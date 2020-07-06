2225 GLOSSY PRIVET DRIVE

Amenities

PRICE REDUCTION!!! Avalon Park Townhouse for rent - 3BR Avalon Park townhouse featuring an incredible open floor-plan on the main level with Kitchen, Dining & Living areas flowing together. The large laundry room/pantry provides massive storage. This property has 3BR, 2.5 Baths & 2-car garage with 1,712 Sq Feet of living space. The Master has its own en-suite bath and walk-in closet. The shared full bath is very large & has double-sinks. The location in Avalon Park offers easy access to restaurants and local shopping, as well as proximity to 408, 417, 528, Airport & UCF.