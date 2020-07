Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access online portal package receiving playground

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience the relaxation and charm of coastal Florida living at 33 East. Our lakeside community is tucked away just off State Road A1A in sunny Atlantic Beach. A variety of fantastic dining, shopping, entertainment, and recreation options are at your fingertips. We're just minutes from Hanna Park, Mayport Naval Base, and some of Florida's best beaches. Let 33 East be your gateway to the all of the fun and excitement in Duval County.