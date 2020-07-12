192 Apartments for rent in Atlantic Beach, FL with parking

Atlantic Beach: Home to nearly two miles of white sandy beach, 65 acres of nature conservancy parks, and 14 ocean access points.

Prior to 1900, Atlantic Beach was a small seaside neighborhood of only about 800 people. However, the arrival of the railway to the area in 1900 led to the development of the region. By 1915, the remaining undeveloped land was purchased and in 1926 Atlantic Beach was incorporated as a town. Today, Atlantic Beach is a part of Duval County and has an estimated population of 12,655 as of 2010. See more