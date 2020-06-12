/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:13 PM
108 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Atlantic Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Atlantic Beach
4 Units Available
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1697 sqft
One Month Free PLUS Waived App & Admin Fee's!* *Restrictions Apply. Call for details. Elegant living has never been this blissful, cozy, exhilarating…easy.
Verified
1 of 97
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
North Beach
25 Units Available
33 East Atlantic Beach
2610 State Road A1a, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1045 sqft
A great selection for military families! Close to Mayport Naval Station. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units have washer/dryer hookups. Playground, pool, grills, and gym available to residents.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Atlantic Beach
4 Units Available
Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
969 sqft
Captivating pool and clubhouse area. Near Atlantic Beach Dog Park and Veteran's Memorial Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site laundry, volleyball court and pool. Pet-friendly property with ample parking.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
$
Atlantic Beach
16 Units Available
Sea Oats
900 Plaza, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1123 sqft
Newly renovated large apartment homes designed for maximum comfort with large kitchens and plenty of closets.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
2335 Fiddlers Ln
2335 Fiddlers Lane, Atlantic Beach, FL
New Atlantic Beach Rental! Beautiful home in Oceanwalk on a cul-de-sac street. The kitchen includes granite counters, Stainless appliances, and a center island. First level also has Family Room, formal Living room, Dining room and a bedroom suite.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
150 2nd St
150 2nd Street, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1488 sqft
Welcome Home! This newly remodeled Atlantic Beach cottage is steps from the beach access and area restaurants, shopping and schools.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
1929 SEMINOLE RD
1929 Seminole Road, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2055 sqft
Beachside luxury at its best! Top o' the line improvements throughout: Gourmet kitchen, open living and dining areas, kitchen island that can seat at least six, private back yard with spa, patio and fire pit.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
680 BEGONIA ST
680 Tideviews Preserve, Atlantic Beach, FL
Fantastic find. Like new home with new carpet and new interior and exterior paint. Open floor plan with great room, formal dining and eat-in kitchen. Covered patio, split-bedroom floor plan, double garage. Spacious master suite with garden tub.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
2015 SELVA MADERA CT
2015 Selva Madiera Court, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1786 sqft
Live walking distance to the beach! This 3 bed/2 bath home in the highly desirable Atlantic Beach is a must see with spacious living room and an updated kitchen with brand new cabinets and stainless appliances.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
762 AQUATIC DR
762 Aquatic Drive, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1328 sqft
Enjoy beach living in this 3 BR/ 2 BA lakefront townhouse. Property is tiled throughout with carpet on the stairs. Downstairs living area is open with large kitchen and living area which opens onto a fenced backyard.
1 of 13
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
350 ROYAL PALMS DR
350 Royal Palms Drive, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to this gorgeous, completely remodeled beauty located about a mile from the beach. If you need space, this home is for you! It features a large foyer, living room, kitchen nook, den, and office/nursery.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
1225 SELVA MARINA CIR
1225 Selva Marina Circle, Atlantic Beach, FL
Enjoy living on the best Cul-De-Sac in Atlantic Beach. Just 2.5 blocks to the ocean, 1/2 mile to ABCC, 1 mile to the town center for shops and dining. This salt water pool home sits high on an oversized lot.
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
1266 Stocks Street
1266 Stock Street, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1102 sqft
1266 Stocks Street Available 05/08/20 Great Atlantic Beach / Mayport Home Surrounded By Woods - Great cul-de-sac home in Mayport with fenced yard, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, single car garage, includes washer/dryer quarterly pest control, close to the
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
760 TRITON RD
760 Triton Road, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
975 sqft
Beautiful Atlantic Beach furnished home located one mile to the beach. Master bedroom with queen bed, ceiling fan / light combo, tile floors, standard closet and en-suite half bath.
Results within 1 mile of Atlantic Beach
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Atlantic Highlands
18 Units Available
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1523 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
$
North Beach
25 Units Available
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1453 sqft
Luxury apartment community near fine dining. Walkable community. Full concierge service, interactive resident portal online and fitness center. Gated beachfront community. Gourmet kitchens. Spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Golden Glades-The Woods
35 Units Available
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1340 sqft
Stylish apartments close to Alimacani Elementary School and Village Shoppes at San Pablo. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with communal pool.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 4 at 04:21pm
$
Golden Glades-The Woods
5 Units Available
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1530 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Banyan Bay Apartments, located in beautiful Jacksonville, Florida.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
2217 Destine Lane
2217 Destine Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1223 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Atlantic Highlands
1 Unit Available
13961 SANDHILL CRANE DR
13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South, Jacksonville, FL
Looking for the perfect rental with the a great community atmosphere. Look no further than this perfect home for entertaining. 4 bedrooms with and office. Large living room and Dinning room with amazing sunset views over the pond.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Atlantic Highlands
1 Unit Available
1971 SANDHILL CRANE DR
1971 Sandhill Crane Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Very nice 3/2 with a screened lanai overlooking the lake. Great open floor plan with split bedrooms, dining room and separate laundry. Large owners suite with ensuite bath, featuring a large tub and custom tile shower and walk-in closet.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1165 PANUCO AVE N
1165 Panuco Avenue West, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1189 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom two bath block home with a carport and fenced in backyard near the beach. Plus a bonus room. Don't miss this opportunity to live minutes from the beach!
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Atlantic Highlands
1 Unit Available
13896 ATLANTIC BLVD
13896 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
Stunning Waterfront Townhome which offers balconies on each level and a PRIVATE gated courtyard. This 4 bedroom beauty also has 3 full bathrooms and a half bath located in the dining/living level. Elevator. 2 Car Garage.
1 of 22
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
401 PENMAN RD
401 Penman Road, Neptune Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1460 sqft
Coastal Neptune Beach home built in 2015! Located less than 1 mile to the beach, you will not want to miss out on this one. Home features open floor plan that makes for great entertaining.
