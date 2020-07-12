364 Apartments for rent in Stoneybrook, Alafaya, FL
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,131
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1216 sqft
Stoneybrook East Golf Club, Alafaya Trail, Avalon Middle School, and Hal Scott Regional Reserve and Park are nearby. Easy access to shopping at Waterford Lakes Town Center and Central Florida Research Park. Amenities include volleyball and tennis courts, pool, playground, pet park, spa, fitness center.
2501 NORTHAMPTON AVENUE
2501 Northampton Avenue, Alafaya, FL
6 Bedrooms
$4,290
5209 sqft
Come to see this “For lease - Unfurnished”, One of the Most Exquisite properties in Stoneybrook.
2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE
2235 Hillshire Drive, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1888 sqft
Come enjoy the good life in sought-after Stoneybrook East! Nestled between Avalon Park and Eastwood, this exclusive community features gated access and 24 hour security, a sprawling golf course, tennis courts, community pools, fitness center, and
14103 WEYMOUTH RUN
14103 Weymouth Run, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,088
2490 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 story home with 2 car garage in a gated golf course community. Living room, dining room, family room, and eat-in kitchen; all appliances and washer & dryer hookups.
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1345 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Come experience living in style at Hudson at East.
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online. Please schedule yours today! We welcome you to Orlando's brand new resort-style apartment community here at Eight at East.
2565 Abey Blanco Dr
2565 Abey Blanco Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1714 sqft
2565 Abey Blanco Dr Available 09/11/20 2565 Abey Blanco Dr Orlando FL 32828 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Avalon Park Townhome - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Avalon Park Townhome with tile and laminate on the first floor, carpet upstairs.
13828 Guildhall Circle
13828 Guildhall Circle, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1920 sqft
13828 Guildhall Circle Available 08/09/20 Exquisite 3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Orlando, FL!!! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL home in Orlando, FL! You will feel right at home in the Eastwood Golf Course Community, featuring a community pool,
3021 AURIGA DRIVE
3021 Auriga Drive, Alafaya, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1671 sqft
AVALON PARK 2br 2.5ba + FLEX SPACE/LOFT townhome OVER 1600 sq/ft, located near to TOWN CENTER!!! This home offers 2 bedrooms, bot UPSTAIRS as well as a den/loft/flex space upstairs.
3531 Peppervine Drive
3531 Peppervine Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1660 sqft
Located in the heart of Avalon Park, this town home is walking distance to town center! It has an attached two car garage a community pool, playground and splash pad are walking distance also.
1364 Royal Saint George Drive
1364 Royal St. George Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1952 sqft
Eastbrook Home - Spacious formal LR, DR,& family. Island kitchen w/42' cabinets and many extras, in gated golf community. Decorative extras throughout, including niches, plant shelves,tinted windows, ceiling fans, ceramic tile.
1348 Falling Star Lane
1348 Falling Star Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2163 sqft
1348 Falling Star Lane Available 07/31/20 Beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome in gated community in Avalon Lakes - This beautiful spacious 3 bed, 2.
13260 Early Frost Circle
13260 Early Frost Circle, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2160 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
3708 Avalon Park East Blvd.
3708 Avalon Park East Boulevard, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
In the Heart of Avalon Park - Property Id: 244906 Fantastic townhouse available for rent. The unit is in great condition and ready for you to move in.
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1295 sqft
Movie theater, entertainment center and several restaurants are all within walking distance of this sophisticated apartment complex. Smoke-free units have plush carpeting and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly amenities include a dog park and a grooming area.
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,651
1403 sqft
This community is located minutes from the Waterford Lakes Village shopping center. Beautiful lake views, along with tennis court, hot tub, garage parking, and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and include in-unit laundry..
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,356
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1450 sqft
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Primrose School of Waterford Lakes, Legacy Middle School, Discovery Middle School, Valencia College. Close to East-West Expressway, shopping at Waterford Lake Village, Waterford Lakes Town Center. Amenities include: 2 resort-style pools with wifi, lighted tennis court, sand volleyball court.
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community includes dog grooming area, parking, pool, pool table and trash valet. Units feature granite countertops, bathtubs, dishwasher and ceiling fan. Located in University Park close to Publix and East Orange Park.
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1556 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1805 sqft
Located near the Beverly Depot Train Station and 23 miles from Boston. On-site gym, lounge, and outdoor courtyard with a fire pit. Plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-home laundry provided.
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Schools in the area: Discovery Middle School, Legacy Middle School, Primrose School of Waterford Lakes, La Petite Academy. Close to Waterford Lake Village, 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Recreation. Amenities include: dog park, resort-style pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, fitness center, renovated clubhouse.
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,203
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities abound in this community. There's a pool, cookout area, game room, yoga studio and much more. Nearby Routes 408 and 417 provide easy access to Orlando. In-unit washer/dryer hookups and hardwood flooring.
