elementary School and Village Shoppes at San Pablo. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with communal pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
$
North Beach
23 Units Available
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1453 sqft
Luxury apartment community near fine dining. Walkable community. Full concierge service, interactive resident portal online and fitness center. Gated beachfront community. Gourmet kitchens. Spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 4 at 04:21pm
$
Golden Glades-The Woods
5 Units Available
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1530 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Banyan Bay Apartments, located in beautiful Jacksonville, Florida.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
1552 SAND DOLLAR CIR
1552 Sand Dollar Circle, Neptune Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1113 sqft
Beautiful Townhome with 1 Car Garage! Tile downstairs with screened in porch and room for small gardening outside. Upstairs is the loft overlooking the dining/living area & bedroom. Enjoy a quick bike ride to the beach.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
212 OAK ST
212 Oak Street, Neptune Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
Come see this amazing rental unit and property! 1st floor unit, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, refinished hardwood floors, tile in kitchen and bathroom, brand new pavers on the entire property along with a fully fenced in backyard! Pets allowed.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Atlantic Highlands
1 Unit Available
1971 SANDHILL CRANE DR
1971 Sandhill Crane Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Very nice 3/2 with a screened lanai overlooking the lake. Great open floor plan with split bedrooms, dining room and separate laundry. Large owners suite with ensuite bath, featuring a large tub and custom tile shower and walk-in closet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1165 PANUCO AVE N
1165 Panuco Avenue West, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1189 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom two bath block home with a carport and fenced in backyard near the beach. Plus a bonus room. Don't miss this opportunity to live minutes from the beach!

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Atlantic Highlands
1 Unit Available
13896 ATLANTIC BLVD
13896 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3092 sqft
Stunning Waterfront Townhome which offers balconies on each level and a PRIVATE gated courtyard. This 4 bedroom beauty also has 3 full bathrooms and a half bath located in the dining/living level. Elevator. 2 Car Garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
1000 3RD ST
1000 3rd Street, Neptune Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
941 sqft
NEPTUNE BEACH ! Walk across the street & be at OCEAN. 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH APT. Ground floor w/ small fenced in backyard space & an outside shower. Kitchen has appliances; Range, dishwasher & refrigerator.

1 of 22

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
401 PENMAN RD
401 Penman Road, Neptune Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1460 sqft
Coastal Neptune Beach home built in 2015! Located less than 1 mile to the beach, you will not want to miss out on this one. Home features open floor plan that makes for great entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Atlantic Beach
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sandalwood
28 Units Available
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1357 sqft
An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS West Kernan... A dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Golden Glades-The Woods
9 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$988
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,234
1250 sqft
This lakeside community offers easy access to Hodges Boulevard and the shopping along Atlantic Boulevard. These recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym.
City Guide for Atlantic Beach, FL

Atlantic Beach: Home to nearly two miles of white sandy beach, 65 acres of nature conservancy parks, and 14 ocean access points.

Prior to 1900, Atlantic Beach was a small seaside neighborhood of only about 800 people. However, the arrival of the railway to the area in 1900 led to the development of the region. By 1915, the remaining undeveloped land was purchased and in 1926 Atlantic Beach was incorporated as a town. Today, Atlantic Beach is a part of Duval County and has an estimated population of 12,655 as of 2010. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Atlantic Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Atlantic Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Atlantic Beach 1 BedroomsAtlantic Beach 2 BedroomsAtlantic Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtlantic Beach 3 BedroomsAtlantic Beach Apartments with Balcony
Atlantic Beach Apartments with GarageAtlantic Beach Apartments with GymAtlantic Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAtlantic Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAtlantic Beach Apartments with Parking
Atlantic Beach Apartments with PoolAtlantic Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerAtlantic Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlantic Beach Furnished ApartmentsAtlantic Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville