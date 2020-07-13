/
pet friendly apartments
123 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Alafaya, FL
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
22 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
14 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,356
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1450 sqft
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
$
3 Units Available
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
15 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1332 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5235 Curry Ford Road Unit D205
5235 Curry Ford Road, Alafaya, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
896 sqft
5235 Curry Ford Road Unit D205 Available 08/01/20 5325-D205 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32821 - Nice second story condominium 2 bedrooms /1 Bathroom with balcony.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Avalon Park
3931 Turow Lane
3931 Turow Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1325 sqft
AVALON PARK 3br/2.5ba townhouse in SOUTH VILLAGE!!! - AVALON PARK 3br/2.5ba townhouse in SOUTH VILLAGE!!! This well maintained unit is located just a short walk to the South Village Pool/Gym/Tennis/Basketball/Clubhouse.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1425 Sophie Blvd.
1425 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1350 sqft
3 Bedroom and 2 Bathrooms, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway - End Unit town home with tile floors throughout unit including the bedrooms, Remodeled Bathrooms, New High Efficiency A/C, Private parking pad in back of unitr.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14419 WINDIGO LANE
14419 Windigo Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1849 sqft
Spring Isle: Gated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Spring Isle: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, open floor plan with a formal living, formal dining, family room and eat in kitchen. Volume ceilings make this property light and bright.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1320 Blackwater Pond Drive
1320 Blackwater Pond Drive, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2834 sqft
Available 10/01/2019 Wont Last long! GOOD CREDIT Proof of income and Identification needed for Application Contact me for showing More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/orlando-fl?lid=12612125 (RLNE5440914)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13828 Guildhall Circle
13828 Guildhall Circle, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1920 sqft
13828 Guildhall Circle Available 08/09/20 Exquisite 3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Orlando, FL!!! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL home in Orlando, FL! You will feel right at home in the Eastwood Golf Course Community, featuring a community pool,
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1121 Shoshanna Drive
1121 Shoshanna Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
1121 Shoshanna Drive Available 07/16/20 3Bed / 2Bath (Orlando) UCF Home For Rent (See Terms) - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed,
1 of 14
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon Park
3531 Peppervine Drive
3531 Peppervine Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1660 sqft
Located in the heart of Avalon Park, this town home is walking distance to town center! It has an attached two car garage a community pool, playground and splash pad are walking distance also.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1348 Falling Star Lane
1348 Falling Star Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2163 sqft
1348 Falling Star Lane Available 07/31/20 Beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome in gated community in Avalon Lakes - This beautiful spacious 3 bed, 2.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12621 Parkbury Drive
12621 Parkbury Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1710 sqft
THREE BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT, CLOSE TO SR 50 AND CLOSE TO ALL SHOPPING - Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home, Tile Throughout, Two Car Garage.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11814 Meadow Branch, #1215
11814 Meadow Branch Drive, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
745 sqft
Condo at Heritage Estates ! - This very desirable and sought after neighborhood. This one bedroom condo is quaint. As you enter the condo you have the living room and a sun-room attached. There is a breakfast area just off the kitchen.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1268 Alapaha Ln
1268 Alapaha Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2707 sqft
Large 2 story, 3/2.5 with 2 car garage home in Waterford Trails in Avalon Park. Stainless steel, Granite, and cherry wood cabinets in kitchen. Downstairs living room pre-wired for 5.1 surround sound. Upstairs has open loft area.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Stoneybrook
14103 WEYMOUTH RUN
14103 Weymouth Run, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,088
2490 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 story home with 2 car garage in a gated golf course community. Living room, dining room, family room, and eat-in kitchen; all appliances and washer & dryer hookups.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16637 Tudor Grove Dr
16637 Tudor Grove Drive, Alafaya, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
3494 sqft
5/3.5, 3500sqft - Orlando, FL 32828 - Beautiful 2 story home available for rent on July 1st 2019. GET READY FOR THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR TO BE ENROLL IN THE BRAND NEW SCHOOL! Located in a nice gated Tudor Grove community in Avalon Park area.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12717 Lexington Summit St
12717 Lexington Summit Street, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1504 sqft
12717 Lexington Summit St Available 09/01/20 MODERN TOWNHOME - PRE-LEASING THIS HOME FOR SEPTEMBER 2020 [No showing are available until SEPTEMBER 2020] ~COMPLETE AN APPLICATION TO RESERVE IT NOW~ This town-home located in a great neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Alafaya
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2549 N Alafaya Trail Unit 93
2549 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom first floor Condo! - Beautiful 1st floor Condo! Features 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom located minutes from UCF Great floor plan offers a spacious living & dining room, kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage and tile
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
13632 Youngstown Avenue
13632 Youngstown Avenue, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
896 sqft
Close enough to the action, yet far enough away to really feel like home, Alafaya Palms is a well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community. Right now, Alafaya Palms is offering a classic 2019 model year, 896 sq. ft.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Bithlo
266 Glenn Rd.
266 Glenn Road, Bithlo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1296 sqft
Country Living Close to Town! - Come home to this updated 3/2 manufactured home in a country setting. Enjoy plenty of privacy on this large piece of land and dead end street.
Results within 5 miles of Alafaya
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
45 Units Available
Azalea Park
Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1141 sqft
Incredible waterfront community near Colonial High School. Updated on-site amenities include a pool, playground, gym and dog park. Extra storage, patio or balcony, and washer/dryer hookups available. Grilling area. Car wash area.
