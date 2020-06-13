129 Apartments for rent in Alafaya, FL with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
18 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1332 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
$
7 Units Available
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1240 sqft
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,204
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1366 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes near Stone Lakes Elementary School and numerous stores and restaurants. Open floor plan units with high-end finishes, in-suite laundry facilities and patio/balconies. Garage spaces available for a fee.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stoneybrook
1 Unit Available
14926 Hartford Run Drive
14926 Hartford Run Drive, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1670 sqft
14926 Hartford Run Drive Available 06/15/20 4/2 Home In Gated Stoneybrook East - 4-bedroom, 2-bath single family home is located in Yorkshire Run in the gated community of Stoneybrook East.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12621 Parkbury Drive
12621 Parkbury Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1710 sqft
12621 Parkbury Drive Available 07/03/20 THREE BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT, CLOSE TO SR 50 AND CLOSE TO ALL SHOPPING - Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home, Tile Throughout, Two Car Garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1310 Sophie Blvd.
1310 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1270 sqft
1310 Sophie Blvd. Available 08/05/20 Two Bedroom and Two Bathroom Townhome Minutes Away from UCF - Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Townhome, Tile Throughout, Remodeled Bathrooms, Granite Countertops, Newer Kitchen Cabinets,.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1425 Sophie Blvd.
1425 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1350 sqft
1425 Sophie Blvd.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14419 WINDIGO LANE
14419 Windigo Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1849 sqft
Spring Isle: Gated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Spring Isle: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, open floor plan with a formal living, formal dining, family room and eat in kitchen. Volume ceilings make this property light and bright.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1133 Ballyshannon Pkwy
1133 Ballyshannon Parkway, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1512 sqft
Beautiful Home in Waterford Lakes! - Beautiful home in the desirable Waterford Lakes community. As you enter the home you are greeted with a large living space with shutters on all the windows and views of the kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Avalon Park
1 Unit Available
14717 Sapodilla Dr.
14717 Sapodilla Drive, Alafaya, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2623 sqft
14717 Sapodilla Dr. Available 06/17/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Avalon Park Lawn Care Included! - Newer 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage home in Avalon Park. Newer carpeting. Wood-like Flooring.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stoneybrook
1 Unit Available
14848 Yorkshire Run Dr
14848 Yorkshire Run Drive, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2394 sqft
Lovely Home in StoneyBrook Golf Community! - **Available Now** This beautiful home is located inside the guarded golf course community of StoneyBrook .Has pond views and a large screened patio.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodland Lakes Preserve
1 Unit Available
10761 Willow Ridge Loop
10761 Willow Ridge Loop, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2889 sqft
Beautiful Home in Woodland Lakes Preserve! - Absolutely DAZZLING SHOWCASE WATERFRONT HOME boasts a gorgeous GRANITE BREAKFAST BAR ISLAND KITCHEN with rich Bordeaux Cabinetry, striking tiled backsplashes, pendant lighting, bay window bench seating

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1115 Sophie Blvd.
1115 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1383 sqft
1115 Sophie Blvd. Available 07/03/20 Two Story Patio Home with 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathrooms, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway - Two Story unit, 3/2 2 story Inside laundry with washer & dryer connections, 1383 Sq. Ft.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1206 Fox Grove Drive
1206 Fox Grove Court, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2000 sqft
Beautiful 4/2 Home in Gated community Avalon Park Located in Timber Isles - This Beautiful Home is located in Timber Isles and Gated Community in Avalon Park that will be available 5/29/20.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stoneybrook
1 Unit Available
2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO)
2761 Dover Glen Circle, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2889 sqft
2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO) Available 07/01/20 2761 Dover Glen Circle Orlando FL 32828 - Available July 1st! 2020! This two- story luxury home on an extended lot in the Stoneybrook East golf community boasts beautiful travertine tile and natural

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Cypress Springs
1 Unit Available
10941 Mill Pond Way
10941 Mill Pond Way, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2080 sqft
This one story, single-family home is located in the Cypress Spring subdivision. Property features 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets and 2 full lavatory rooms and 2-car garage.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Avalon Park
1 Unit Available
13951 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD
13951 Golden Rain Tree Boulevard, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,699
2577 sqft
Awesome Rental Opportunity! GUARANTEED this home doesn’t look like no other expensive UPGRADES, INTERIOR DESIGNED w/quality taste! Shows like a MODEL HOME! 5TH BEDROOM / OFFICE downstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Alafaya

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Morningside
1 Unit Available
2489 Lancien Court
2489 Lancien Court, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1278 sqft
Lovely and Well Maintained Townhome Near UCF!!!!! - This lovely and well maintained townhome located in The Enclave at Oxford, a gated community, is ideal for those who study or work in the UCF, Full Sail, Research Park, Siemens in the Alafaya Trail

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
10321 Manderley Way - 1, Unit 125
10321 Manderley Way, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1071 sqft
Lake View 2 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. Cul de sac end unit with pond view. Close to community pool. Located in gated community. Covered screen patio overlooking pond. $100 App fee per adult. One-time admin fee $149, Sec. Dep. min.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2541 N ALAFAYA TRAIL
2541 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Now this one you can't be passed by!! You will fall in love with this updated 2 bedrooms 1 bath condo located in Windmill Pointe.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
9313 Shepton Street - 1
9313 Shepton Street, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1282 sqft
This lovely TOWNHOME features easy care TILE floors throughout the living areas and abundant NATURAL LIGHT.

1 of 7

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Vista East
1 Unit Available
10048 SAVANNAH BLUFF LANE
10048 Savannah Bluff Lane, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,035
2052 sqft
This stylish home has just what you've been searching for. Vinyl plank and plush carpet floors are found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a prep island.
Results within 5 miles of Alafaya
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1200 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Azalea Park
30 Units Available
Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1141 sqft
Incredible waterfront community near Colonial High School. Updated on-site amenities include a pool, playground, gym and dog park. Extra storage, patio or balcony, and washer/dryer hookups available. Grilling area. Car wash area.
City Guide for Alafaya, FL

Since 2000, Orlando’s population has grown by more than a third and all of those international tourists visiting Mickey and friends aren’t even added into the equation making the city the fourth fastest-growing city in the U.S., according to Forbes.

Alafaya Trail, which cuts north and south through east Orlando, might only be one street, but it is home to more than 60,000 college students and a growing high-tech corridor that employs thousands of professionals.The explosion of education, industry, and neighborhoods in east Orlando, particularly the Alafaya corridor, has contributed to its remarkable growth. Whether you're a college student looking for a party pad for you and your pals or a business professional who wants to shorten a harrowing Orlando commute on infamous Interstate 4, Alafaya, Florida offers plenty of places for rent. Orlando, Florida might be the city that Mickey Mouse built, but Alafaya, Florida, nestled on the east side of the city, doesn't have the touristy vibe of the attractions district south of downtown. Instead, Alafaya combines a touch of suburbia with the feel of a college town, thanks to the growing University of Central Florida, the landmark of Alafaya Trail. It is now the second-largest university in the country, with an enrollment topping 60,000 students. Alafaya, Florida has a decidedly young feel, with college students inhabiting many of the areas rental apartments for better or worse. However, Alafaya doesn't cater exclusively to the growing student population renters can find quieter read, no wild college students allowed complexes perfect for professionals and families alike. With average temperatures ranging from the 70s to 90s year-round, Alafaya apartments have plenty of outdoor amenities, including pools, where residents can cool off in the Florida sunshine.

Having trouble with Craigslist Alafaya? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Alafaya, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Alafaya renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

