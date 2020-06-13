/
accessible apartments
42 Accessible Apartments for rent in Alafaya, FL
Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
18 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1332 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
3 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,323
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Alafaya
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lake Nona
25 Units Available
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1349 sqft
Located just off The Beachline (528), which makes it ideal for commuters. The community is pet-friendly, and units offer granite counters, air conditioning, refrigerators and bathtubs.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Goldenrod
19 Units Available
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,176
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
940 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1268 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1201 sqft
This spacious community is close to Waterford Lakes Town Center, SR-408 and SR-417. Apartments offer open floor plans, large kitchens and energy-efficient appliances. On-site fitness studio, Wi-Fi hotspot and pool with a sundeck.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,417
1046 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! This must-have location in East Orlando is like no other! Vista Pines Apartment Homes is located on North Chickasaw Trail with easy access to SR-408/East-West Expressway and
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1232 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Vista East
48 Units Available
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to 417 Greenway Toll Road and 528 Beachline Toll Road. Residents have access to jogging trails, fire pit and saltwater pool. Units feature dishwasher, garden tub and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Vista East
87 Units Available
Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,311
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1364 sqft
Just off Lee Vista in Orlando near Hidden Lakes Elementary. Many interior upgrades including 9-foot ceilings, divided sinks, ceramic tile flooring, crown molding, and doors with peepholes.
Last updated May 27 at 03:38pm
Lake Frederica
6 Units Available
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1188 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, open floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to resort-inspired pool and fitness center, among other amenities. 15 minutes from University of Central Florida.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Semoran
1 Unit Available
4540 Commander Dr #2238
4540 Commander Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1253 sqft
4540 Commander Dr #2238 Available 07/15/20 ORLANDO: 3 bed/2 bath in Venetian Place - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath on the 3rd floor in a popular gated community! This floorplan includes a dining area, living room and sitting area
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Semoran
1 Unit Available
4606 Commander Dr #1136
4606 Commander Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
735 sqft
4606 Commander Dr #1136 Available 08/15/20 Orlando: Convenient to Airport - 1 bed/1 bath, 3rd Floor Unit - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! Come home to this 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo on the 3rd floor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Semoran
1 Unit Available
4338 Pershing Pointe Pl #6
4338 Pershing Pointe Place, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1006 sqft
ORLANDO: Convenient to Airport, Ground Floor - AVAILABLE NOW!! Come see this fully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo conveniently located to airport and major roads.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Semoran
1 Unit Available
4536 Commander Dr #1527
4536 Commander Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1054 sqft
4536 Commander Dr #1527 Available 07/01/20 ORLANDO:Gated, Venetian Place Community - 2nd Floor Unit - AVAILABLE JULY 1 st! Super nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 2nd floor, Lake View! All tile flooring, split bedrooms, computer space/den, washer
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ventura
1 Unit Available
3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7
3672 South Pointe Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
820 sqft
3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7 Available 07/15/20 ORLANDO: Ventura Country Club, Manned Gated Community - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the ground floor, in popular community! Easy maintenance with all tile flooring, granite
Results within 10 miles of Alafaya
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Baldwin Park
13 Units Available
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,098
1418 sqft
Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, garage, pool, gym and clubhouse. Located within walking distance of downtown retail destinations.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Orange
29 Units Available
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,137
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1488 sqft
These luxurious, loft-style units feature in-house laundry, extra storage and a patio. The community offers a courtyard, fitness centers and a pool. Less than two miles from downtown Orlando, residents have access to shopping, nightlife and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
$
Goldenrod
44 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
$
Central Business District
64 Units Available
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
9 Units Available
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1357 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Community features a swimming pool, tanning deck and fitness center. Located close to the Enzian Theater, museums and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,313
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1320 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Goldenrod
10 Units Available
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite counters, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Fully equipped grounds feature pools, gym, business center and clubhouse. Ideal location close to all of the amenities of downtown Orlando.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
18 Units Available
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,254
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
