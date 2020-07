Rexford at Waterford Lakes.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill media room tennis court volleyball court dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly alarm system business center car wash area carport hot tub trash valet yoga

We're OPEN for in-person, self-guided, and virtual tours by appointments! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS! The Rexford at Waterford apartments are tranquil and refreshing and as close to a resort experience as you are likely to get in a residential community. Located in the exclusive Waterford Lakes area of East Orlando, our neighborhood has everything you will need to enjoy life to the fullest. Whether you are playing a round of tennis with a friend, watching the latest thriller in our theater room or cooking up a meal at our barbecue area, you'll find that life just seems to slow down here. The Rexford at Waterford apartments are convenient to both SR-50 and the East-West Expressway, so it is a short drive to a plethora of major dining and entertainment establishments in and around the city.