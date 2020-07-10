/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:41 PM
150 Apartments for rent in Atlantic Beach, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Atlantic Beach
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Month Free PLUS Waived App & Admin Fee's!* *Restrictions Apply. Call for details. Elegant living has never been this blissful, cozy, exhilarating…easy.
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
2335 Fiddlers Ln
2335 Fiddlers Lane, Atlantic Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2569 sqft
New Atlantic Beach Rental! Beautiful home in Oceanwalk on a cul-de-sac street. The kitchen includes granite counters, Stainless appliances, and a center island. First level also has Family Room, formal Living room, Dining room and a bedroom suite.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
2015 SELVA MADERA CT
2015 Selva Madiera Court, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1786 sqft
Live walking distance to the beach! This 3 bed/2 bath home in the highly desirable Atlantic Beach is a must see with spacious living room and an updated kitchen with brand new cabinets and stainless appliances.
1 of 13
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
350 ROYAL PALMS DR
350 Royal Palms Drive, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1581 sqft
Welcome home to this gorgeous, completely remodeled beauty located about a mile from the beach. If you need space, this home is for you! It features a large foyer, living room, kitchen nook, den, and office/nursery.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
901 OCEAN BLVD
901 Ocean Boulevard, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the good life in this turn-key condo just steps to the OCEAN! Fully furnished with newer furniture. High ceilings, light and bright townhouse condo.
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
1266 Stocks Street
1266 Stock Street, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1102 sqft
1266 Stocks Street Available 05/08/20 Great Atlantic Beach / Mayport Home Surrounded By Woods - Great cul-de-sac home in Mayport with fenced yard, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, single car garage, includes washer/dryer quarterly pest control, close to the
Results within 1 mile of Atlantic Beach
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
Atlantic Highlands
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1523 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
41 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,121
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1340 sqft
Stylish apartments close to Alimacani Elementary School and Village Shoppes at San Pablo. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with communal pool.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 9 at 02:14pm
9 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1530 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Banyan Bay Apartments, located in beautiful Jacksonville, Florida.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:17pm
$
4 Units Available
North Beach
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1453 sqft
Luxury apartment community near fine dining. Walkable community. Full concierge service, interactive resident portal online and fitness center. Gated beachfront community. Gourmet kitchens. Spacious floor plans.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Highlands
13896 ATLANTIC BLVD
13896 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3092 sqft
Stunning Waterfront Townhome which offers balconies on each level and a PRIVATE gated courtyard. This 4 bedroom beauty also has 3 full bathrooms and a half bath located in the dining/living level. Elevator. 2 Car Garage.
1 of 22
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Neptune Beach
401 PENMAN RD
401 Penman Road, Neptune Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1460 sqft
Coastal Neptune Beach home built in 2015! Located less than 1 mile to the beach, you will not want to miss out on this one. Home features open floor plan that makes for great entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Atlantic Beach
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Jacksonville Beach
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,379
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,509
1373 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a swimming pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center and dog park. One, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes feature granite countertops, tile backsplash and upgraded lighting.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:56pm
17 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$944
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1240 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
22 Units Available
East Arlington
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1440 sqft
Just off of SR10, near shopping and fitness centers. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry rooms. Lots of facilities, including a gym, media room, club house and pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Jacksonville Beach
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1537 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
50 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1676 sqft
Located along Highway 10 and a short drive from Hodges Boulevard. Picturesque community with business center, pool and pool table. Apartments feature modern kitchen with appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 103
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
18 Units Available
Beach Haven
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from beaches. Private entries, renovated gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, large closets, and patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and gated access.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
24 Units Available
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1605 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a modern apartment building, just 20 minutes from downtown Jacksonville. Vaulted ceilings, screened patios or balconies and walk-in closets. Business center, car wash station and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
44 Units Available
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,117
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1561 sqft
Located close to Chet's Creek Elementary School. Beautiful community includes a tennis court, basketball court and swimming pool. Apartments feature a patio, a modern, fully equipped kitchen and bathroom with bathtub.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Jacksonville Beach
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,013
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1250 sqft
This lakeside community offers easy access to Hodges Boulevard and the shopping along Atlantic Boulevard. These recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
17 Units Available
Sandalwood
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,256
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1500 sqft
This beautiful lakeside community features lighted fountains and is only moments from everything Beach Boulevard has to offer. Luxury features include sauna, coffee bar, putting green and much more. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
25 Units Available
Sandalwood
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1357 sqft
An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS West Kernan... A dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Similar Pages
Atlantic Beach 1 BedroomsAtlantic Beach 2 BedroomsAtlantic Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtlantic Beach 3 BedroomsAtlantic Beach Apartments with Balcony
Atlantic Beach Apartments with GarageAtlantic Beach Apartments with GymAtlantic Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAtlantic Beach Apartments with ParkingAtlantic Beach Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL