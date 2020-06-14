/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM
34 Furnished Apartments for rent in Alafaya, FL
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
20 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1300 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
2 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
Results within 1 mile of Alafaya
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Union Park
1 Unit Available
1731 GRAYSON DRIVE
1731 Grayson Drive, Union Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
225 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THIS 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT! If you are looking for a turn key opportunity, stop your search here! This 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom APARTMENT is located in the desired 32825 zip code near UCF, and also centrally
Results within 5 miles of Alafaya
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:49am
Airport North
15 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,161
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1387 sqft
Once you see our homes and grounds, youll see how The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista can offer you the finest in affordable, spacious living.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1232 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lake Nona
10 Units Available
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1448 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,892
1545 sqft
Near the Human Performance Institute, Lake Nona, Orlando International Airport, US 417, Beachline Expressway. Area schools: Northlake Park Community School. Amenities include: tennis and basketball courts, pool, access to biking and jogging trails, private green dock, community clubhouse with wet bar.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3622 Caruso Place - 1
3622 Caruso Place, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1344 sqft
Cozy 2 bedrooms 2.5 Townhome near UCF! Fully furnished unit! - Cozy 2 bedrooms 2.5 Townhome near UCF! This fully furnished unit features a comfortable living room and a spacious kitchen with black appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
8203 Sun Spring Circle #63
8203 Sun Spring Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
765 sqft
Fully Furnished Luxury Condo - Property Id: 34367 A truly luxurious, spacious, and fully furnished 1 bedroom Condo for rent.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
7320 SWALLOW RUN
7320 Swallow Run, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
803 sqft
Wonderful FURNISHED 2BD/2BTH CONDO for rent in Winter Park! As you enter this lovely condo you'll notice all the wonderful upgrades! The unit boasts wood like vinyl flooring, stone countertops, fabulous backsplash, spacious bedrooms and walk-in
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lake Frederica
1 Unit Available
2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT
2900 Cottage Grove Court, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1520 sqft
Beautiful and spacious fully furnished 2 story townhome in wonderful gated Ventura Country Club. This end unit is light and bright with a wood-burning fireplace and a large screened porch.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
676 GRENADINE COURT
676 Grenadine Court, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,535
759 sqft
Located in beautiful Winter Park with easy access to main roadways for easy commute. This is a beautifully updated 1/1 fully furnished short term rental. Rent includes all utilities (Cable, internet, electric, & water).
Results within 10 miles of Alafaya
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:56am
10 Units Available
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1357 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Community features a swimming pool, tanning deck and fitness center. Located close to the Enzian Theater, museums and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1201 sqft
Mediterranean style complex in a walkable community close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. New construction and community has a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 01:19am
Lake Hart
18 Units Available
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1570 sqft
Our luxurious one, two, and three bedroom Lake Nona apartments for rent raise the standard of Southeast Orlando apartment home living. Our apartments near Sea World offer everything you could as for, including a convenient location.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Central Business District
18 Units Available
55 WEST
55 West Church St, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,331
878 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
1053 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1224 sqft
Close to I-4, Grand Bohemian Gallery, Orlando Police Department, Amway Center, Lake Eola, Lake Eola Park, Orlando County Library System, Downtown Orlando City Hall, Mad Cow Theatre. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, resort-style pool with sundeck, spa, attached garage, downtown Orlando views.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Alafaya Woods
14 Units Available
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1150 sqft
Located in the Oviedo area near Orlando, Alafaya Woods apartments are just two miles away from SR 417 and only minutes from shopping, restaurants, Seminole County Schools and Seminole Community College.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:48am
South Eola
18 Units Available
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,379
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from grocery store, 12-screen movie theater and Lake Eola Park. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry. Residents have access to communal pool, pool table and gym.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Eola Heights
1 Unit Available
336 N Summerlin Ave
336 Summerlin Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Furnished Apt- utilities,internet & cable inc - Property Id: 84785 Furnished- utilities,cable and internet included in rental rate. Located in the registered historic district of Lake Eola.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
662 Trinidad Court #662
662 Trinidad Court, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
759 sqft
662 Trinidad Court #662 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Furnished 1/1 condo x Rent in Winter Park Next to Full Sail University ! - Beautiful Furnished 1/1 condo x Rent in Winter Park next to Full Sail University. Seven (7) months minimum lease.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Eola
1 Unit Available
530 E Central Blvd. #1101
530 E Central Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1667 sqft
- Large two bedroom, two full bath condo featuring almost 1700 sf with fully renovated kitchen with stainless appliance package and tumbled marble backsplashes. Unit comes partially furnished with tasteful dcor.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8000 Prestbury dr
8000 Prestbury Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1636 sqft
Beautiful townhouse for rent! - FURNISHED Corner Unit! This beautiful 3-bedroom townhouse features an open concept first floor with tile flooring, kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and upgraded 42 cabinets.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1555 PALMERO WAY
1555 Palmer Avenue, Winter Park, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,100
3063 sqft
Listing Agent: Gina Carranza LA ROSA REALTY THE ELITE LLC sofloluxuryliving@gmail.com 561-307-6936 - New Contemporary Fully Furnished.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Eola Heights
1 Unit Available
613 Ridgewood St 7
613 E Ridgewood St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
Furnished Unit-Lake Eola Downtown Orlando - Property Id: 94546 Furnished $1,600 / $ 1,860 utilities,cable,internet and water included. Located in the highly desirable Lake Eola historic district.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pine Castle
1 Unit Available
1023 E Buchanon Ave
1023 East Buchanon Avenue, Pine Castle, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
600 sqft
One Bedroom One Bath Fully Furnished Long Term Rental - The property is close to every attraction and the Orlando International Airport. Located in a safe neighborhood. Key-less digital lock.
Similar Pages
Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Accessible Apartments
Alafaya Apartments with BalconyAlafaya Apartments with GarageAlafaya Apartments with GymAlafaya Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAlafaya Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL