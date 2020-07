Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking playground pool garage hot tub media room tennis court volleyball court dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Ashton at Waterford Lakes is in the Orlando area, just minutes away from the 408 Expressway, 417 Greenway, and 528 Beachline. We are within walking distance to one of the largest outdoor malls, Waterford Lakes Town Center, and close to Orlando International Airport. We have one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom apartments with numerous options to perfectly fit your lifestyle; such as nine-foot ceilings with crown molding or majestic 12-foot vaulted ceilings and solariums or screened-in lanai's. All homes include garden-style tubs in each bathroom, full sized washers and dryers and intrusion alarms. The concierge services plans community events and residents enjoy incredible community amenities like our swimming pool and twelve-seat hot tub. We have a 24-hour gym with ballet and acrobat floor plus you can enjoy our theatre with surround sound. Schedule your tour today!