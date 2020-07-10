/
apartments with washer dryer
134 Apartments for rent in Alafaya, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:32pm
15 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,356
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1450 sqft
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
4 Units Available
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
24 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
15 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1332 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon Park
3931 Turow Lane
3931 Turow Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1325 sqft
AVALON PARK 3br/2.5ba townhouse in SOUTH VILLAGE!!! - AVALON PARK 3br/2.5ba townhouse in SOUTH VILLAGE!!! This well maintained unit is located just a short walk to the South Village Pool/Gym/Tennis/Basketball/Clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
14419 WINDIGO LANE
14419 Windigo Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1849 sqft
Spring Isle: Gated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Spring Isle: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, open floor plan with a formal living, formal dining, family room and eat in kitchen. Volume ceilings make this property light and bright.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1320 Blackwater Pond Drive
1320 Blackwater Pond Drive, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2834 sqft
Available 10/01/2019 Wont Last long! GOOD CREDIT Proof of income and Identification needed for Application Contact me for showing More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/orlando-fl?lid=12612125 (RLNE5440914)
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon Park
14717 Sapodilla Dr.
14717 Sapodilla Drive, Alafaya, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2623 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Avalon Park Lawn Care Included! - Newer 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage home in Avalon Park. Newer carpeting. Wood-like Flooring.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon Park
3531 Peppervine Drive
3531 Peppervine Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1660 sqft
Located in the heart of Avalon Park, this town home is walking distance to town center! It has an attached two car garage a community pool, playground and splash pad are walking distance also.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
16404 Cedar Crest Drive
16404 Cedar Crest Drive, Alafaya, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1730 sqft
16404 Cedar Crest Drive Available 08/07/20 Gated Community With Pool view!!Move in July! Beautiful 5 bed 3.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1044 COQUINA ROCK STREET
1044 Coquina Rock Street, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1476 sqft
Available for move in August 1. Great opportunity to rent this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the highly rated community of Waterford Villas.The home has had a recent kitchen renovation, ceramic tile though-out the downstairs.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
11814 Meadow Branch, #1215
11814 Meadow Branch Drive, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
745 sqft
Condo at Heritage Estates ! - This very desirable and sought after neighborhood. This one bedroom condo is quaint. As you enter the condo you have the living room and a sun-room attached. There is a breakfast area just off the kitchen.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
13001 Lake Cypress Circle
13001 Lakes Cypress Circle, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
856 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Avalon Park
3708 Avalon Park East Blvd.
3708 Avalon Park East Boulevard, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
In the Heart of Avalon Park - Property Id: 244906 Fantastic townhouse available for rent. The unit is in great condition and ready for you to move in.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1035 Rivecon Ave
1035 Rivecon Avenue, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1244 sqft
Single Family House - Property Id: 216585 BEAUTIFUL 1244 sq ft single family house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a quiet enclosed sun room. The house includes Stainless Steel Appliances/Granite Counter tops/ 2 car garage.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1626 LALIQUE LANE
1626 Lalique Lane, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2052 sqft
New Carpet installed in all four bedrooms. Move in to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom private pool property in Avalon Park. Excellent school district and amazing community.
Results within 1 mile of Alafaya
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Union Park
1221 Tino Court
1221 Tino Court, Union Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
934 sqft
1221 Tino Court Available 07/16/20 Move in end of July!! Spacious duplex with water views! 2 Bedroom 2 Full Baths with Washer & Dryer included!! - Spacious duplex 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Ceramic Tile throughout the unit except bedrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11521 Rouse Run Cir
11521 Rouse Run Circle, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Rouse Run - Property Id: 284561 Lovely 3 bedrooms & 2 Baths 2 car garage Overlooking the Pond This house is near UCF, Alafaya, Siemens, Restaurants Available now Please email me at sandie14n@yahoo.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12395 Antonio Cir.
12395 Antonio Circle, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
12395 Antonio Cir. Available 07/17/20 Coming Soon! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom near UCF! - Come check out this approximately 900 square foot unit (triplex) with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that opens to Living and Dining room areas.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Morningside
2530 LANCIEN COURT
2530 Lancien Court, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1278 sqft
Beautiful updated Townhome, all appliances included. Garage, split level, large walk-in closets. Balconies off bedrooms. Gated community. Convenient to all local shops and roadways. Close to UCF.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Morningside
2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 8102, University, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely appointed second floor condo. Great community which is close to UCF, and all major roadways and shopping areas, and restaurants. Community pool, fitness center. Split plan bedrooms, all apppliances included.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
4434 WATERSIDE POINTE CIRCLE
4434 Waterside Pointe Circle, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1470 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home, with 2 car garage and beautiful water views. Home has tile floors throughout. The eat-in kitchen is large with all appliances included. Open floor plan includes dining room and family room.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
12152 Pepperdine Place
12152 Pepperdine Place, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
960 sqft
NICE 2/2 Townhome Near UCF! Good Floor Plan For Roommates! - This 2/2 townhome is set up perfectly for students or roommates! Laminate floors downstairs! The home offers a Great Room combo, eat-in kitchen with pass thru bar and all the appliances,
Results within 5 miles of Alafaya
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1232 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.
