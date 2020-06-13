Apartment List
145 Apartments for rent in Alafaya, FL with garage

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
20 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1300 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
2 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,204
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1366 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes near Stone Lakes Elementary School and numerous stores and restaurants. Open floor plan units with high-end finishes, in-suite laundry facilities and patio/balconies. Garage spaces available for a fee.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
13001 Lake Cypress Circle
13001 Lakes Cypress Circle, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
856 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Avalon Park
1 Unit Available
3531 Peppervine Drive
3531 Peppervine Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1660 sqft
Located in the heart of Avalon Park, this town home is walking distance to town center! It has an attached two car garage a community pool, playground and splash pad are walking distance also.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Avalon Park
1 Unit Available
14717 Sapodilla Dr.
14717 Sapodilla Drive, Alafaya, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2623 sqft
14717 Sapodilla Dr. Available 06/22/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Avalon Park Lawn Care Included! - Newer 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage home in Avalon Park. Newer carpeting. Wood-like Flooring.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10739 Regent Square Dr
10739 Regent Square Dr, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1423 sqft
Amazing Town Home in Regent Park Community! - This Town-home in gated-community is in excellent condition move-in ready. It has an open floor plan with a spacious living room .

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10631 Regent Square Drive.
10631 Regent Square Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1481 sqft
3 BEDS TOWNHOUSE!! CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN !!! GATED COMMUNITY - 3 BEDS TOWNHOUSE!! CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN !!! GATED COMMUNITY This spacious townhouse is conveniently located close to major highways and close to University.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1305 Shallcross Avenue
1305 Shallcross Avenue, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2036 sqft
1305 Shallcross Avenue Available 07/21/20 Stunning 3/3.5 Townhouse with 2-Car Garage Located in the Gated Community of Spring Isle - Avalon Park - Stunning 3/3.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodland Lakes Preserve
1 Unit Available
10761 Willow Ridge Loop
10761 Willow Ridge Loop, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2889 sqft
Beautiful Home in Woodland Lakes Preserve! - Absolutely DAZZLING SHOWCASE WATERFRONT HOME boasts a gorgeous GRANITE BREAKFAST BAR ISLAND KITCHEN with rich Bordeaux Cabinetry, striking tiled backsplashes, pendant lighting, bay window bench seating

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1512 Lalique Ln
1512 Lalique Lane, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1992 sqft
1512 Lalique Ln Available 08/01/20 Waterford Trails! - This beautiful Waterford Trails 1992 sq ft home has four bedrooms, two baths and tile floors throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1206 Fox Grove Drive
1206 Fox Grove Court, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2000 sqft
Beautiful 4/2 Home in Gated community Avalon Park Located in Timber Isles - This Beautiful Home is located in Timber Isles and Gated Community in Avalon Park that will be available 5/29/20.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Stoneybrook
1 Unit Available
14926 Hartford Run Drive
14926 Hartford Run Drive, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1670 sqft
14926 Hartford Run Drive Available 06/15/20 4/2 Home In Gated Stoneybrook East - 4-bedroom, 2-bath single family home is located in Yorkshire Run in the gated community of Stoneybrook East.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
12621 Parkbury Drive
12621 Parkbury Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1710 sqft
12621 Parkbury Drive Available 07/03/20 THREE BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT, CLOSE TO SR 50 AND CLOSE TO ALL SHOPPING - Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home, Tile Throughout, Two Car Garage.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15206 Perdido Drive
15206 Perdido Drive, Alafaya, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,195
3514 sqft
15206 Perdido Drive Available 07/14/20 Extraordinary 6/4 Home with 2 Car Garage in Waterford Trails - Orlando - Extraordinary 6/4 Home with 2 Car Garage in Waterford Trails - Orlando, will be Available 7/14/20! Access to community pool, tennis

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14419 WINDIGO LANE
14419 Windigo Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1849 sqft
Spring Isle: Gated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Spring Isle: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, open floor plan with a formal living, formal dining, family room and eat in kitchen. Volume ceilings make this property light and bright.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cypress Springs
1 Unit Available
10941 Mill Pond Way
10941 Mill Pond Way, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2080 sqft
This one story, single-family home is located in the Cypress Spring subdivision. Property features 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets and 2 full lavatory rooms and 2-car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
10355 Regent Square Dr. unit 704
10355 Regent Square Dr, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1481 sqft
Available 5/1/2020. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with one car garage in the gated community of Regent Park. FRESHLY PAINTED! This property has a large open living space on the first floor, all bedrooms are on the second floor.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1268 Alapaha Ln
1268 Alapaha Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2707 sqft
Large 2 story, 3/2.5 with 2 car garage home in Waterford Trails in Avalon Park. Stainless steel, Granite, and cherry wood cabinets in kitchen. Downstairs living room pre-wired for 5.1 surround sound. Upstairs has open loft area.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Deer Run South
1 Unit Available
123 Augusta Dr
123 Augusta Drive, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1912 sqft
Beautiful upscale and quite neighborhood. Great neighbors. 10 minutes away from UCF. The house has a pool and jaccuzi and a fireplace. Included in the rent: -Xfinity X1 cable (hundreds of channels + 2 HDRs). -High speed Internet with modem/router..

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Waterford Lakes North
1 Unit Available
13642 EMERALDVIEW DRIVE
13642 Emeraldview Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1558 sqft
Are you looking for a single story home in a desirable Waterford area , near Waterford shopping plaza and A+ rated schools? Then this is your home!! This beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath home features open floor plan, with living and dining room

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Stoneybrook
1 Unit Available
2501 NORTHAMPTON AVENUE
2501 Northampton Avenue, Alafaya, FL
6 Bedrooms
$4,400
5209 sqft
Come to see this “For lease - Unfurnished”, One of the Most Exquisite properties in Stoneybrook.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
823 PINE POINTE LANE
823 Pine Pointe Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1214 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home, located in a lovely gated community in Avalon Park! This home is features include a separate formal dining room, a large kitchen with ample counter and storage space, black appliances, and much more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Stoneybrook
1 Unit Available
14103 WEYMOUTH RUN
14103 Weymouth Run, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,088
2490 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 story home with 2 car garage in a gated golf course community. Living room, dining room, family room, and eat-in kitchen; all appliances and washer & dryer hookups.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Alafaya, FL

Alafaya apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

