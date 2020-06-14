Apartment List
/
FL
/
atlantic beach
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

130 Apartments for rent in Atlantic Beach, FL with garage

Atlantic Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Atlantic Beach
4 Units Available
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1697 sqft
One Month Free PLUS Waived App & Admin Fee's!* *Restrictions Apply. Call for details. Elegant living has never been this blissful, cozy, exhilarating…easy.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
2335 Fiddlers Ln
2335 Fiddlers Lane, Atlantic Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2569 sqft
New Atlantic Beach Rental! Beautiful home in Oceanwalk on a cul-de-sac street. The kitchen includes granite counters, Stainless appliances, and a center island. First level also has Family Room, formal Living room, Dining room and a bedroom suite.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
150 2nd St
150 2nd Street, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1488 sqft
Welcome Home! This newly remodeled Atlantic Beach cottage is steps from the beach access and area restaurants, shopping and schools.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
680 BEGONIA ST
680 Tideviews Preserve, Atlantic Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1486 sqft
Fantastic find. Like new home with new carpet and new interior and exterior paint. Open floor plan with great room, formal dining and eat-in kitchen. Covered patio, split-bedroom floor plan, double garage. Spacious master suite with garden tub.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
1225 SELVA MARINA CIR
1225 Selva Marina Circle, Atlantic Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2652 sqft
Enjoy living on the best Cul-De-Sac in Atlantic Beach. Just 2.5 blocks to the ocean, 1/2 mile to ABCC, 1 mile to the town center for shops and dining. This salt water pool home sits high on an oversized lot.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
1266 Stocks Street
1266 Stock Street, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1102 sqft
1266 Stocks Street Available 05/08/20 Great Atlantic Beach / Mayport Home Surrounded By Woods - Great cul-de-sac home in Mayport with fenced yard, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, single car garage, includes washer/dryer quarterly pest control, close to the
Results within 1 mile of Atlantic Beach
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:08am
$
North Beach
23 Units Available
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1453 sqft
Luxury apartment community near fine dining. Walkable community. Full concierge service, interactive resident portal online and fitness center. Gated beachfront community. Gourmet kitchens. Spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Atlantic Highlands
18 Units Available
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1523 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Golden Glades-The Woods
34 Units Available
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1340 sqft
Stylish apartments close to Alimacani Elementary School and Village Shoppes at San Pablo. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with communal pool.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 4 at 04:21pm
$
Golden Glades-The Woods
5 Units Available
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1530 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Banyan Bay Apartments, located in beautiful Jacksonville, Florida.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
1552 SAND DOLLAR CIR
1552 Sand Dollar Circle, Neptune Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1113 sqft
Beautiful Townhome with 1 Car Garage! Tile downstairs with screened in porch and room for small gardening outside. Upstairs is the loft overlooking the dining/living area & bedroom. Enjoy a quick bike ride to the beach.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Atlantic Highlands
1 Unit Available
13896 ATLANTIC BLVD
13896 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3092 sqft
Stunning Waterfront Townhome which offers balconies on each level and a PRIVATE gated courtyard. This 4 bedroom beauty also has 3 full bathrooms and a half bath located in the dining/living level. Elevator. 2 Car Garage.
Results within 5 miles of Atlantic Beach
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sandalwood
27 Units Available
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1357 sqft
An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS West Kernan... A dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
46 Units Available
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,044
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1350 sqft
Country Club Lakes is located in Jacksonville's trendy intracoastal area on Hodges Blvd. about 10 minutes from Jacksonville's Beaches.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
14 Units Available
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1605 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a modern apartment building, just 20 minutes from downtown Jacksonville. Vaulted ceilings, screened patios or balconies and walk-in closets. Business center, car wash station and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sandalwood
21 Units Available
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,134
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1500 sqft
This beautiful lakeside community features lighted fountains and is only moments from everything Beach Boulevard has to offer. Luxury features include sauna, coffee bar, putting green and much more. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jacksonville Beach
17 Units Available
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1537 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
East Arlington
24 Units Available
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1440 sqft
Just off of SR10, near shopping and fitness centers. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry rooms. Lots of facilities, including a gym, media room, club house and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Golden Glades-The Woods
40 Units Available
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1676 sqft
Located along Highway 10 and a short drive from Hodges Boulevard. Picturesque community with business center, pool and pool table. Apartments feature modern kitchen with appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jacksonville Beach
22 Units Available
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
28 Units Available
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1619 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Registry at Windsor Parke introduces the largest floor plans available in the Hodges Blvd Area! New renovations are underway.
Verified

1 of 103

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Beach Haven
21 Units Available
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from beaches. Private entries, renovated gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, large closets, and patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and gated access.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
Golden Glades-The Woods
21 Units Available
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1240 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
44 Units Available
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1561 sqft
Located close to Chet's Creek Elementary School. Beautiful community includes a tennis court, basketball court and swimming pool. Apartments feature a patio, a modern, fully equipped kitchen and bathroom with bathtub.
City Guide for Atlantic Beach, FL

Atlantic Beach: Home to nearly two miles of white sandy beach, 65 acres of nature conservancy parks, and 14 ocean access points.

Prior to 1900, Atlantic Beach was a small seaside neighborhood of only about 800 people. However, the arrival of the railway to the area in 1900 led to the development of the region. By 1915, the remaining undeveloped land was purchased and in 1926 Atlantic Beach was incorporated as a town. Today, Atlantic Beach is a part of Duval County and has an estimated population of 12,655 as of 2010. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Atlantic Beach, FL

Atlantic Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Atlantic Beach 1 BedroomsAtlantic Beach 2 BedroomsAtlantic Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtlantic Beach 3 BedroomsAtlantic Beach Apartments with Balcony
Atlantic Beach Apartments with GarageAtlantic Beach Apartments with GymAtlantic Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAtlantic Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAtlantic Beach Apartments with Parking
Atlantic Beach Apartments with PoolAtlantic Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerAtlantic Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlantic Beach Furnished ApartmentsAtlantic Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville