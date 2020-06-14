228 Apartments for rent in Alafaya, FL with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
19 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1332 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
$
7 Units Available
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1240 sqft
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
20 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1300 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
2 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,204
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1366 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes near Stone Lakes Elementary School and numerous stores and restaurants. Open floor plan units with high-end finishes, in-suite laundry facilities and patio/balconies. Garage spaces available for a fee.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
13001 Lake Cypress Circle
13001 Lakes Cypress Circle, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
856 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10739 Regent Square Dr
10739 Regent Square Dr, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1423 sqft
Amazing Town Home in Regent Park Community! - This Town-home in gated-community is in excellent condition move-in ready. It has an open floor plan with a spacious living room .

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stoneybrook
1 Unit Available
14848 Yorkshire Run Dr
14848 Yorkshire Run Drive, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2394 sqft
Lovely Home in StoneyBrook Golf Community! - **Available Now** This beautiful home is located inside the guarded golf course community of StoneyBrook .Has pond views and a large screened patio.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10631 Regent Square Drive.
10631 Regent Square Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1481 sqft
3 BEDS TOWNHOUSE!! CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN !!! GATED COMMUNITY - 3 BEDS TOWNHOUSE!! CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN !!! GATED COMMUNITY This spacious townhouse is conveniently located close to major highways and close to University.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10547 Regent Square Drive
10547 Regent Square Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1899 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story Home With Loft Landing! - This spacious townhouse is conveniently located close to major highways and close to University. This beautiful townhouse welcomes you with spacious living room opening up to a kitchen.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stoneybrook
1 Unit Available
2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO)
2761 Dover Glen Circle, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2889 sqft
2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO) Available 07/01/20 2761 Dover Glen Circle Orlando FL 32828 - Available July 1st! 2020! This two- story luxury home on an extended lot in the Stoneybrook East golf community boasts beautiful travertine tile and natural

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Stoneybrook
1 Unit Available
14926 Hartford Run Drive
14926 Hartford Run Drive, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1670 sqft
14926 Hartford Run Drive Available 06/15/20 4/2 Home In Gated Stoneybrook East - 4-bedroom, 2-bath single family home is located in Yorkshire Run in the gated community of Stoneybrook East.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Stoneybrook
1 Unit Available
14103 WEYMOUTH RUN
14103 Weymouth Run, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,088
2490 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 story home with 2 car garage in a gated golf course community. Living room, dining room, family room, and eat-in kitchen; all appliances and washer & dryer hookups.
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morningside
1 Unit Available
2550 N Alafaya Trail Unit 2204
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 8101, University, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 2204 Available 08/07/20 Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo next to UCF!! - Enjoy this spacious, 1 bedroom 1 bath upgraded condo, with granite counters and laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Morningside
1 Unit Available
2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 8102, University, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy this spacious, 1 bedroom 1 bath condo.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
17 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Airport North
43 Units Available
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1311 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
Lake Frederica
5 Units Available
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and balconies between Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road. Pool, gym and outdoor spaces beside a small lake. Close to dining and shopping, including High Tide Harry's seafood.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1200 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Union Park
8 Units Available
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1005 sqft
Prime location in Orlando close to I-4 and FL 408. Apartments have one- and two-bedroom floor plans, screened-in porches, air conditioning, new appliances and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Lake Nona
25 Units Available
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1349 sqft
Located just off The Beachline (528), which makes it ideal for commuters. The community is pet-friendly, and units offer granite counters, air conditioning, refrigerators and bathtubs.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Vista East
89 Units Available
Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,311
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1364 sqft
Just off Lee Vista in Orlando near Hidden Lakes Elementary. Many interior upgrades including 9-foot ceilings, divided sinks, ceramic tile flooring, crown molding, and doors with peepholes.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
30 Units Available
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,298
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1154 sqft
In-unit amenities include air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, laundry and walk-in closets. Located just minutes from Downtown Orlando, Waterford Lakes and the University of Central Florida. Community features racquetball, tennis, pool, parking and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
LaVina
35 Units Available
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1246 sqft
Near to Lake Nona, Orlando International Airport, Florida State Road 417, Beachline Expressway, Lavinap Marketplace. Schools in the area: Sun Blaze Elementary, Lake Nona Middle School, Lake Nona High. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, resort-style pool and cabanas, theater room, fitness center.
City Guide for Alafaya, FL

Since 2000, Orlando’s population has grown by more than a third and all of those international tourists visiting Mickey and friends aren’t even added into the equation making the city the fourth fastest-growing city in the U.S., according to Forbes.

Alafaya Trail, which cuts north and south through east Orlando, might only be one street, but it is home to more than 60,000 college students and a growing high-tech corridor that employs thousands of professionals.The explosion of education, industry, and neighborhoods in east Orlando, particularly the Alafaya corridor, has contributed to its remarkable growth. Whether you're a college student looking for a party pad for you and your pals or a business professional who wants to shorten a harrowing Orlando commute on infamous Interstate 4, Alafaya, Florida offers plenty of places for rent. Orlando, Florida might be the city that Mickey Mouse built, but Alafaya, Florida, nestled on the east side of the city, doesn't have the touristy vibe of the attractions district south of downtown. Instead, Alafaya combines a touch of suburbia with the feel of a college town, thanks to the growing University of Central Florida, the landmark of Alafaya Trail. It is now the second-largest university in the country, with an enrollment topping 60,000 students. Alafaya, Florida has a decidedly young feel, with college students inhabiting many of the areas rental apartments for better or worse. However, Alafaya doesn't cater exclusively to the growing student population renters can find quieter read, no wild college students allowed complexes perfect for professionals and families alike. With average temperatures ranging from the 70s to 90s year-round, Alafaya apartments have plenty of outdoor amenities, including pools, where residents can cool off in the Florida sunshine.

Having trouble with Craigslist Alafaya? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Alafaya, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Alafaya renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

