Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse dog park internet access

Newly renovated large apartment homes designed for maximum comfort with large kitchens and plenty of closets. Our multimillion dollar renovation will upgrade not only our amenities, but our spacious interior units as well! All located less than a mile to the Atlantic Ocean and only minutes away from highly rated schools, Atlantic Beach Elementary, Mayport Middle School, Fletcher High School, shopping, restaurants, excellent parks and fun nightlife. Sea Oats Apartment Homes has everything you're looking for so visit us today to discover the Beaches best value !!!

Located near the heart of gorgeous Atlantic Beach, Florida, Sea Oats Apartment Homes offers residents close and convenient access to all major thoroughfares and services including shopping, casual and fine dining and so much more. Living at Sea Oats Apartment Homes is the opportunity youve been waiting for and we are dedicated to providing the lifestyle you deserve. Schedule your visit today youll wonder why you waited so long...