Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry hardwood floors bathtub extra storage garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking racquetball court garage sauna tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pool 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill cc payments guest parking online portal trash valet

We're OPEN for in-person, self-guided, and virtual tours by appointment! Victoria Place Apartments in the Waterford Lakes area of Orlando, FL offer comfortable, pet-friendly 1, 2, & 3 bedroom floor plans with modern amenities designed to make you feel right at home with spectacular views and attached garages. Enjoy the convenience of an on-site car care center, coffee bar, and business center. We're located close to shopping, restaurants, and only minutes from Hwy 408 and Hwy 50. Call us today for more information about our leasing options!