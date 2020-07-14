All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Cottage at North Beach

Open Now until 6pm
102 Aquatic Dr · (706) 309-6087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

102 Aquatic Dr, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1471 sqft

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1398 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1471 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cottage at North Beach.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
nest technology
new construction
online portal
One Month Free PLUS Waived App & Admin Fee's!*
*Restrictions Apply. Call for details.

Elegant living has never been this blissful, cozy, exhilarating…easy. When you choose your home at Cottage, you’ll discover all the ways in which we offer the finest apartment living in North Beach. From our brand-new townhome floor plans to private garages and courtyards, every stunning detail of your home will relax and comfort you. Around the community, you will find amenities and conveniences to further indulge you any time you leave your home. Our exclusive community is filling up quickly. Don’t miss your opportunity to experience the new standard in superior Atlantic Beach apartments for rent … Cottage at North Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $69
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 4
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $25
Cats
rent: $0
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Parking Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cottage at North Beach have any available units?
Cottage at North Beach has 3 units available starting at $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cottage at North Beach have?
Some of Cottage at North Beach's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cottage at North Beach currently offering any rent specials?
Cottage at North Beach is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cottage at North Beach pet-friendly?
Yes, Cottage at North Beach is pet friendly.
Does Cottage at North Beach offer parking?
Yes, Cottage at North Beach offers parking.
Does Cottage at North Beach have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cottage at North Beach offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cottage at North Beach have a pool?
No, Cottage at North Beach does not have a pool.
Does Cottage at North Beach have accessible units?
No, Cottage at North Beach does not have accessible units.
Does Cottage at North Beach have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cottage at North Beach has units with dishwashers.
Does Cottage at North Beach have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cottage at North Beach has units with air conditioning.
