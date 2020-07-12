154 Apartments for rent in Alafaya, FL with parking
Since 2000, Orlando’s population has grown by more than a third and all of those international tourists visiting Mickey and friends aren’t even added into the equation making the city the fourth fastest-growing city in the U.S., according to Forbes.
Alafaya Trail, which cuts north and south through east Orlando, might only be one street, but it is home to more than 60,000 college students and a growing high-tech corridor that employs thousands of professionals.The explosion of education, industry, and neighborhoods in east Orlando, particularly the Alafaya corridor, has contributed to its remarkable growth. Whether you're a college student looking for a party pad for you and your pals or a business professional who wants to shorten a harrowing Orlando commute on infamous Interstate 4, Alafaya, Florida offers plenty of places for rent. Orlando, Florida might be the city that Mickey Mouse built, but Alafaya, Florida, nestled on the east side of the city, doesn't have the touristy vibe of the attractions district south of downtown. Instead, Alafaya combines a touch of suburbia with the feel of a college town, thanks to the growing University of Central Florida, the landmark of Alafaya Trail. It is now the second-largest university in the country, with an enrollment topping 60,000 students. Alafaya, Florida has a decidedly young feel, with college students inhabiting many of the areas rental apartments for better or worse. However, Alafaya doesn't cater exclusively to the growing student population renters can find quieter read, no wild college students allowed complexes perfect for professionals and families alike. With average temperatures ranging from the 70s to 90s year-round, Alafaya apartments have plenty of outdoor amenities, including pools, where residents can cool off in the Florida sunshine.
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Alafaya apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.