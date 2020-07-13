All apartments in Alafaya
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Advenir at Polos East Apartments

1700 Woodbury Rd · (407) 449-1009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Special --- UP TO ONE MONTH OFF. On Select Units. 12 Month Lease or higher.* *Based on application approval criteria and subject to availability, offer subject to change. Expires: 07/19/2020.
Location

1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL 32828

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1603 · Avail. now

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 0703 · Avail. now

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 0704 · Avail. now

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Advenir at Polos East Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
24hr gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car wash area
clubhouse
conference room
package receiving
racquetball court
Advenir at Polos East is a residential community with a variety of spacious and comfortable apartment floor plans to fit your needs and your lifestyle. Choose from our variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with multiple layout options. We are a pet friendly community, and have a bark park for your pets enjoyment, too. Our amenity package and location are perfectly equipped for the all lifestyle, but students may find that this is the perfect apartment near the University of Central Florida. If you have an active lifestyle, youll love our fitness center, volleyball court, tennis court, and basketball court.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Advenir at Polos East Apartments have any available units?
Advenir at Polos East Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Advenir at Polos East Apartments have?
Some of Advenir at Polos East Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Advenir at Polos East Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Advenir at Polos East Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Special --- UP TO ONE MONTH OFF. On Select Units. 12 Month Lease or higher.* *Based on application approval criteria and subject to availability, offer subject to change. Expires: 07/19/2020.
Is Advenir at Polos East Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Advenir at Polos East Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Advenir at Polos East Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Advenir at Polos East Apartments offers parking.
Does Advenir at Polos East Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Advenir at Polos East Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Advenir at Polos East Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Advenir at Polos East Apartments has a pool.
Does Advenir at Polos East Apartments have accessible units?
No, Advenir at Polos East Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Advenir at Polos East Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Advenir at Polos East Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Advenir at Polos East Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Advenir at Polos East Apartments has units with air conditioning.
