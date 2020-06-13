Apartment List
/
FL
/
alafaya
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 PM

142 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Alafaya, FL

Finding an apartment in Alafaya that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
19 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1332 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
20 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1300 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
2 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
$
7 Units Available
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1240 sqft
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,204
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1366 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes near Stone Lakes Elementary School and numerous stores and restaurants. Open floor plan units with high-end finishes, in-suite laundry facilities and patio/balconies. Garage spaces available for a fee.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13807 Guildhall Circle
13807 Guildhall Circle, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1783 sqft
13807 Guildhall Circle Available 07/10/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to the BEAUTIFUL neighborhood of Eastwood Golf Community.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1320 Blackwater Pond Drive
1320 Blackwater Pond Drive, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2834 sqft
Available 10/01/2019 Wont Last long! GOOD CREDIT Proof of income and Identification needed for Application Contact me for showing More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/orlando-fl?lid=12612125 (RLNE5440914)

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodland Lakes Preserve
1 Unit Available
10691 Willow Ridge Loop
10691 Willow Ridge Loop, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2795 sqft
Beautiful 4/2.5 Single Family Home in Gated East Orlando Community - Beautiful 4Br 2.5 bath home in East Orlando. Gated community with 24/7 guard. This 2 story home boosts lots of indoor and outdoor space with a breathtaking water view.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1305 Shallcross Avenue
1305 Shallcross Avenue, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2036 sqft
1305 Shallcross Avenue Available 07/21/20 Stunning 3/3.5 Townhouse with 2-Car Garage Located in the Gated Community of Spring Isle - Avalon Park - Stunning 3/3.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1206 Fox Grove Drive
1206 Fox Grove Court, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2000 sqft
Beautiful 4/2 Home in Gated community Avalon Park Located in Timber Isles - This Beautiful Home is located in Timber Isles and Gated Community in Avalon Park that will be available 5/29/20.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1425 Sophie Blvd.
1425 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1350 sqft
1425 Sophie Blvd.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15206 Perdido Drive
15206 Perdido Drive, Alafaya, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,195
3514 sqft
15206 Perdido Drive Available 07/14/20 Extraordinary 6/4 Home with 2 Car Garage in Waterford Trails - Orlando - Extraordinary 6/4 Home with 2 Car Garage in Waterford Trails - Orlando, will be Available 7/14/20! Access to community pool, tennis

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15449 GALBI DRIVE
15449 Galbi Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2506 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful 3BR/2.5BA home in Waterford Trails - Welcome home to this wonderful 3BR/2.5BA home in Waterford Trails! This home is move in ready and very convenient to Colonial Dr., the 417, 408 and UCF.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14419 WINDIGO LANE
14419 Windigo Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1849 sqft
Spring Isle: Gated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Spring Isle: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, open floor plan with a formal living, formal dining, family room and eat in kitchen. Volume ceilings make this property light and bright.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Avalon Park
1 Unit Available
3531 Peppervine Drive
3531 Peppervine Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1660 sqft
Located in the heart of Avalon Park, this town home is walking distance to town center! It has an attached two car garage a community pool, playground and splash pad are walking distance also.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
15036 Bellinkoff Lane
15036 Bellinkoff Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1720 sqft
Don't miss this end unit townhome with wood look tile, large open living room and spacious kitchen! All three bedrooms are upstairs for privacy leaving you a big downstairs for entertaining.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1268 Alapaha Ln
1268 Alapaha Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2707 sqft
Large 2 story, 3/2.5 with 2 car garage home in Waterford Trails in Avalon Park. Stainless steel, Granite, and cherry wood cabinets in kitchen. Downstairs living room pre-wired for 5.1 surround sound. Upstairs has open loft area.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Deer Run South
1 Unit Available
123 Augusta Dr
123 Augusta Drive, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1912 sqft
Beautiful upscale and quite neighborhood. Great neighbors. 10 minutes away from UCF. The house has a pool and jaccuzi and a fireplace. Included in the rent: -Xfinity X1 cable (hundreds of channels + 2 HDRs). -High speed Internet with modem/router..

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Stoneybrook
1 Unit Available
14103 WEYMOUTH RUN
14103 Weymouth Run, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,088
2490 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 story home with 2 car garage in a gated golf course community. Living room, dining room, family room, and eat-in kitchen; all appliances and washer & dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of Alafaya

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2549 N Alafaya Trail Unit 93
2549 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom first floor Condo! - Beautiful 1st floor Condo! Features 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom located minutes from UCF Great floor plan offers a spacious living & dining room, kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage and tile

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morningside
1 Unit Available
2550 N Alafaya Trail Unit 2204
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 8101, University, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 2204 Available 08/07/20 Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo next to UCF!! - Enjoy this spacious, 1 bedroom 1 bath upgraded condo, with granite counters and laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1908 Wiregrass Ct
1908 Wiregrass Court, University, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1811 sqft
1908 Wiregrass Ct Available 08/12/20 Beautiful 4/2 in Pine Creek! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Pine Creek! Spacious formal living and dining area. Charming kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and breakfast bar.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
10321 Manderley Way - 1, Unit 125
10321 Manderley Way, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1071 sqft
Lake View 2 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. Cul de sac end unit with pond view. Close to community pool. Located in gated community. Covered screen patio overlooking pond. $100 App fee per adult. One-time admin fee $149, Sec. Dep. min.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
9313 Shepton Street - 1
9313 Shepton Street, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1282 sqft
This lovely TOWNHOME features easy care TILE floors throughout the living areas and abundant NATURAL LIGHT.
City Guide for Alafaya, FL

Since 2000, Orlando’s population has grown by more than a third and all of those international tourists visiting Mickey and friends aren’t even added into the equation making the city the fourth fastest-growing city in the U.S., according to Forbes.

Alafaya Trail, which cuts north and south through east Orlando, might only be one street, but it is home to more than 60,000 college students and a growing high-tech corridor that employs thousands of professionals.The explosion of education, industry, and neighborhoods in east Orlando, particularly the Alafaya corridor, has contributed to its remarkable growth. Whether you're a college student looking for a party pad for you and your pals or a business professional who wants to shorten a harrowing Orlando commute on infamous Interstate 4, Alafaya, Florida offers plenty of places for rent. Orlando, Florida might be the city that Mickey Mouse built, but Alafaya, Florida, nestled on the east side of the city, doesn't have the touristy vibe of the attractions district south of downtown. Instead, Alafaya combines a touch of suburbia with the feel of a college town, thanks to the growing University of Central Florida, the landmark of Alafaya Trail. It is now the second-largest university in the country, with an enrollment topping 60,000 students. Alafaya, Florida has a decidedly young feel, with college students inhabiting many of the areas rental apartments for better or worse. However, Alafaya doesn't cater exclusively to the growing student population renters can find quieter read, no wild college students allowed complexes perfect for professionals and families alike. With average temperatures ranging from the 70s to 90s year-round, Alafaya apartments have plenty of outdoor amenities, including pools, where residents can cool off in the Florida sunshine.

Having trouble with Craigslist Alafaya? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Alafaya, FL

Finding an apartment in Alafaya that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Accessible Apartments
Alafaya Apartments with BalconyAlafaya Apartments with GarageAlafaya Apartments with GymAlafaya Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAlafaya Apartments with Parking
Alafaya Apartments with PoolAlafaya Apartments with Washer-DryerAlafaya Dog Friendly ApartmentsAlafaya Furnished ApartmentsAlafaya Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College