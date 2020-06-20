Rent Calculator
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
207 Cape Sable Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
207 Cape Sable Dr
207 Cape Sable Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
207 Cape Sable Drive, Alafaya, FL 32825
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful house for rent in a cul de sac with a large back yard.
Tile and wood floor,2 car garage,Gated Community,close to highway,shopping centre,etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 207 Cape Sable Dr have any available units?
207 Cape Sable Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alafaya, FL
.
What amenities does 207 Cape Sable Dr have?
Some of 207 Cape Sable Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 207 Cape Sable Dr currently offering any rent specials?
207 Cape Sable Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Cape Sable Dr pet-friendly?
No, 207 Cape Sable Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alafaya
.
Does 207 Cape Sable Dr offer parking?
Yes, 207 Cape Sable Dr does offer parking.
Does 207 Cape Sable Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Cape Sable Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Cape Sable Dr have a pool?
No, 207 Cape Sable Dr does not have a pool.
Does 207 Cape Sable Dr have accessible units?
No, 207 Cape Sable Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Cape Sable Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Cape Sable Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Cape Sable Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 207 Cape Sable Dr has units with air conditioning.
