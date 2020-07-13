Advenir at Polos East Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park 24hr gym pool tennis court volleyball court cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area clubhouse conference room package receiving racquetball court

Advenir at Polos East is a residential community with a variety of spacious and comfortable apartment floor plans to fit your needs and your lifestyle. Choose from our variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with multiple layout options. We are a pet friendly community, and have a bark park for your pets enjoyment, too. Our amenity package and location are perfectly equipped for the all lifestyle, but students may find that this is the perfect apartment near the University of Central Florida. If you have an active lifestyle, youll love our fitness center, volleyball court, tennis court, and basketball court.