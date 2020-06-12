/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:10 AM
209 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Alafaya, FL
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
19 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1169 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
3 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1201 sqft
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
23 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1068 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
12230 SHADY SPRING WAY
12230 Shady Spring Way, Alafaya, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
833 sqft
Telesha Bowman
Results within 1 mile of Alafaya
1 of 13
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
9836 Dean Cove Lane
9836 Dean Cove Lane, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1050 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to this bright, open home in Dean Cove! This property includes a fully fenced in backyard, walk in closets, a storage shed, and MORE! GREAT sized bedrooms! Sliding glass doors leads
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
12144 Pepperdine Place
12144 Pepperdine Place, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
992 sqft
12144 Pepperdine Place Available 06/15/20 Wonderful Townhouse with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms Located in Orlando FL! - Wonderful Townhouse with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms! The first floor and bathrooms have tile flooring.
1 of 20
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Morningside
1 Unit Available
2489 Lancien Court
2489 Lancien Court, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1278 sqft
Lovely and Well Maintained Townhome Near UCF!!!!! - This lovely and well maintained townhome located in The Enclave at Oxford, a gated community, is ideal for those who study or work in the UCF, Full Sail, Research Park, Siemens in the Alafaya Trail
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
10321 Manderley Way - 1, Unit 125
10321 Manderley Way, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1071 sqft
Lake View 2 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. Cul de sac end unit with pond view. Close to community pool. Located in gated community. Covered screen patio overlooking pond. $100 App fee per adult. One-time admin fee $149, Sec. Dep. min.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
12342 Fox Hound Court
12342 Fox Hound Court, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1107 sqft
2/2 townhouse, about 1100 sqft, available May 1st, tile and laminate floor, close to UCF, Waterford Lake, high way 408 and 417. NO PETS. Max 2 adults, income 3X rental, no eviction. Good credit. Please call Li if you have any questions.
Results within 5 miles of Alafaya
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
Airport North
43 Units Available
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1070 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
18 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1164 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
Lake Frederica
5 Units Available
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1110 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and balconies between Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road. Pool, gym and outdoor spaces beside a small lake. Close to dining and shopping, including High Tide Harry's seafood.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
Airport North
16 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1148 sqft
Once you see our homes and grounds, youll see how The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista can offer you the finest in affordable, spacious living.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1164 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Azalea Park
32 Units Available
Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1072 sqft
Incredible waterfront community near Colonial High School. Updated on-site amenities include a pool, playground, gym and dog park. Extra storage, patio or balcony, and washer/dryer hookups available. Grilling area. Car wash area.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Azalea Park
21 Units Available
Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
955 sqft
Beautifully designed, conveniently located and loaded with luxury amenities, our gorgeous Royal Isles Apartments in Orlando, Florida have everything you look for in a place to call home.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
LaVina
34 Units Available
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1142 sqft
Near to Lake Nona, Orlando International Airport, Florida State Road 417, Beachline Expressway, Lavinap Marketplace. Schools in the area: Sun Blaze Elementary, Lake Nona Middle School, Lake Nona High. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, resort-style pool and cabanas, theater room, fitness center.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Airport North
26 Units Available
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1109 sqft
A resort-like community just outside Orlando International Airport. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, gym, business center, dog park and grilling area. Built-in alarm system. Updated interiors including in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Airport North
30 Units Available
The Morgan
6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1253 sqft
We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Book yours today! Experience a haven from the hustle of the city.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
25 Units Available
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1154 sqft
In-unit amenities include air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, laundry and walk-in closets. Located just minutes from Downtown Orlando, Waterford Lakes and the University of Central Florida. Community features racquetball, tennis, pool, parking and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
25 Units Available
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1089 sqft
Close to the Greenway, UCF, and Full Sail University. Lots of interior updates including vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile entries, and oversized closets. A natural area with lake views. Resort-style pool, picnic area, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1270 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Lake Nona
23 Units Available
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1098 sqft
Located just off The Beachline (528), which makes it ideal for commuters. The community is pet-friendly, and units offer granite counters, air conditioning, refrigerators and bathtubs.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lake Nona
8 Units Available
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1448 sqft
Near the Human Performance Institute, Lake Nona, Orlando International Airport, US 417, Beachline Expressway. Area schools: Northlake Park Community School. Amenities include: tennis and basketball courts, pool, access to biking and jogging trails, private green dock, community clubhouse with wet bar.
Similar Pages
Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Accessible Apartments
Alafaya Apartments with BalconyAlafaya Apartments with GarageAlafaya Apartments with GymAlafaya Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAlafaya Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL