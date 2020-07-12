Apartment List
/
FL
/
atlantic beach
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:31 PM

192 Apartments for rent in Atlantic Beach, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Atlantic Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
14 Units Available
Atlantic Beach
Sea Oats
900 Plaza, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1123 sqft
Newly renovated large apartment homes designed for maximum comfort with large kitchens and plenty of closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Atlantic Beach
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Month Free PLUS Waived App & Admin Fee's!* *Restrictions Apply. Call for details. Elegant living has never been this blissful, cozy, exhilarating…easy.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
2 Units Available
Atlantic Beach
Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
969 sqft
Captivating pool and clubhouse area. Near Atlantic Beach Dog Park and Veteran's Memorial Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site laundry, volleyball court and pool. Pet-friendly property with ample parking.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
North Beach
33 East Atlantic Beach
2610 State Road A1a, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1045 sqft
A great selection for military families! Close to Mayport Naval Station. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units have washer/dryer hookups. Playground, pool, grills, and gym available to residents.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
2335 Fiddlers Ln
2335 Fiddlers Lane, Atlantic Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2569 sqft
New Atlantic Beach Rental! Beautiful home in Oceanwalk on a cul-de-sac street. The kitchen includes granite counters, Stainless appliances, and a center island. First level also has Family Room, formal Living room, Dining room and a bedroom suite.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
123 Poinsettia St
123 Poinsettia Street, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
875 sqft
123 Poinsettia St Available 08/14/20 2B/2B 1st floor unit for rent in Atlantic Beach!!! - This is a beautiful, ground floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located just blocks away from the ocean in Atlantic Beach! 18 inch tile throughout the home,

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
1901 SEVILLA BLVD W
1901 Sevilla Boulevard West, Atlantic Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2981 sqft
Great home in a great neighborhood! Located just off Selva Marina Drive and within walking/biking distance to the beach and the Atlantic Beach Country Club. Updated and renovated throughout.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
2015 SELVA MADERA CT
2015 Selva Madiera Court, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1786 sqft
Live walking distance to the beach! This 3 bed/2 bath home in the highly desirable Atlantic Beach is a must see with spacious living room and an updated kitchen with brand new cabinets and stainless appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
1266 Stocks Street
1266 Stock Street, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1102 sqft
1266 Stocks Street Available 05/08/20 Great Atlantic Beach / Mayport Home Surrounded By Woods - Great cul-de-sac home in Mayport with fenced yard, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, single car garage, includes washer/dryer quarterly pest control, close to the
Results within 1 mile of Atlantic Beach
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Atlantic Highlands
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1523 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
43 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,121
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1340 sqft
Stylish apartments close to Alimacani Elementary School and Village Shoppes at San Pablo. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with communal pool.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 9 at 02:14pm
9 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1530 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Banyan Bay Apartments, located in beautiful Jacksonville, Florida.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
$
4 Units Available
North Beach
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1453 sqft
Luxury apartment community near fine dining. Walkable community. Full concierge service, interactive resident portal online and fitness center. Gated beachfront community. Gourmet kitchens. Spacious floor plans.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1127 COVE LANDING DR
1127 Cove Landing Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1201 sqft
MAYPORT (32233) - Separate Living Room & Dining Room - Ceramic Tile - CH&A - Washer / Dryer Hookup - 1 Car Garage - Fenced Back Yard - Pet OK

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
791 ASSISI LN
791 Assisi Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
869 sqft
Have accepted new tenants - not taking and new applications. New low price for this cozy ground floor unit, 800 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, storage room. Front door very close to parking. The unit is near beaches, shopping and Naval Base.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1165 PANUCO AVE N
1165 Panuco Avenue West, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1189 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom two bath block home with a carport and fenced in backyard near the beach. Plus a bonus room. Don't miss this opportunity to live minutes from the beach!

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Highlands
13896 ATLANTIC BLVD
13896 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3092 sqft
Stunning Waterfront Townhome which offers balconies on each level and a PRIVATE gated courtyard. This 4 bedroom beauty also has 3 full bathrooms and a half bath located in the dining/living level. Elevator. 2 Car Garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Neptune Beach
1000 3RD ST
1000 3rd Street, Neptune Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
941 sqft
NEPTUNE BEACH ! Walk across the street & be at OCEAN. 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH APT. Ground floor w/ small fenced in backyard space & an outside shower. Kitchen has appliances; Range, dishwasher & refrigerator.

1 of 22

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Neptune Beach
401 PENMAN RD
401 Penman Road, Neptune Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1460 sqft
Coastal Neptune Beach home built in 2015! Located less than 1 mile to the beach, you will not want to miss out on this one. Home features open floor plan that makes for great entertaining.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1642 Atlantic Beach Dr
1642 Atlantic Beach Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2356 sqft
Atlantic Beach living at it's finest! This amazing home is like new with a kitchen built for a chef! The spacious open floor plan will be perfect for entertaining and amazing home cooked meals.
Results within 5 miles of Atlantic Beach
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1250 sqft
This lakeside community offers easy access to Hodges Boulevard and the shopping along Atlantic Boulevard. These recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
East Arlington
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,823
1440 sqft
Just off of SR10, near shopping and fitness centers. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry rooms. Lots of facilities, including a gym, media room, club house and pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Sandalwood
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1500 sqft
This beautiful lakeside community features lighted fountains and is only moments from everything Beach Boulevard has to offer. Luxury features include sauna, coffee bar, putting green and much more. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Jacksonville Beach
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1537 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
City Guide for Atlantic Beach, FL

Atlantic Beach: Home to nearly two miles of white sandy beach, 65 acres of nature conservancy parks, and 14 ocean access points.

Prior to 1900, Atlantic Beach was a small seaside neighborhood of only about 800 people. However, the arrival of the railway to the area in 1900 led to the development of the region. By 1915, the remaining undeveloped land was purchased and in 1926 Atlantic Beach was incorporated as a town. Today, Atlantic Beach is a part of Duval County and has an estimated population of 12,655 as of 2010. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Atlantic Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Atlantic Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Atlantic Beach 1 BedroomsAtlantic Beach 2 BedroomsAtlantic Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtlantic Beach 3 BedroomsAtlantic Beach Apartments with Balcony
Atlantic Beach Apartments with GarageAtlantic Beach Apartments with GymAtlantic Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAtlantic Beach Apartments with ParkingAtlantic Beach Apartments with Pool
Atlantic Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerAtlantic Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlantic Beach Furnished ApartmentsAtlantic Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville