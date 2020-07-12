154 Apartments for rent in Alafaya, FL with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Alafaya apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
22 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
14 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,356
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1450 sqft
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
$
3 Units Available
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
15 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1332 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Avalon Park
2565 Abey Blanco Dr
2565 Abey Blanco Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1714 sqft
2565 Abey Blanco Dr Available 09/11/20 2565 Abey Blanco Dr Orlando FL 32828 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Avalon Park Townhome - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Avalon Park Townhome with tile and laminate on the first floor, carpet upstairs.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Avalon Park
3931 Turow Lane
3931 Turow Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1325 sqft
AVALON PARK 3br/2.5ba townhouse in SOUTH VILLAGE!!! - AVALON PARK 3br/2.5ba townhouse in SOUTH VILLAGE!!! This well maintained unit is located just a short walk to the South Village Pool/Gym/Tennis/Basketball/Clubhouse.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1425 Sophie Blvd.
1425 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1350 sqft
3 Bedroom and 2 Bathrooms, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway - End Unit town home with tile floors throughout unit including the bedrooms, Remodeled Bathrooms, New High Efficiency A/C, Private parking pad in back of unitr.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14419 WINDIGO LANE
14419 Windigo Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1849 sqft
Spring Isle: Gated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Spring Isle: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, open floor plan with a formal living, formal dining, family room and eat in kitchen. Volume ceilings make this property light and bright.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Avalon Park
14717 Sapodilla Dr.
14717 Sapodilla Drive, Alafaya, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2623 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Avalon Park Lawn Care Included! - Newer 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage home in Avalon Park. Newer carpeting. Wood-like Flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1121 Shoshanna Drive
1121 Shoshanna Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
1121 Shoshanna Drive Available 07/16/20 3Bed / 2Bath (Orlando) UCF Home For Rent (See Terms) - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed,

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon Park
3021 AURIGA DRIVE
3021 Auriga Drive, Alafaya, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1671 sqft
AVALON PARK 2br 2.5ba + FLEX SPACE/LOFT townhome OVER 1600 sq/ft, located near to TOWN CENTER!!! This home offers 2 bedrooms, bot UPSTAIRS as well as a den/loft/flex space upstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon Park
3531 Peppervine Drive
3531 Peppervine Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1660 sqft
Located in the heart of Avalon Park, this town home is walking distance to town center! It has an attached two car garage a community pool, playground and splash pad are walking distance also.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1348 Falling Star Lane
1348 Falling Star Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2163 sqft
1348 Falling Star Lane Available 07/31/20 Beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome in gated community in Avalon Lakes - This beautiful spacious 3 bed, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12621 Parkbury Drive
12621 Parkbury Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1710 sqft
THREE BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT, CLOSE TO SR 50 AND CLOSE TO ALL SHOPPING - Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home, Tile Throughout, Two Car Garage.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16404 Cedar Crest Drive
16404 Cedar Crest Drive, Alafaya, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1730 sqft
16404 Cedar Crest Drive Available 08/01/20 Gated Community With Pool view!!Move in July! Beautiful 5 bed 3.

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Stoneybrook
2501 NORTHAMPTON AVENUE
2501 Northampton Avenue, Alafaya, FL
6 Bedrooms
$4,290
5209 sqft
Come to see this “For lease - Unfurnished”, One of the Most Exquisite properties in Stoneybrook.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Stoneybrook
2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE
2235 Hillshire Drive, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1888 sqft
Come enjoy the good life in sought-after Stoneybrook East! Nestled between Avalon Park and Eastwood, this exclusive community features gated access and 24 hour security, a sprawling golf course, tennis courts, community pools, fitness center, and

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11814 Meadow Branch, #1215
11814 Meadow Branch Drive, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
745 sqft
Condo at Heritage Estates ! - This very desirable and sought after neighborhood. This one bedroom condo is quaint. As you enter the condo you have the living room and a sun-room attached. There is a breakfast area just off the kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
15831 WOODLAND SPRING COURT
15831 Woodland Spring Court, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1939 sqft
Beautiful 3/2.5 townhouse with a screened porch and an amazing pond view, located in the gated community of Woodland Terrace. End unit with lots of privacy.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1268 Alapaha Ln
1268 Alapaha Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2707 sqft
Large 2 story, 3/2.5 with 2 car garage home in Waterford Trails in Avalon Park. Stainless steel, Granite, and cherry wood cabinets in kitchen. Downstairs living room pre-wired for 5.1 surround sound. Upstairs has open loft area.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Stoneybrook
14103 WEYMOUTH RUN
14103 Weymouth Run, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,088
2490 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 story home with 2 car garage in a gated golf course community. Living room, dining room, family room, and eat-in kitchen; all appliances and washer & dryer hookups.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Avalon Park
14647 Water Locus Dr
14647 Water Locust Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1376 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 bath town home 2 car garage Avalon Park - Ready for a new tenant ;this recently fully renovated 3 bedrooms 2 bath 2 level townhome Corner unit with 2 car garage in the heart of Avalon Park ; great schools ,shopping and dining walking

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1035 Rivecon Ave
1035 Rivecon Avenue, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1244 sqft
Single Family House - Property Id: 216585 BEAUTIFUL 1244 sq ft single family house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a quiet enclosed sun room. The house includes Stainless Steel Appliances/Granite Counter tops/ 2 car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1626 LALIQUE LANE
1626 Lalique Lane, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2052 sqft
New Carpet installed in all four bedrooms. Move in to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom private pool property in Avalon Park. Excellent school district and amazing community.
City Guide for Alafaya, FL

Since 2000, Orlando’s population has grown by more than a third and all of those international tourists visiting Mickey and friends aren’t even added into the equation making the city the fourth fastest-growing city in the U.S., according to Forbes.

Alafaya Trail, which cuts north and south through east Orlando, might only be one street, but it is home to more than 60,000 college students and a growing high-tech corridor that employs thousands of professionals.The explosion of education, industry, and neighborhoods in east Orlando, particularly the Alafaya corridor, has contributed to its remarkable growth. Whether you're a college student looking for a party pad for you and your pals or a business professional who wants to shorten a harrowing Orlando commute on infamous Interstate 4, Alafaya, Florida offers plenty of places for rent. Orlando, Florida might be the city that Mickey Mouse built, but Alafaya, Florida, nestled on the east side of the city, doesn't have the touristy vibe of the attractions district south of downtown. Instead, Alafaya combines a touch of suburbia with the feel of a college town, thanks to the growing University of Central Florida, the landmark of Alafaya Trail. It is now the second-largest university in the country, with an enrollment topping 60,000 students. Alafaya, Florida has a decidedly young feel, with college students inhabiting many of the areas rental apartments for better or worse. However, Alafaya doesn't cater exclusively to the growing student population renters can find quieter read, no wild college students allowed complexes perfect for professionals and families alike. With average temperatures ranging from the 70s to 90s year-round, Alafaya apartments have plenty of outdoor amenities, including pools, where residents can cool off in the Florida sunshine.

Having trouble with Craigslist Alafaya? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Alafaya, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Alafaya apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

