2 bedroom apartments
126 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Atlantic Beach, FL
North Beach
25 Units Available
33 East Atlantic Beach
2610 State Road A1a, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
856 sqft
A great selection for military families! Close to Mayport Naval Station. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units have washer/dryer hookups. Playground, pool, grills, and gym available to residents.
Atlantic Beach
16 Units Available
Sea Oats
900 Plaza, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
989 sqft
Newly renovated large apartment homes designed for maximum comfort with large kitchens and plenty of closets.
North Beach
21 Units Available
Mariners Village Apartments
2130 Mayport Rd, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1200 sqft
You'll be impressed with spacious apartment homes & our lush colorfully landscaped community. A quality home that won't break your budget is waiting for you at Mariner's Village. Come visit us Today...what you see is what you get.
Atlantic Beach
4 Units Available
Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
825 sqft
Captivating pool and clubhouse area. Near Atlantic Beach Dog Park and Veteran's Memorial Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site laundry, volleyball court and pool. Pet-friendly property with ample parking.
Atlantic Beach
2 Units Available
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1469 sqft
One Month Free PLUS Waived App & Admin Fee's!* *Restrictions Apply. Call for details. Elegant living has never been this blissful, cozy, exhilarating…easy.
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
901 OCEAN BLVD
901 Ocean Boulevard, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1168 sqft
Live the good life in this turn-key condo just steps to the OCEAN! Fully furnished with newer furniture. High ceilings, light and bright townhouse condo.
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
167 Magnolia St
167 Magnolia Street, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1050 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome near the beach . - 6 Blocks from the beach! 2 bedroom 1.5 townhome near the beach. New Carpet . Fenced in back yard. Wood like tile floor downstairs . Walk in closets . (RLNE5561648)
Results within 1 mile of Atlantic Beach
North Beach
26 Units Available
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1201 sqft
Luxury apartment community near fine dining. Walkable community. Full concierge service, interactive resident portal online and fitness center. Gated beachfront community. Gourmet kitchens. Spacious floor plans.
Golden Glades-The Woods
35 Units Available
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1108 sqft
Stylish apartments close to Alimacani Elementary School and Village Shoppes at San Pablo. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with communal pool.
Atlantic Highlands
18 Units Available
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1211 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
North Beach
1 Unit Available
791 ASSISI LN
791 Assisi Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
869 sqft
New low price for this cozy ground floor unit, 800 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, storage room. Front door very close to parking. The unit is near beaches, shopping and Naval Base. Nicely apportioned kitchen. See photos.
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
212 OAK ST
212 Oak Street, Neptune Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
Come see this amazing rental unit and property! 1st floor unit, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, refinished hardwood floors, tile in kitchen and bathroom, brand new pavers on the entire property along with a fully fenced in backyard! Pets allowed.
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
1000 3RD ST
1000 3rd Street, Neptune Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
941 sqft
NEPTUNE BEACH ! Walk across the street & be at OCEAN. 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH APT. Ground floor w/ small fenced in backyard space & an outside shower. Kitchen has appliances; Range, dishwasher & refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Atlantic Beach
Beach Haven
21 Units Available
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1179 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from beaches. Private entries, renovated gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, large closets, and patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and gated access.
14 Units Available
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1314 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a modern apartment building, just 20 minutes from downtown Jacksonville. Vaulted ceilings, screened patios or balconies and walk-in closets. Business center, car wash station and resort-style swimming pool.
Golden Glades-The Woods
20 Units Available
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1074 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
46 Units Available
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1179 sqft
Country Club Lakes is located in Jacksonville's trendy intracoastal area on Hodges Blvd. about 10 minutes from Jacksonville's Beaches.
Sandalwood
28 Units Available
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1056 sqft
An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS West Kernan... A dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Jacksonville Beach
8 Units Available
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a swimming pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center and dog park. One, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes feature granite countertops, tile backsplash and upgraded lighting.
East Arlington
19 Units Available
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1181 sqft
Just off of SR10, near shopping and fitness centers. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry rooms. Lots of facilities, including a gym, media room, club house and pool.
Sandalwood
19 Units Available
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1285 sqft
This beautiful lakeside community features lighted fountains and is only moments from everything Beach Boulevard has to offer. Luxury features include sauna, coffee bar, putting green and much more. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Jacksonville Beach
15 Units Available
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1300 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Golden Glades-The Woods
40 Units Available
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1202 sqft
Located along Highway 10 and a short drive from Hodges Boulevard. Picturesque community with business center, pool and pool table. Apartments feature modern kitchen with appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors.
28 Units Available
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1352 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Registry at Windsor Parke introduces the largest floor plans available in the Hodges Blvd Area! New renovations are underway.
