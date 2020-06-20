All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 207 Cape Sable Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
207 Cape Sable Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

207 Cape Sable Dr

207 Cape Sable Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

207 Cape Sable Drive, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful house for rent in a cul de sac with a large back yard.
Tile and wood floor,2 car garage,Gated Community,close to highway,shopping centre,etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Cape Sable Dr have any available units?
207 Cape Sable Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 207 Cape Sable Dr have?
Some of 207 Cape Sable Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Cape Sable Dr currently offering any rent specials?
207 Cape Sable Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Cape Sable Dr pet-friendly?
No, 207 Cape Sable Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 207 Cape Sable Dr offer parking?
Yes, 207 Cape Sable Dr does offer parking.
Does 207 Cape Sable Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Cape Sable Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Cape Sable Dr have a pool?
No, 207 Cape Sable Dr does not have a pool.
Does 207 Cape Sable Dr have accessible units?
No, 207 Cape Sable Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Cape Sable Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Cape Sable Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Cape Sable Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 207 Cape Sable Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College