Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:53 AM

2225 GLOSSY PRIVET DRIVE

Location

2225 Glossy Privet Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
PRICE REDUCTION!!! Avalon Park Townhouse for rent - 3BR Avalon Park townhouse featuring an incredible open floor-plan on the main level with Kitchen, Dining & Living areas flowing together. The large laundry room/pantry provides massive storage. This property has 3BR, 2.5 Baths & 2-car garage with 1,712 Sq Feet of living space. The Master has its own en-suite bath and walk-in closet. The shared full bath is very large & has double-sinks. The location in Avalon Park offers easy access to restaurants and local shopping, as well as proximity to 408, 417, 528, Airport & UCF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 GLOSSY PRIVET DRIVE have any available units?
2225 GLOSSY PRIVET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2225 GLOSSY PRIVET DRIVE have?
Some of 2225 GLOSSY PRIVET DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 GLOSSY PRIVET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2225 GLOSSY PRIVET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 GLOSSY PRIVET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2225 GLOSSY PRIVET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2225 GLOSSY PRIVET DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2225 GLOSSY PRIVET DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2225 GLOSSY PRIVET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 GLOSSY PRIVET DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 GLOSSY PRIVET DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2225 GLOSSY PRIVET DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2225 GLOSSY PRIVET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2225 GLOSSY PRIVET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 GLOSSY PRIVET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2225 GLOSSY PRIVET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2225 GLOSSY PRIVET DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2225 GLOSSY PRIVET DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

