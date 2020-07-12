Since 2000, Orlando’s population has grown by more than a third and all of those international tourists visiting Mickey and friends aren’t even added into the equation making the city the fourth fastest-growing city in the U.S., according to Forbes.

Alafaya Trail, which cuts north and south through east Orlando, might only be one street, but it is home to more than 60,000 college students and a growing high-tech corridor that employs thousands of professionals.The explosion of education, industry, and neighborhoods in east Orlando, particularly the Alafaya corridor, has contributed to its remarkable growth. Whether you're a college student looking for a party pad for you and your pals or a business professional who wants to shorten a harrowing Orlando commute on infamous Interstate 4, Alafaya, Florida offers plenty of places for rent. Orlando, Florida might be the city that Mickey Mouse built, but Alafaya, Florida, nestled on the east side of the city, doesn't have the touristy vibe of the attractions district south of downtown. Instead, Alafaya combines a touch of suburbia with the feel of a college town, thanks to the growing University of Central Florida, the landmark of Alafaya Trail. It is now the second-largest university in the country, with an enrollment topping 60,000 students. Alafaya, Florida has a decidedly young feel, with college students inhabiting many of the areas rental apartments for better or worse. However, Alafaya doesn't cater exclusively to the growing student population renters can find quieter read, no wild college students allowed complexes perfect for professionals and families alike. With average temperatures ranging from the 70s to 90s year-round, Alafaya apartments have plenty of outdoor amenities, including pools, where residents can cool off in the Florida sunshine.

