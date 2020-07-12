192 Apartments for rent in Atlantic Beach, FL with parking
Atlantic Beach: Home to nearly two miles of white sandy beach, 65 acres of nature conservancy parks, and 14 ocean access points.
Prior to 1900, Atlantic Beach was a small seaside neighborhood of only about 800 people. However, the arrival of the railway to the area in 1900 led to the development of the region. By 1915, the remaining undeveloped land was purchased and in 1926 Atlantic Beach was incorporated as a town. Today, Atlantic Beach is a part of Duval County and has an estimated population of 12,655 as of 2010. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Atlantic Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.