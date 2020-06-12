/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:39 PM
208 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Alafaya, FL
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
22 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,536
1300 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
19 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1332 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
$
8 Units Available
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1240 sqft
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1366 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes near Stone Lakes Elementary School and numerous stores and restaurants. Open floor plan units with high-end finishes, in-suite laundry facilities and patio/balconies. Garage spaces available for a fee.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Avalon Park
1 Unit Available
3531 Peppervine Drive
3531 Peppervine Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1660 sqft
Located in the heart of Avalon Park, this town home is walking distance to town center! It has an attached two car garage a community pool, playground and splash pad are walking distance also.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stoneybrook
1 Unit Available
14926 Hartford Run Drive
14926 Hartford Run Drive, Alafaya, FL
14926 Hartford Run Drive Available 06/15/20 4/2 Home In Gated Stoneybrook East - 4-bedroom, 2-bath single family home is located in Yorkshire Run in the gated community of Stoneybrook East.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12621 Parkbury Drive
12621 Parkbury Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1710 sqft
12621 Parkbury Drive Available 07/03/20 THREE BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT, CLOSE TO SR 50 AND CLOSE TO ALL SHOPPING - Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home, Tile Throughout, Two Car Garage.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waterford Lakes North
1 Unit Available
13642 Emerald View Drive
13642 Emeraldview Dr, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1558 sqft
13642 Emerald View Drive Available 07/15/20 Listing Agent - Hala Dafterdar - hala.d.realtor@gmail.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1425 Sophie Blvd.
1425 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1350 sqft
1425 Sophie Blvd.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15206 Perdido Drive
15206 Perdido Drive, Alafaya, FL
15206 Perdido Drive Available 07/14/20 Extraordinary 6/4 Home with 2 Car Garage in Waterford Trails - Orlando - Extraordinary 6/4 Home with 2 Car Garage in Waterford Trails - Orlando, will be Available 7/14/20! Access to community pool, tennis
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13260 Early Frost Circle
13260 Early Frost Circle, Alafaya, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14419 WINDIGO LANE
14419 Windigo Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1849 sqft
Spring Isle: Gated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Spring Isle: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, open floor plan with a formal living, formal dining, family room and eat in kitchen. Volume ceilings make this property light and bright.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15449 GALBI DRIVE
15449 Galbi Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2506 sqft
Wonderful 3BR/2.5BA home in Waterford Trails - Welcome home to this wonderful 3BR/2.5BA home in Waterford Trails! This home is move in ready and very convenient to Colonial Dr., the 417, 408 and UCF.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10547 Regent Square Drive
10547 Regent Square Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1899 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story Home With Loft Landing! - This spacious townhouse is conveniently located close to major highways and close to University. This beautiful townhouse welcomes you with spacious living room opening up to a kitchen.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodland Lakes Preserve
1 Unit Available
10691 Willow Ridge Loop
10691 Willow Ridge Loop, Alafaya, FL
Beautiful 4/2.5 Single Family Home in Gated East Orlando Community - Beautiful 4Br 2.5 bath home in East Orlando. Gated community with 24/7 guard. This 2 story home boosts lots of indoor and outdoor space with a breathtaking water view.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1133 Ballyshannon Pkwy
1133 Ballyshannon Parkway, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1512 sqft
Beautiful Home in Waterford Lakes! - Beautiful home in the desirable Waterford Lakes community. As you enter the home you are greeted with a large living space with shutters on all the windows and views of the kitchen.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1320 Blackwater Pond Drive
1320 Blackwater Pond Drive, Alafaya, FL
Available 10/01/2019 Wont Last long! GOOD CREDIT Proof of income and Identification needed for Application Contact me for showing More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/orlando-fl?lid=12612125 (RLNE5440914)
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13541 Waterhouse Way
13541 Waterhouse Way, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1727 sqft
Beautiful Home in the Lakes at Eastwood! - A beautiful three bedroom and two and a half bath two-story single family home in the desirable Eastwood Community. Master bedroom is down stairs with the other two bedrooms upstairs.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Avalon Park
1 Unit Available
14717 Sapodilla Dr.
14717 Sapodilla Drive, Alafaya, FL
14717 Sapodilla Dr. Available 06/17/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Avalon Park Lawn Care Included! - Newer 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage home in Avalon Park. Newer carpeting. Wood-like Flooring.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13807 Guildhall Circle
13807 Guildhall Circle, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1783 sqft
13807 Guildhall Circle Available 07/10/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to the BEAUTIFUL neighborhood of Eastwood Golf Community.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10739 Regent Square Dr
10739 Regent Square Dr, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1423 sqft
Amazing Town Home in Regent Park Community! - This Town-home in gated-community is in excellent condition move-in ready. It has an open floor plan with a spacious living room .
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stoneybrook
1 Unit Available
14848 Yorkshire Run Dr
14848 Yorkshire Run Drive, Alafaya, FL
Lovely Home in StoneyBrook Golf Community! - **Available Now** This beautiful home is located inside the guarded golf course community of StoneyBrook .Has pond views and a large screened patio.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodland Lakes Preserve
1 Unit Available
10761 Willow Ridge Loop
10761 Willow Ridge Loop, Alafaya, FL
Beautiful Home in Woodland Lakes Preserve! - Absolutely DAZZLING SHOWCASE WATERFRONT HOME boasts a gorgeous GRANITE BREAKFAST BAR ISLAND KITCHEN with rich Bordeaux Cabinetry, striking tiled backsplashes, pendant lighting, bay window bench seating
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
963 Cherry Valley Way
963 Cherry Valley Way, Alafaya, FL
963 Cherry Valley Way Available 08/01/20 BRIDGE WATER - Beautiful 2,641 sq ft 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Bridge Water Subdivision.
